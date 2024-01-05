Highlights Running back play has been down across the league, but Derrick Henry and D'Andre Swift making it over more versatile contributors was unexpected.

Mike Evans leads the NFL in touchdown catches at 13, but the NFC wideouts pool is filled to the brim with talent in 2023.

Terron Armstead played in just nine games, but managed to make the AFC roster.

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night, and after a long regular season of hard work and productive play, 42 offensive players were named official members of the AFC and NFC teams.

While not all players will attend the event for various reasons, it can be rewarding to be named one of the top players at your position by football fans. However, there are shortcomings in a fan-based voting system, as not everyone follows along well enough to know each player's true worthiness of being named a Pro Bowler.

That said, here are some of the most surprising offensive players on the rosters this year.

Related NFL announces rosters for 2024 Pro Bowl Games The NFL's best and brightest will compete in various challenges ahead of the flag football showcase preceding Super Bowl Sunday.

Derrick Henry, RB – AFC

2023 stats: 261 attempts, 1,014 rushing yards, 28 receptions, 214 receiving yards, 11 TDs

Perhaps Derrick Henry has set the bar too high for himself, but the 2023 season has been disappointing from a production standpoint for him. Despite being the AFC's third-leading rusher, the back has struggled to recapture his big-play ability this year, leading to a fair share of unproductive outings.

Rushing as a whole is down across the league, as the average team rushes for 112.2 yards per game compared to 121.6 last season. Plus, teams don't like to let one guy handle the majority of the workload, which is highlighted by the fact there were 16 rushers over 1,000 yards last season, while this year, the league is only on track for 10.

Henry hasn't had the same impact on the game as he did in prior campaigns. From a numbers standpoint, his rushing total of 2023 (1,014) is closest to his 2021 season, where he played in just eight contests and ran for 937 yards.

AFC top running backs RB Games Played Rushing Yards Rush yds / game Receiving Yards Rec yds / game Total TDs Derrick Henry (TEN) 16 1,014 63.4 214 13.4 11 Travis Etienne (JAX) 16 951 59.4 446 27.9 12 Jonathan Taylor IND) 9 553 61.4 145 16.1 7 Isiah Pacheco (KC) 14 935 66.8 244 17.4 9 Breece Hall (NYJ) 16 816 51.0 579 36.2 8

With the rest of the contending backs being greater contributors in the passing game to make up for the lack of ground production this year, it would've been understandable if voters opted to go with younger backs. However, the field could be more impressive overall, so Henry isn't here by mistake.

2:06 Related Top landing spots for Derrick Henry with rumors of unsure future Once the face of the franchise, Derrick Henry and Tennessee Titans seem to be trending in opposite directions.

D'Andre Swift, RB – NFC

2023 stats: 229 attempts, 1,049 rushing yards, 39 receptions, 214 receiving yards, 6 TDs

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) runs with the football against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit- Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After getting just a single carry in Week 1, D'Andre Swift exploded onto the scene in the following four weeks, where he appeared to have established himself as a star for the Philadelphia Eagles' offense.

While Swift has remained the team's primary runner, he has fallen well short of the lofty expectations placed upon him.

D'Andre Swift rushing comparison 2023 Weeks Carries / game Rush Yds / game Broken Tackles YAC / game Total TDs 1-5 15.2 86.8 9 31.6 2 6-17 13.9 55.9 9 20.6 3

The voting seemed to be heavily predicated by rushing yards, as both rosters featured the rushing yards leader in their respective conferences. While that is the primary role for a back, the position has evolved, and there have been plenty who've outproduced Swift thanks to their contributions as receivers.

NFC top running backs RB Games Played Rushing Yards Rush yds / game Receiving Yards Rec yds / game Total TDs D'Andre Swift (PHI) 16 1,049 65.6 214 13.4 6 Raschaad White (TB) 16 915 57.2 531 33.2 9 Alvin Kamara (NO) 13 694 53.4 466 35.8 6 David Montgomery (DET) 13 975 75.0 117 9.0 12 Bijan Robinson (ATL) 16 948 59.3 384 24.0 7 Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 14 915 65.4 316 22.6 10

Swift has found a great opportunity in Philadelphia and has the playmaking prowess to contribute in a large role. However, the Eagles started to wane off this season, and so did he. There were more productive players who contributed in various ways that likely should've gotten the nod over him.

Mike Evans, WR – NFC

2023 stats: 76 receptions, 1,233 yards, 13 TDs

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing offense came into question when they went into the season with Baker Mayfield as the starter. However, Mayfield and Mike Evans have found a rhythm that has allowed the duo to be quite productive together, and as a result, the receiver leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

The surprise of Evans' making the roster has nothing to do with play level. Yet, in a year when the receiver pool was absolutely stacked, it's nice to see Evans hold off the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, and countless other productive wideouts who had also built up strong cases to be honored.

Evans is set to hit the open market this offseason should he and Tampa Bay be unable to work out a contract extension. However, his play throughout the season has proved he's extremely valuable and should be prioritized by the front office.

Terron Armstead, OT – AFC

2023 stats: 9 starts, 472 offensive snaps (45.1%), 1 sack allowed, 1 penalty (via PFF)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Availability is the best ability, and Terron Armstead has struggled to remain healthy throughout the 2023 season. Despite being a phenomenal blocker when on the field, it is a shock to see Armstead as one of the leaders at the offensive tackle position when missing nearly half of the season and playing in less than half of the offensive snaps (45.12%) for the Miami Dolphins.

With players such as Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens' Ronnie Stanley, or even teammate Austin Jackson all turning in strong seasons on larger snap totals, Armstead getting named to the AFC team speaks volumes to the impact he has when available for his offense.

Justin Tucker, K – AFC

2023 stats: 31/36 (86.1%), 10/10 29 or less, 9/9 30-39 yards, 11/12 40-49 yards, 1/5 50+ yards, 50/51 XP (98.0%)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker may be the greatest of all time when discussing the kicker position, however, he could have been better during the 2023 season. While the Raven has been impressive, he takes a back seat regarding statistical production this year.

Top AFC Kickers 2023 Kicker FGM FGA FG% 0-29 yds 30-39 yds 40-49 yds 50+ yds Long Justin Tucker (BAL) 31 36 86.1% 10-10 9-9 11-12 1-5 50 Dustin Hopkins (CLE) 33 36 91.7% 8-8 7-7 10-13 8-8 58 Greg Zeurlein (NYJ) 32 34 94.1% 7-7 8-9 12-12 5-6 55 Harrison Butker (KC) 31 33 93.9% 7-7 13-15 6-6 5-5 60 Nick Folk (TEN) 29 30 96.7 9-9 9-9 6-6 5-6 53 Ka'imi Fairbarn (HOU) 26 27 96.3 10-10 10-10 2-2 4-5 54

Tucker is underwhelming as the selection in a year filled with productive kicking in the AFC. His field-goal completion rate was well below other contenders, and while it's clear he's struggled from range, others have flourished, with some connecting on every one of their attempts over 50 yards.

Of course, the Pro Bowl voting system gives favor to those with name recognition, so Tucker will get that benefit as he seems to have this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.