Highlights Bruno Fernandes may leave Manchester United due to uncertainty over European football next season, sparking interest from top European clubs.

Potential destinations for Fernandes include Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with them all seeking his talent and experience.

With impressive stats and a proven track record, Fernandes could be a valuable addition to help clubs compete and achieve success on multiple fronts.

Manchester United’s very own talisman, Bruno Fernandes, is open to the idea of seeking pastures new at the end of the season, while some players are doubting that he’ll remain beyond the summer transfer window, according to a report from Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests that Fernandes, who is currently enjoying his optimal years, is more receptive to leaving the club amid the prospect of having no European football next season – which would be the first time in ten years for the Old Trafford-based outfit.

The former Sporting CP man has been a revelation in M16, which some might call the best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, having registered 79 goals and a further 64 assists in 230 outings across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes 23/24 PL Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Goals 10 1st Assists 7 1st Shots per Game 2.8 1st Passes per Game 55.5 2nd Key Passes per Game 3.3 1st Overall Rating 7.40 1st

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Fernandes is happy to remain in Manchester, but the reporter suggested that in the event that the club failed to match the club captains’ expectations, he will have no qualms at looking at other possible options.

Amid a campaign of turmoil, the Red Devils chiefs would very much like to see the £240,000-a-week earner stay put, but their hands may be forced by a host of clubs potentially looking to pounce on Fernandes’ current situation. As such, here are five clubs from across Europe that should be targeting the 29-year-old.

Bayern Munich

On the hunt for Thomas Muller replacement

Despite boasting a young and hungry 21-year-old Jamal Musiala in their ranks, Bayern Munich could be on the lookout for a potential Thomas Muller replacement. The German ace, 34, is not quite performing consistently at the same level that he used to be – and replacing him with a raring-to-go Fernandes would be wise.

With the speed of Leroy Sane on the flank and Harry Kane’s technical nous through the middle, Fernandes would have a field day at the Allianz Arena and his ability to thread balls through the eye of a needle would be appreciated by the aforementioned recipients. Given Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this term, playing in Germany could be a lucrative option for the midfielder.

Inter Milan

Looking to retain Serie A title

Looking to continue their reign at the top of Italian football, signing for Inter Milan would be a sensible move for all parties. Fernandes would instantly add a level of class to the Nerazzurri midfield with his passing ability and innate creative exploits, while the midfielder himself would be relieved of the pressure of playing for the highest-valued club in the world.

One of the leading candidates for his signature, the seasoned Portugal international could return to Italy for one of their standout outfits. Inter Milan are perhaps not as high-profile as some of the other potential destinations – but the possibility of silverware could tempt him into a move to the San Siro.

Juventus

Linked with Fernandes pre-Man Utd

Previously linked with the 29-year-old, Juventus are in a similar mess to Manchester United. Light years behind their domestic rivals, neither the Red Devils nor the Old Lady are shining their brightest at the time of writing. Marksman Dusan Vlahovic is doing his best to ensure they keep up with the rest of the pack – but having Fernandes feeding him balls would help.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes is currently Manchester United’s highest goalscorer this season - he's currently on 15 strikes.

The Turin side had reportedly ‘fell in love’ with the midfield magician while he was plying his trade in Italy – and years later, they could finally get their man. Returning to the summit of Serie A will be in Max Allegri’s immediate plans and Fernandes could be central to just that.

Barcelona

A summer of change is needed

Ahead of their summer of change, Barcelona will – no doubt – be eyeing up a move for a wantaway Fernandes. What’s so enticing about the Manchester United skipper is his impeccable availability record. This season, Xavi’s midfield – Pedri and Gavi, in particular - have been struck with injury, but with Fernandes in the mix, the worries would be alleviated.

The Catalan club’s financial limitations, however, may prevent them from striking a deal with the Premier League outfit. Barca could, however, leverage their relationship with Fernandes’ agent Jorge Mendes to orchestrate a financially suitable deal for all parties. His goalscoring prowess could replace that of Robert Lewandowski, too.

Paris Saint-Germain

Need a star for the post-Mbappe era

Fernandes could be Paris Saint-Germain-bound. In the wake of the news that star man Kylian Mbappe would be packing his bags and leaving at the end of the current campaign, the perennial French champions are in dire need of a new poster boy. Up steps the goal-hungry midfield maestro.

Perhaps not as young, quick or potent in front of goal as Mbappe, Fernandes could still form the spine of the PSG team for years to come and PSG’s new-found financial flexibility could put them in the driving seat for his signature. With the likes of youngsters Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha currently in their engine room, Fernandes’ experience could be all-too valuable.