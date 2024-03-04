Highlights Paul's career accolades are impressive, but he is still chasing his first NBA championship.

Chris Paul, having been named to multiple All-NBA teams and All-Defensive teams, is undeniably one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Despite all of his accolades, one award eludes his career: The NBA Championship.

In an interview on Dwyane Wade’s podcast, Paul expressed conflicting emotions about not having won an NBA championship.

“Straight up, even though I think I’m going to win a championship before I’m done, yes absolutely. I can’t even process not winning a championship, but I love what I’ve been able to do with my career, absolutely.”

Paul expresses being grateful for how his career has gone, while also acknowledging his competitive nature. He can’t process not having a championship. Even in Year 19 of his career, he continues to chase for his very first taste of the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Currently, with the Golden State Warriors, this isn’t Paul’s first rodeo with a talented roster capable of winning a championship. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and go through the five closest seasons Chris Paul has come to winning a championship.

1 2017-18 Houston Rockets

65-17, Lost in the Western Conference Finals vs. Golden State Warriors

Technically speaking, the 2017-2018 Houston Rockets weren’t the team Paul was a part of when he made it to the NBA Finals. There’s a case to be made, however, that this team was the best group of players Paul had ever been a part of.

2017-18 Rockets Stats ORTG 114.7 (1st) DRTG 106.1 (6th) NRTG +8.7 (1st)

At a time when the whole league was seemingly taking a step back to the Warriors, the Rockets chose to push back. A big part of that was Paul, whose marriage to James Harden and Houston’s iso-heavy system created a juggernaut that dominated both ends of the floor.

They were disruptive to the Warriors’ beautiful game, forcing them to play a style that accentuated the strengths of their two superstars.

As disruptive as the Rockets were, the basketball gods had a more disruptive power: injuries and luck.

Towards the tail end of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Warriors, Paul injured his right hamstring. He ended up missing the last two games of that series, which ended with two Warriors victories.

It was particularly heartbreaking for Paul because at this time, this was the closest he had been to advancing to the NBA Finals. Adding to the pain was how he couldn’t do anything to help out the Rockets during those two losses.

Plenty of what-ifs and Paul is only left to ponder on what is: his Rockets didn’t get the job done.

2 2020-21 Phoenix Suns

51-21, Lost in the NBA Finals vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The 2020-2021 season was perfectly set to be Chris Paul’s moment as NBA champion. He had gone through an inspiring 2019-2020 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, re-cementing himself as a true franchise needle mover despite his advanced age.

He was then traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he was paired up with rising star Devin Booker.

A championship wasn’t the immediate expectation, but they were predicted to be competitive nonetheless.

Competitive was an easy bar to reach. They were downright contenders.

2020-21 Suns Stats ORTG 117.2 (5th) DRTG 111.3 (9th) NRTG +5.9 (3rd)

From top to bottom, the Suns were complete. Paul was the catalyst for their leap from fun young team to undisputed contenders. They eliminated the then-defending champion LA Lakers, beat MVP Nikola Jokic in the next round, and then booked a ticket to the Finals by beating Paul’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. The stars were aligning. A championship seemed inevitable.

Then a Giannis-shaped tornado came swooping in.

After starting the NBA Finals with a 2-0 lead, the Suns wound up losing the next four games. In the moment, it was heartbreaking, but there was hope. Paul and the Suns had built something; they just needed to bounce back the next season.

In hindsight? It wounds up as one of Paul’s biggest what-ifs.

3 2014-15 Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 56-26, Lost in the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Houston Rockets

The 2014-15 season was among the most wide-open in the last decade. With the Miami Heat Big Three disbanding and the then defending champion San Antonio Spurs getting older, opportunity was aplenty for teams to win the NBA championship.

Select teams were highlighted as likely contenders, among them Paul’s Clippers.

2014-15 Clippers Stats ORTG 112.4 (1st) DRTG 105.5 (15th) NRTG +6.9 (2nd)

The Lob City Clippers had been on the rise for the past three seasons and the 2014-2015 season felt like their best shot at a championship. Paul and Blake Griffin were at their respective peaks and they had the experience to match versus long-time rival Thunder and emerging title-contender Warriors.

It just wasn’t meant to be for Paul and the Clippers.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals will forever live in infamy in Clippers lore. Their 19-point lead was erased by the Rockets, led by Corey Brewer, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the pivotal fourth quarter. The Clippers wouldn’t recover and would lose Game 7 versus Houston.

The Lob City Clippers wouldn’t reach the same heights again.

4 2021-22 Phoenix Suns

64-18, Lost in the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Dallas Mavericks

After making it to the Finals the previous year, the table was set for Phoenix to have a revenge season. It was an opportunity for them to prove that they were true-blue title contenders that you had to take seriously.

They grabbed that opportunity during the regular season.

2021-22 Suns Stats ORTG 114.8 (4th) DRTG 107.3 (3rd) NRTG +7.5 (1st)

The Suns were locked in on both ends of the floor. Paul was a big reason for this, helping Booker and Mikal Bridges continue their respective leaps. After a physical first-round series with the New Orleans Pelicans, it felt inevitable that the Suns would at least walk back to the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns weren’t inevitable; Luka Dončić was.

Doncic kept the Dallas Mavericks at arms reach versus the Suns during their Western Conference Semifinals. Come Game 7, the perfect storm came for the Mavericks and they dominated the Suns on their home floor.

For Doncic, it was a moment that cemented him as a generational talent. For Paul? It felt just like 2015 and for all the wrong reasons.

5 2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 57-25, Lost in the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2013-2014 season was the year the Los Angeles Clippers embraced their championship aspirations. Fresh off a first-round exit versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers went all-in, hiring Coach Doc Rivers and surrounding Paul and Griffin with key players such as JJ Redick.

The Clippers were on the right track.

2013-14 Clippers Stats ORTG 112.1 (1st) DRTG 104.8 (9th) NRTG +7.5 (2nd)

They came out strong during the regular season, wounding up as the third seed in a stacked Western Conference. They beat the Golden State Warriors in a competitive seven-game series and proceeded to face then-MVP Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was a competitive series that led to a pivotal Game 5. During the final minute of the fourth quarter, the Clippers held a seven-point lead that evaporated no thanks to Russell Westbrook with a snap of a finger. The Clippers wouldn’t recover from that loss as Durant and the Thunder finished the job in Game 6.

It was supposed to be just a bump in the road, but this series versus the Thunder wound up as the first chapter of a narrative that has haunted Paul his entire career.