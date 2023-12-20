Highlights Dan Campbell's intense and endearing leadership has turned the Detroit Lions into contenders for the NFC North title.

AFC South head coaches Shane Steichen and DeMeco Ryans inherited teams in the bottom five last season, and now have them competing for the playoffs.

According to the oddsmakers, Sean Payton and Kevin Stefanski are long shots for the award but still have intriguing cases should their respective teams make the postseason.

When it comes to NFL awards, most attention is pointed toward the MVP and Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year winners. However, this season's NFL Coach of the Year award race is tighter than ever, with countless contenders battling it out through the season's final weeks.

Whether it's turning around organizations used to failure, overcoming adversity and injuries, or simply outperforming expectations. There is no shortage of great candidates for this award, and the voters who decide will have their work cut out for them. Here are the cases for three front-runners and two dark-horse candidates for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Current COTY Odds: +300 (T-1st)

There are only a handful of coaches who are able to win over the hearts of the NFL as quickly as Dan Campbell did when he was announced as head coach of the Detroit Lions. His unique intensity and endearing attitude made him a persona that was easy to root for around the league, and he made many believe that he would be the one to turn the franchise around.

And turn them around, he has, as Campbell has stepped in and done the grunt work to get this Lions team all the way up from the bottom of the standings to legitimate contender status. Currently, Detroit is on track to win the NFC North. The Lions' last divisional title came 30 years ago during the Barry Sanders era. Their last playoff win came two years before that, in 1991.

Season Record 2021 3-13-1 2022 9-8 2023 10-4

With their playoff spot all but sealed and 94% odds of winning their division, the Lions have shown steady growth under Dan Campbell. As the current projected favorite for the award, Campbell is extremely deserving, considering the job he's done to this point. Any other year, Campbell would be a runaway winner, but he's got serious competition from the AFC South this season.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Current Odds: +300 (T-1st)

Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Inheriting a team coming off of a 4-12-1 season can be challenging. Losing that team's first-round rookie quarterback and star running back in your first year as head coach makes putting a successful campaign together almost impossible. Yet, Shane Steichen seems undeterred.

The Indianapolis Colts are currently holding onto the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture, and Steichen has played a big part in that. Despite all the injuries and setbacks to the roster, they've found a way to continue to produce on both sides of the football thanks to their "next man up" mentality.

Stat 2022 2023 Points per game 17.0 (30th) 24.6 (8th) Passing yards per game 201.9 (23rd) 253.4 (18th) Rushing yards per game 109.8 (23rd) 100.3 (13th) Red Zone % 45.8 (29th) 53.1% (18th)

Despite all the setbacks for this young team, they've continued to fight through adversity throughout the season to remain competitive. If they can finish strongly through the final three weeks and make it into the playoffs, Steichen will have a pretty tough argument to beat.

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Current Odds: +300 (T-1st)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As far as outperforming expectations goes, the Houston Texans were a team that entered 2023 with the second-lowest expected win total from sportsbooks, at 6.5. The arrival of DeMeco Ryans has been very noticeable in his debut season.

Offensively, the team has adopted the San Francisco 49ers scheme that Ryans got to witness firsthand when he was in the Bay. With the play-calling of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and the unexpectedly rapid ascension of rookie QB C.J. Stroud, the offense has transformed into one of the most potent units across the league.

Stat 2022 2023 Points per game 17.0 (31st) 21.9 (15th) Passing yards per game 196.7 (25th) 253.4 (5th) Rushing yards per game 86.8 (31st) 100.3 (22nd) 3rd Down % 30.3% (31st) 38.9% (16th)

While Ryans is a defensive-minded coach, he still deserves credit for the offensive hires he made that have helped elevate the production of the team. Yet his defensive influence has also been noticeable, as the team has gone from the 27th-ranked scoring defense in 2022 to 15th this season. They've also had one of the best pass rushes over the last month, led by Jonathan Greenard, who's come out of nowhere for 12.5 sacks on the season.

With the AFC Wild Card battle still taking shape, Ryans' chances will likely be results-oriented. If the Texans find themselves in the playoffs, it will be hard to deny the first-time head coach his due. It seems likely that the winner of the Texans-Colts Week 18 matchup will also take home the COTY hardware.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Current Odds: +1,200 (6th)

With four different quarterbacks starting and winning a game this season, Kevin Stefanski's work leading the Cleveland Browns cannot be understated.

Quarterback Games started Record as starter Deshaun Watson 6 5-1 Joe Flacco 3 2-1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson 3 1-2 P. J. Walker 2 1-1

Now, at 9-5 to this point, the Browns hold the fifth seed in the AFC. Despite the tight race, they hold an 89% chance of making the postseason, according to the New York Times playoff calculator.

Entering the season, many believed that Stefanski would be on the hot seat due to the team's inability to match expectations. But in 2023, the Browns have shown that they are capable of beating anybody. While the injuries could limit their chances of making some noise in the postseason, they've shown a lot of grit and shrewdness to even get into the playoffs. They could be a dark horse contender when they're back and fully healthy in 2024.

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Current Odds: +4,000 (10th)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of the Denver Broncos' 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, this is, perhaps, poor timing for a discussion on Sean Payton's Coach of the Year credentials. However, Payton inherited a team that had gone 5-12 in 2022, with countless fans and critics believing the franchise was doomed.

That pessimism only grew stronger as they dropped their first three games of the season and held a 1-5 record after six weeks. Then, suddenly, it clicked. Denver started shipping out veterans who they felt weren't bought in, and the team began to find its groove. As a result, the Broncos were able to win five straight games, all of which came against opponents with a current record of .500 or above.

Stat 2022 2023 Points per game 16.9 (32nd) 21.7 (16th) 3rd Down % 29.13% (32nd) 37.08% (20th) Red zone visits 36 (32nd) 51 (9th)

Currently, the team sits a full game behind in the Wild Card race, and they'll need to get in if Payton wants a shot at the hardware. However, it speaks volumes that the Broncos' playoff chances are still very real when they were in line for the first pick in the 2024 draft as late as mid-October.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.