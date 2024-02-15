Highlights The 49ers have parted ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after losing Super Bowl 58.

The team is now looking for a new coach to keep up the strong defensive play through the postseason and help head coach Kyle Shanahan win his first Lombardi Trophy.

Potential replacements range from former head coaches, to former coaches of the staff, to current internal candidates on the 49ers.

Following a 25-22 defeat in Super Bowl 58, the San Francisco 49ers decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The move comes as a surprise due to the team's defensive success during the 2023 season, but the postseason struggles were too costly for the 49ers to justify a return next season.

49ers 2023 defensive stats 49ers PPG Pass yds / g Rush yds / g Third down % Sacks / g Regular season 17.5 (3rd) 214.2 (14th) 89.7 (3rd) 40.9% (t-23rd) 2.8 (t-7th) Postseason 25.7 (*7th) 259.7 (*8th) 149.3 (*13th) 50.0% (*12th) 1.7 (*11th) * = ranking based on 14 playoff teams

Now, the 49ers will turn to the coaching market for a chance to find the right coach to elevate the unit and help 44-year-old Kyle Shanahan get over the hump and win his first Lombardi.

Bill Belichick

Could the all-time great be talked into a DC job?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

You miss every shot you don’t take. And perhaps, with the right pitch, Shanahan could convince the legendary head coach to spend his 2024 season helping the 49ers.

While this is easy to scoff at, the move could be mutually beneficial for both sides. Shanahan, of course, could seek guidance from Bill Belichick to help better prepare for the postseason. Meanwhile, Belichick reignites his winning image and gets the insider knowledge of the beloved Shanahan offensive system to take with him into the following offseason when looking for his next head coaching gig.

There were rumors that Belichick wouldn’t entertain head coaching jobs without complete and total control of decisions over the roster. If there is any validity to that, then going down to defensive coordinator is even less likely for the 71-year-old. However, it’s undoubtedly worth gauging interest for San Francisco, and the potential payoff could be huge.

Mike Vrabel

Shanahan pursued Vrabel in the past. Now the opportunity arises again

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, the 49ers had just hired Shanahan, and he had his eyes set on Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to join him as his defensive coordinator. Instead, the Texans promoted Vrabel to defensive coordinator, where he would last just one season before becoming head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Since then, Vrabel has established himself as a successful head coach and led the Titans to the playoffs three times in his six years with the team.

If not for an unfortunate string of injuries stalling the team's momentum in 2022, there's a real chance he'd still be the head coach entering the 2024 season. Alas, Vrabel has become available, and the 49ers have an open spot at defensive coordinator for whom he could be a perfect fit.

Some feel Vrabel is a better head coach than he is coordinator, but his leadership, paired with the already existing talent on the San Francisco defense, should make him capable of handling the role.

Brandon Staley

Despite head coaching failures, Staley could be a valuable defensive playcaller

Mandatory Credit- Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The name value of Brandon Staley is less appealing than the aforementioned former head coaches on this list, but the hire could still be beneficial for the 49ers.

Staley has experience in the system from his time as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. In his time with the team, the unit was unquestionably one of the best in the league.

2020 LA Rams Defensive Rankings Under Staley Stat NFL Rank Pass yards allowed 1st Rush yards allowed 3rd Opponent points per drive 1st Turnovers forced 10th

Another benefit to bringing in Staley is that in a league where coordinators fly in and out through organizations, the team could find some stability in hiring a guy like Staley, who is unlikely to be in consideration for any head coach openings soon. Getting him on staff for multiple years could allow the defense to find success and build on it year after year.

Of course, Staley had problems similar to Wilks, where the 2020 Rams defense got ousted by the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round because Aaron Rodgers and company scored 32 points and were highly efficient all game.

Not to mention, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for three or more touchdowns in four of his five games against the Staley-led Los Angeles Chargers.

Aaron Whitecotton

After departing with Saleh to the Jets, Whitecotton could return to the Bay

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the majority of discourse surrounding this job will be regarding flashy names, there are some valuable assistant coaches with experience in the scheme who could be excellent hires for the 49ers. One of those is New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Whitecotton has garnered 11 years of coaching experience in the NFL, and success always seems to follow. Currently, with the Jets, he's played a vital part in developing players like Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, and others.

What is most intriguing about Whitecotton as a candidate for San Francisco is that he would likely bring the unit back to their wide-nine looks up front, which could help the team generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Robert Saleh was a tremendous defensive coordinator during his time with the 49ers. So, landing someone who helped him transform the New York defense could be the perfect fix for the 49ers as they look to elevate an already impressive unit through the postseason.

Daniel Bullocks

The 49ers could look internally for their next hire

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A seven-year staff member Daniel Bullocks currently resides as the 49ers' safeties coach. Bullocks was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the defensive coordinator job last season before the team opted to make the external hire of Wilks.

Redirecting back to one of Shanahan's original staff members when he first arrived in San Francisco could greatly benefit communication and chemistry within the coaching group.

Bullocks has consistently succeeded with the secondary, helping young players like Talanoa Hufanga reach All-Pro status in his second season. However, his lack of playcalling experience could cause concern for the team amid their window of Super Bowl contention.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could also be a contender for the position, but he has expressed a desire to remain in an assistant role in the past.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.