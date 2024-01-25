Highlights The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year race between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren is shaping up to be a close one.

We highlighted five of the closest Rookie of the Year races in NBA history, including Scottie Barnes vs. Evan Mobley and Wes Unseld vs. Elvin Hayes.

The battles between Elton Brand and Steve Francis, and Jason Kidd and Grant Hill were also highly contested, resulting in co-winners of the award.

Earlier in the season, we were privileged to witness the first encounter between top rookies Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. In that game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was won convincingly by the host squad in Oklahoma, we unfortunately didn't get to witness a fully polished matchup between the two first-year players.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 14th November 2023 Box Score Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- Victor Wembanyama 28:20 8 14 2 26.7 -31 Chet Holmgren 29:42 9 7 3 30.0 +30

Though neither player scored double-digit points that night, they've developed tremendously since then, and showcased their skills last night in their second matchup.

The Spurs hosted the Thunder last night, and the Thunder once again emerged victorious. Wembanyama outplayed Holmgren, posting a 24-point double-double, compared to Holmgren's 17 points. The Rookie of the Year race this season will be determined by Wembanyama's superior individual play and Holmgren's ability to impact winning.

Since the third week of the regular season, the NBA has put out a weekly "power ranking" regarding only the current rookies in the league. In 13 weeks, Holmgren has led the ranking seven times, compared to Wembanyama's six, with Wembanyama coming out on top in the past two editions of the "Rookie Ladder".

As the league's rookie race looks closer than ever, GIVEMESPORT presents the five closest Rookie of the Year Award races in the history of the NBA. Will this year's class be a feature in the future?

5 2021/22 - Scottie Barnes & Evan Mobley

Final Voting: Barnes - 48 / Mobley - 43

Current Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes ended up winning the trophy after a very complete season with the Canadian franchise. Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was a vital piece for the Raptors' surprising fifth-seed placement at the end of the season, contributing to his versatility on both ends of the floor and overall consistent productivity for 74 games of the season. Today, Barnes is looked at as the face of the franchise and an All-Star caliber player with tremendous potential to carry his squad to a deep playoff run.

In second place, Evan Mobley, one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest talents. Before choosing Mobley with the third pick in the draft and the arrival of superstar Donovan Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, the Cavaliers had only won 22 games in 2021. With Mobley's instant connection with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the team made it all the way to the Play-In Tournament. Despite them ultimately failing to make it to the playoffs, the front office had seen enough to go all out for an All-Star a few months later and traded for Mitchell.

2021/22 NBA Season Statistics Team Record Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal % Scottie Barnes 48-34 15.3 3.5 7.5 49.2 Evan Mobley 44-38 15.0 2.5 8.3 50.8 Cade Cunningham 23-59 17.4 5.6 5.5 41.6

Though not as close as the other two were in the voting, the first overall pick in that class, Cade Cunningham, was repeatedly affected by injuries, causing him to miss 18 games. Regardless, Cunningham still had a good enough season with the Detroit Pistons to earn him third place in the Rookie of the Year award.

4 1968/69 - Wes Unseld & Elvin Hayes

Final Voting: Unseld - 53 / Hayes - 25

While it may not seem close if we only pay attention to the final voting numbers, this might've been one of the most talented rookie battles in the long history of the NBA. In second place, Elvin Hayes, the 1968 first overall pick for the San Diego Rockets, came in and instantly led the franchise from the worst record in the league to a playoff spot. Individually, Hayes led the league in scoring, with Wilt Chamberlain still in the middle of his career. To remind you, he was still a 23-year-old rookie.

1968/69 NBA Season Statistics Team Record Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal % Wes Unseld 57-25 13.8 2.6 18.2 47.6 Elvin Hayes 37-45 28.4 1.4 17.1 44.7

On the other hand, in this battle, the ultimate winner had one of the greatest seasons of all time. Wes Unseld was drafted second overall to the Washington Bullets, who had finished dead last in the Eastern Conference standings the previous year. In his very first NBA season, Unseld took the bullets to the very top of the conference, achieving the best record in the league, while also having such an outstanding season, he was awarded the Rookie of the Year Award and the MVP trophy, marking the second and last time someone won both awards in the same season, after Wilt Chamberlain in 1960.

Both Hayes and Unseld would eventually be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

3 1999/00 - Elton Brand & Steve Francis

Final Voting: Brand - 50 / Francis - 50

These two rookies were so talented, the voting panel couldn't come to a consensus, meaning we would get two winners instead of one. This was the third and last time the award was split, as the NBA then changed the voting rules, making the selected voters choose their top 5 rookies of the season, and with a bigger pot to attribute points to, it would be very complicated for two players to receive the same amount of total votes.

1999/00 NBA Season Statistics Team Record Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal % Elton Brand 17-65 18.0 6.6 5.3 44.5 Steve Francis 34-48 20.1 1.9 10.0 48.2

Once again, the leaders were the top two picks. Brand and Francis were picked by the Chicago Bulls and the Vancouver Grizzlies, respectively. Francis would end up on the Houston Rockets, who were on the fringe of the playoffs, in a three-team trade involving the Grizzlies, Rockets and the Orlando Magic. Brand would end up having a very brief stint in Chicago despite having a very good season, as the franchise had higher hopes, trading him for Tyson Chandler and Brian Skinner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both trades would definitely benefit both players' careers, as they would end up making multiple All-Star games.

2 2003/04 - LeBron James & Carmelo Anthony

Final Voting: James - 78 / Anthony - 40

There aren't enough words to express the amount of talent produced in this 2003 Draft Class. Starting with the first overall pick and Rookie of the Year award winner, LeBron James, who left high school in Akron, Ohio to then lead the state's franchise for countless years. Straight away, James' impact was felt, as the team won nearly 20 more games than the season prior, with the 18-year-old almost being named an All-Star in his first season.

2003/04 NBA Season Statistics Team Record Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal % LeBron James 35-47 20.9 5.9 5.5 41.7 Carmelo Anthony 43-39 21.0 2.8 6.1 42.6

With the second overall pick, the Denver Nuggets selected Carmelo Anthony, out of the University of Syracuse. A proven scorer, who could put the ball in the basket from virtually anywhere on the court. Anthony was by far the best bucket-getter in the whole class, but it was James' overall versatility on offense and defense, media presence, consistency, and impact that landed him the award.

1 1994/95 - Grant Hill & Jason Kidd

Final Voting: Hill - 43 / Kidd - 43

Finally, at the very top of this list are the second-ever co-winners of the award. Jason Kidd was selected second overall by the Dallas Mavericks--the team he currently coaches--and Grant Hill was drafted right after him by the Pistons. Both Hall of Fame players, with multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections, Kidd and Hill, were icons of their generation and positions.

In his first NBA season, Jason Kidd averaged relatively modest numbers, while Grant Hill was immediately awarded his first All-Star selection. Though it isn't flashy, Kidd impacted the game through his defensive posture straight off the bat, while playmaking his way into a 23-game improvement for the Mavericks, leading the NBA in triple-doubles.

1994/95 NBA Season Statistics Team Record Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal % Grant Hill 28-54 19.9 5.0 6.4 47.7 Jason Kidd 36-46 11.7 7.7 5.4 38.5

Hill's approach to the game was different. As a talented scorer and well-rounded player, it was relatively easy to notice his effect on the Pistons, as they too increased their number of wins. Both these players put on a show when facing off against each other and the remaining rookies in their class, but at the end of the season, they equally excelled at their role, with it all culminating in sharing the award.