Highlights The Lions' aggressive play-calling on fourth down wasn't to blame for their loss, as costly drops and a fumble had a bigger impact.

Brandon Aiyuk's incredible catch off the face mask of a Lions cornerback provided a momentum shift for the 49ers.

Adjustments in the second half, including defensive changes and better play from the front four, helped the 49ers' defense shut down the Lions' running game and confuse Jared Goff.

The dramatic NFC Conference Championship battle between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers delivered incredible haymakers by both teams. Dan Campbell’s crew raced out to a 24-7 lead, gashing the Niners on the ground for 148 yards in the first half alone.

With their season on the line in the second half, San Francisco’s defense fortified as the Kyle Shanahan Death Star kicked into gear for 27 consecutive points and a 34-31 win to send the 49ers to Vegas.

The Niners became the first team in NFL history to rally from down 17 or more at halftime in a Conference Championship Game. But how, exactly, did they do it?

Here are the five biggest reasons the 49ers were able to complete the improbable comeback that will now see them headed to the eighth Super Bowl in franchise history.

5 Detroit Gaffes

Costly drops and a fumble doom Lions

Everyone wants to blame the loss on the Lions repeatedly going for it on fourth down within field goal range to tie the game—decisions which Campbell said he does not regret. However, that’s not what actually cost them the game.

As Benjamin Solak of the Ringer points out, they lost more EPA (Expected Points Added) on the Gibbs fumble and the interception that turned into Brandon Aiyuk's touchdown than their fourth down failures.

Josh Reynolds needed to make that critical fourth-down catch, which would have suddenly made that ballsy play call look great. The Lions got to the NFC championship game by playing aggressively; you shouldn’t change your identity in the biggest moments because it goes against conventional football wisdom.

Reynolds also had another, more shocking drop on an easy third down pitch and catch in the second half that could have stemmed the bleeding.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no guarantee the Lions would score that last touchdown if they are only down seven. San Francisco was happy to concede yards to chew up the clock, knowing they had a 10-point lead. Campbell knew he ultimately needed more than three points to win the game and wasn’t afraid to go for it sooner rather than later.

4 The ‘Immaculate Deflection’

Brandon Aiyuk’s catch of the ages shifted momentum

With the 49ers on the ropes, Brock Purdy dialed up a deep ball in the third quarter, but it was a little overthrown. It was headed right for cornerback Kindle Vildor's head, but instead of Vildor catching the ball, he allowed it to carom off his facemask and straight up into the air.

Luckily for the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk had the wherewithal to contort himself and make the grab inside the Lions' five. After that, the comeback was on.

Purdy thought he had blown it, “Then, I heard the whole stadium erupt. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, he caught that? That’s insane.'” Aiyuk’s completely mental grab off the face mask of Vildor would likely go down as the greatest catch in franchise history for the majority of NFL organizations. For the 49ers, it might not even make the top three.

Shanahan’s just happy it happened, “(It was) one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in the biggest moments. We will all be hugely grateful for our whole lives.” The man of the hour was just reacting in the moment:

It was just bang-bang. You don’t really realize (how good of a catch it was) until after, until now, when I just finally got to my phone. In the moment, I was just playing football whistle to whistle.

3 49ers second-half defense

Scheme adjustments combined with better play from the front four saved the day

In the first half, the Niners defense looked at the mercy of Ben Johnson’s explosive rushing attack. The Lions averaged seven yards a carry, with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and even Jameson Williams repeatedly tearing off blistering runs. In the first 30 minutes, the Lions ripped off four 10+ yard rushes, including a 42-yard touchdown by Williams.

That relentless ground game opened up numerous short passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta against soft zone coverages. In the second half, the 49ers played more man, using the zone as a change-up.

Detroit Rushing By Half Half Yards Yards per attempt First half 148 7.0 Second half 34 4.3

Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Chase Young also began bottling up Detroit's running backs, with Fred Warner flying around for a career-high 13 tackles. In the second half, Detroit managed just 34 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

Varying and disguising coverages also confused Jared Goff, like on the crucial fourth and three on San Francisco’s 30-yard line with the Lions down 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter.

On that pivotal play, Detroit read man coverage and checked into a mesh concept designed specifically to beat man. The Niners dropped into a zone that blanketed the shallow crossers instead, forcing an errant throw.

2 Brock Purdy’s surprising legs

Timely scrambles saved San Francisco

Purdy bounced back from a subpar performance against the Packers, throwing for a modest 267 yards and one TD while completing 64 percent of his passes. However, those numbers fail to tell the whole story. Shanahan’s point-and-shoot offense infamously gives the QB an abundance of easy reads.

However, in this game, Purdy made the biggest plays out of structure. The precocious QB converted three critical first downs on scrambles but also went 3-for-4 on passes out of the pocket while moving the chains on each completion. Deebo Samuel also thinks Purdy deserved a rushing TD:

It's just amazing because I don't think too many people know how fast and elusive Brock is until he gets to running. I think I kind of messed up one of his touchdowns trying to get a lead block, and he ran right into me and bounced off. I feel like if I would have made that block, he probably would have scored.

People love debating Purdy’s ranking among QBs, considering San Francisco’s all-star cast. But there’s no debate that he’s a gamer, and now, he's the third-youngest starting QB in Super Bowl history.

1 Christian McCaffrey's consistent dominance

Who's house? CMC's house

Everyone knows that the Niners’ offense went from good to “good lord, we’re screwed” upon Christian McCaffrey's arrival in the Bay. Still, it’s amazing to see a player go from oft-injured on a terrible team to a wrecker of worlds on a championship-level squad.

With his first touchdown against Detroit, his 24th of the campaign, he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for touchdowns in a season, including playoffs. Not that it bothers him, but Rice has now seen several of his postseason records surpassed during these playoffs.

After totaling 132 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against Detroit, CMC became only the third player in history to tally 50 or more yards and at least one TD in each of their first six playoff games.

His presence demands so much attention with or without the ball that holes open for everyone else. He’s the closest thing you’ll find to Steph Curry's gravity at running back.

He continuously beats the first defender, finding extra yards where there aren't any, and rarely goes down at first contact. Niners fans can also breathe easy knowing that his late-game shoulder injury doesn’t appear serious.

