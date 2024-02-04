Highlights If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 58, but Patrick Mahomes doesn't win Super Bowl MVP, the roster features plenty of other contenders.

Travis Kelce has a history of performing well in the playoffs and could be a strong contender for Super Bowl MVP.

Defensive players like Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed could make game-changing plays that earn them MVP honors.

Assuming the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, it's likely that Patrick Mahomes will be named the game's MVP, as quarterbacks have taken the honor 56.1% of the time over the first 57 contests.

But if he doesn't, the Kansas City roster is full of players who've been here before and won't be overcome by the pressure of playing in a Super Bowl.

To win Super Bowl MVP, a skill position player on offense essentially needs to dominate the game, and a defensive player typically needs to create critical turnovers. With that in mind, here's a look at five Chiefs who could take the honor with a victory if Mahomes doesn't.

1 Travis Kelce, TE

The future Hall of Famer is at his best during the biggest games

Travis Kelce had what would have been a career year for almost any tight end in the NFL this past season. But given the standard he has set for himself over the years, it was a bit of a down season for No. 87 as he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns, marking the first time he didn't record 1,000 receiving yards since 2015.

Kelce is at his best once the Chiefs reach the postseason. In 21 career playoff games, he's caught 156 passes, the most in NFL postseason history, 19 of which went for touchdowns. In three Super Bowl appearances, he's recorded 22 catches for 257 yards with three scores.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Stats Stat SB54 SB55 SB57 Rec. 6 10 6 Rec. Yds 43 133 81 TD 1 1 1 YPC 7.17 13.3 13.5

During the AFC Championship game against an excellent Baltimore Ravens defense, Kelce was targeted early and often, grabbing 11 balls for 116 yards and a touchdown. If he can put up similar numbers against the Niners, he could easily nab his first Super Bowl MVP trophy.

2 Chris Jones, DT

The pass-rushing menace is a handful for any offensive line

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones delivers pressure in an area where quarterbacks get easily flustered, as he typically goes right up the middle. He was a dominant force yet again this season, recording 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, earning his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and his second straight First-Team All-Pro honor.

During his eight-year career, Jones has recorded 75 sacks and 78 tackles for loss in the regular season and another 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in the postseason. If he can get to Brock Purdy on Sunday and force a turnover or two, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him named Super Bowl MVP.

This could very well be Jones' last game with Kansas City. The two sides have failed to come together on a long-term extension, and many teams would love the opportunity to sign him in free agency. He could look to do something special on his way out of town.

3 Isiah Pacheco, RB

The bruising second-year back has a nose for the end zone

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs picked Isiah Pacheco out of Rutgers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it didn't take long for the running back to make the selection look smart. Pacheco not only made the team as a late-round rookie but became the starting running back just a few games into the season.

Isiah Pacheco Postseason Stats Games 6 Rush Attempts 100 Rush Yards 451 Yards Per Carry 4.51 Rush TD 4

A year ago, Pacheco had a strong performance in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 76 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. He's had another strong postseason this year, scoring a rushing touchdown in each of the Chiefs' first three victories.

There will be some serious receiving talent on the field for both teams, but Andy Reid may attempt to slow the game down by feeding Pacheco the football. If he makes the most of those carries, he could emerge as the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis did so for the Denver Broncos 26 years ago in the first of their back-to-back titles in Super Bowl 32.

4 L'Jarius Sneed, CB

Sneed made a game-changing play against Baltimore in the AFC title game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It's not unprecedented for a defensive back to win Super Bowl MVP. Safety Jake Scott did so for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 7. Cornerback Larry Brown did so for the Dallas Cowboys with two interceptions in Super Bowl 30. And safety Dexter Jackson won the award for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 37.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who has been excellent for the Chiefs all season, made the biggest play of the AFC title game against the Ravens, knocking the ball loose from Zay Flowers on the goal line to prevent a score. He has excelled in coverage this year, only allowing 51% of his targets to be caught and holding quarterbacks to a 56.2 rating when throwing his way.

While teams typically try to avoid throwing to Sneed's side, the 49ers are sure to throw the ball quite a bit during Super Bowl 58. If the corner can get his hands on one or two of those passes, he could join the players mentioned above with a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

5 Rashee Rice, WR

The impressive rookie could have a big impact on Super Bowl 58

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since trading away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have had some difficulties at times at the wide receiver position. But rookie Rashee Rice has helped improve that area and has become one of Mahomes' favorite targets.

Rice finished the regular season with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns and has continued his fine play in the postseason, catching 20 passes for 223 yards and a score.

The 49ers could very well focus their defense on trying to prevent Kelce from doing too much damage, which could easily open the door for Rice to have a big game and take Super Bowl MVP honors.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.