Highlights Liverpool keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, is considering a move away in hopes of landing a guaranteed starting spot elsewhere.

Alisson Becker is very much the number one at Anfield but the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has proven himself to be a fine deputy.

EFL keepers Anthony Patterson and Sam Tickle are among those who could be viewed as replacement options.

In recent months, the impressive performances of Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher have prompted fans to label the 25-year-old as the best deputising 'keeper in world football. Kelleher, who joined Liverpool U18s from his local side Ringmahon in 2015, was called into action when starting shot-stopper, Alisson Becker, picked up a serious hamstring injury in training, and he has played every minute of the 13 following matches.

Caoimhin Kelleher Season Matches Played Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Trophies Won 2019/20 Four (all comps) Two 10 Two 2020/21 11 (all comps) Five 18 None 2021/22 Eight (all comps) Four Seven Two 2022/23 Five (all comps) Two Eight None 2023/24 26 (all comps) Five 32 One

However, with Alisson having now returned from injury, and Kelleher reverting to his previous role as back-up, the Irishman is reportedly considering a move away from Merseyside to a club where he will regularly be regarded as the number one, with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic thought to be leading the race for his signature.

If a move for Kelleher did materialise, Liverpool would need to replace the shot-stopper this summer. However, finding a cheap option who would be happy to largely warm the bench before potentially succeeding Alisson is no easy task. With that said, here are five keepers that could make sense for the Reds.

Alex Meret

Napoli

There are a host of established goalkeepers who look set for pastures new with their contracts expiring this summer, and little sign of a renewal likely. This list includes legendary Wolfsburg and Belgium shot-stopper Koen Casteels and North Macedonian keeper Stole Dimitrievski, who has earned plaudits for his performances this season in a struggling Rayo Vallecano side, resulting in reported potential moves to Barcelona and Sevilla.

However, the standout name – of keepers who will soon be out of contract – is Napoli's number one Alex Meret. The 27-year-old Italian played 34 of 38 Serie A matches in last season's Scudetto-winning campaign, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding just 24 goals. This season, mistakes have crept into his game, and Napoli's overall form has seen a significant drop-off, but Meret remains their man between the sticks, making 24 Serie A appearances at the time of writing. Meret was courted by the Reds as a youngster and his availability this summer could see the English club revisit their past interest.

Leopold Wahlstedt

Blackburn Rovers

Sweden international Leopold Wahlstedt has enjoyed a decent first season in England since signing for Blackburn Rovers last summer from Odd. In his homeland, Wahlstedt was considered to be their next star between the sticks and one of the biggest talents in the Eliteserien, even earning his first senior cap in September 2022.

His performances attracted attention from several clubs, including Liverpool, who were heavily interested in the 24-year-old before his switch to Lancaster, according to the Express, and so the Reds could be tempted to make their move this summer.

Filip Jorgensen

Villarreal

Being trusted as the starting goalkeeper at 22 for a team with European ambitions is rare, which is why there has been a surge of interest in Villarreal and Denmark U21 goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

It hasn't been an easy season for the Yellow Submarine, who currently sit 9th in La Liga and look set for their worst league finish since the 2018/19 season. Therefore, the consistent performances of the young shot-stopper have shone, with Jorgensen starting 30 La Liga matches, making the most saves, and posting the second-best Post-Shot Expected Goals of any keeper in the Spanish top flight, according to FBRef.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it doesn't look like the Dane will remain at Villarreal for much longer, with Liverpool rumoured to be one of three Premier League teams circling, as per reports from HITC.

Anthony Patterson

Sunderland

The name most recently and heavily linked to the deputising role at Anfield is Sunderland's Anthony Patterson, who has gained a reputation as one of England's best young keepers. Born locally in the nearby North Sheilds, Patterson is a lifelong Sunderland supporter, which could prove significant in Liverpool's attempts to prise him away.

After spending half a season on loan at Notts County, Patterson cemented himself in the Sunderland team and played a vital role as the Black Cats earned promotion to the Championship with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Play-Off Final. The 24-year-old took little time to adjust to England's second tier, playing every minute as Sunderland went on a second successive promotion push, narrowly losing to eventual play-off winners Luton Town.

Patterson has again played every minute of the 2023/24 season, conceding 50 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets in 43 Championship matches, and now could be Liverpool-bound, according to an exclusive story from The Mirror. Although the highly-rated shot-stopper will likely be wanted by other Premier League clubs too.

Sam Tickle

Wigan Athletic

Another rising EFL star, Wigan Athletic shot-stopper Sam Tickle only last month made his England U21 debut in what is just his first full professional season, after several spells on loan at non-league clubs.

A product of the Latics' academy, Patterson has started every match in League One this season, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 55 goals in 44 league appearances, with many supporters online tipping him as the club's player of the season. A report from the MailOnline suggests that Tickle is also on Liverpool's radar of players who could replace the reportedly outgoing Kelleher, whether or not that step up is too soon for the 22-year-old remains to be seen.

All stats, unless otherwise stated, via Transfermarkt (as of 20/04/24).