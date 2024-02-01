Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' defense dominated, while the Baltimore Ravens' lack of discipline hurt their chances.

Questions arose about the Ravens' coaching staff's lack of rushing attempts and play-calling decisions.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce shined for the Chiefs, demonstrating their exceptional skills and ability to make plays when it counted.

The Kansas City Chiefs big-brothered the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to earn their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. The 17-10 dogfight played out like the classic, veteran champions versus the green newcomers unable to control their emotions.

Kansas City’s defense balled out, stifling presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's touted offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. The Ravens also repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with eight penalties for 95 yards.

Here are the five biggest reasons Patrick Mahomes and company won yet another AFC title.

5 The Ravens made too many blunders

Unnecessary miscues sunk Baltimore

This isn’t to take away from the Chiefs' performance, as their defense absolutely hounded the Ravens from front to back. However, the Ravens committed too many penalties and had too much silly after-the-whistle nonsense.

One might expect things like that from rookie Zay Flowers but not from a veteran like Kyle Van Noy. Baltimore helped dig its own grave by gifting the Chiefs five 15-yard penalties.

Yes, it’d be nice if the officials could just stay out of the way and ignore a nudge from Van Noy or Flowers standing over L'Jarius Sneed. But against two-time champions who’ve been there and are hell-bent on getting back, discipline matters.

Many people are piling on the coaching staff and rightly critiquing the lack of rushing attempts. According to TruMedia, the Ravens’ designed-run rate (17.5%) ranked third-lowest in franchise history since 2000 and sixth-lowest of the 568 regular-season and playoff games this season.

Much of this can be chalked up to Monken’s first playoff game as an offensive coordinator. Clearly, he abandoned the run too early. In his defense, Lamar Jackson went 7-for-9 with 108 yards, four first downs, and one scramble for 11 yards on 10 dropbacks in the third quarter.

The pass plays were working. Without Flowers’ fumble alone, the Ravens were right in the game. If they had cut out a few other mental mistakes, they could have easily won this game. Calling for anyone to get fired on this staff seems short-sighted. Who are you going to get that’s better? Just look around the league; there aren’t that many good coaches, let alone great ones.

4 The Chiefs’ veteran know-how

The Chiefs are champions for a reason

In contrast to the Ravens’ wet-behind-the-ears gaffes, the Chiefs never missed a beat. Obviously, they didn’t light up the scoreboard, but they rode their defense and took advantage of every opportunity.

They only committed three penalties for 30 yards and no fumbles and no interceptions. Mahomes knew the defense was throwing gas and adjusted his play accordingly.

"Whenever (the Chiefs' defense is) rolling like that, I have to kind of manage my game," Mahomes stated afterward. "That's stuff that I've learned throughout the season is even if we're not having the success that I want to have, the defense is rolling and getting stops, let's just take the safe choice, get the ball out of my hand, don't turn the ball over, and let's go win a football game.

Mahomes has lit up plenty of people in his ridiculously successful career, but his ability to avoid negative plays when it matters goes under the radar. It also doesn’t hurt when you start 11-for-11 against the top-ranked defense in the league. Even when he takes a sack, it’s the right play, as Andy Reid pointed out:

“Things that kind of get thrown by the side [are] him taking a sack there at the end as opposed to trying to fit the ball in," Reid said. "He took the sack, kept the clock running [and] good things happened there at that particular time."

3 Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s not done yet

As the Chiefs struggled at times offensively during the season, some started to question whether Travis Kelce still had it or if dating the world’s biggest pop star was affecting his play. In the face of questions regarding how he’d handle the Ravens’ incredible secondary, he dominated with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

In doing so, he passed Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL postseason history, as he's now recorded 156 in 21 playoff games. It doesn’t even matter if he’s running the right routes, according to Mahomes:

"Of course, Travis ran the wrong route, and he ended up getting the football," Mahomes said. "When he's one-on-one, I give him a chance, and I threw the ball, and he made a heck of a catch. He's a special player, man."

2 Patrick Mahomes

The magician does it again

The fact that Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards with a 100.5 passer rating but wanted more tells you all you need to know about easily the greatest QB since Tom Brady.

Kelce told a great anecdote on his New Heights Podcast about the third-down backyard classic in the second quarter, during which Mahomes scrambled for 25.9 yards over 9.78 seconds.

“Big third-down play, and Pat changed the play. I was like, I don’t know if we should change this play. That’s not how you play football, ladies and gentlemen. You have to listen to the guy. He’s got the keys to the car. He’s steering the ship," Kelce said.

"And I was just like, I don’t like it, and sure enough, he’s trying to find me coming over the middle. Yeah, he’s scrambling for his life and gets his legs chopped out from under him at that point. I’m in my head like I gotta make a f---ing play for my guy. I’m out here like an a----le not running the right route for him."

Any time the Chiefs needed a big play, Mahomes delivered, as he tends to do in these big situations.

1 The Kansas City defense stifled the Ravens all day

The age-old adage rings true

Undoubtedly, the defense ranks as the most significant reason the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound yet again. Against one of the league’s best offenses, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo worked his magic, as he has for years now. Whether facing the threat of the undefeated New England Patriots in the Super Bowl or the threat of Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, the man knows how to craft a game plan.

Four different defenders, defensive ends Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and safety Justin Reid, all notched a sack on Jackson, who was hit seven times total.

Spags went full Remember the Titans "blitz all night" style and rushed on nearly half of Jackson’s dropbacks. The Ravens were expecting pressure but not that much, as Jackson told reporters:

"We [saw] on film [they] blitz here and there, but 50%, that's different," Jackson said. "We [weren't] expecting that, but sometimes ... They have lanes. We got intermediate routes, and they jump in. [I] can't just throw the ball and try to make them tip the passes, so I'm trying to make something happen, but they did a great job.

The Chiefs also varied their coverages between man and zone nicely, and three of their four sacks came in the latter scheme. Obviously, forcing two turnovers played a massive role in their victory.

Kansas City is just the fifth team to reach back-to-back title games since 2000 and is hoping to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since Brady's Patriots did so following the 2003 and 2004 campaigns.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.