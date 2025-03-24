Though Leon Edwards has now suffered back-to-back defeats, losing his UFC welterweight championship to Belal Muhammad in 2024 after two successive title defenses, and then again to Sean Brady on the 22nd of March, Britain still has numerous options when it comes to gold at the world's leading MMA organization.

While few other fanbases can rival the passion of fans in and from the United Kingdom, the country has only produced two outright champions. First, there was Michael Bisping, one of the toughest sons of a gun in UFC history. Bisping talked the talk, walked the walk, and fought a who's who in a golden era for the sport. Then, there was Edwards, though his reign was cut short when he ran into Muhammad, last year.

Keep scrolling for GIVEMESPORT's ranking of five fighters outside of Edwards who could bring the UFC championship back to their country. And we've ranked them from least likely, to most.

5 Mohammad Mokaev

Mokaev is a complete wild card on this list because he has had a run in the UFC before, but left the organization in disarray, with UFC boss Dana White hinting that the flyweight will never compete for the organization again. Considering White and the UFC's stance, it's unlikely they'll reconsider. However, the flyweight division is bereft of talent outside the championship-level, and, had Mokaev stayed in the business, then it's likely he'd be No.2, if not No.1 on this list. Since leaving the UFC, Mokaev joined Brave CF and will likely scoop up a championship in the Middle Eastern league.

4 Lerone Murphy

They call Lerone Murphy 'The Miracle' because a gunman shot him in the face, and twice on the neck, when he left a barbershop in his native Manchester, England. He survived, and has become one of the top fighters in the UFC with a record of 15 wins (7 KOs and 8 decisions) against one draw. He remains unbeaten. Murphy is on a helluva run of late with wins over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in 2024. His first fight this year takes place on the 5th of April as he targets Josh Emmett in a UFC Fight Night headliner. He's already a top-10 fighter, but should he defeat Emmett, he'll climb even higher in the rankings and will not be too far away from a big win, and a shot at the title.