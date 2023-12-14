Highlights James Harden rose to 18th on the all-time assist leaderboard with 7,096 assists after joining the Los Angeles Clippers

Kyle Lowry surprised with 6,801 assists, known more as a legend of the Toronto Raptors.

Russell Westbrook ranks ninth all-time with 9,221 assists, despite now playing in a sixth-man role, while Chris Paul leads all active players with 11,593 assists.

Over the years, the NBA has been home to some elite playmakers. Several players in the league have the vision and the basketball IQ that allow them to pull off clutch passes, which, as expected, lead to buckets and assists.

As a result, several exceptional playmakers have cemented their place in the annals of history with their passing. Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Jason Kidd, and Steve Nash are but a few of the names that come to mind. These legends are the ones who find themselves at the very top of the all-time assist charts. However, there are still a few players currently in the NBA who are there alongside them.

James Harden is but one of those talented playmakers, who recently ascended the all-time assist charts, but he's far from the only pass-first guard to make an impact in the league. GIVEMESPORT lists the five best active playmakers who are destined for the Hall of Fame.

James Harden

Total career assists: 7,138 - 18th all-time

Beginning fresh with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden has become the team's primary playmaker, notching 6.8 assists per game. He's slowly getting the hand of the Clippers' offense, as he's dished out 8.2 assists per game since Nov. 29.

In the Nov. 17 Clippers' game against the Houston Rockets, Harden recorded a stat line of 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, bringing him up to 7,043, which at the time shot him up to 19th all-time.

James Harden Career Playmaking Stats Assists per game 7.0 Assist % 33.9 Usage % 29.8 Offensive Rating 118.5

Since then, he's shot up even further, surpassing Tim Hardaway for 18th, and, if the rest of the season goes well, could surpass a few more players, including Terry Porter and Lenny Wilkens to inch closer to the top 15.

He truly is an exceptional playmaker and has been so for the entirety of his career. With an offensive rating of 119, Harden is one of the most potent threats in NBA history. This rating is secured with some sublime stats, which include a 33.9% in terms of assist percentage, a career usage rate of 29.9%, and the fact that he has generated 16,791 points with his assists.

Kyle Lowry

Total career assists: 6,846 - 24th all-time

Sitting at No. 23, just five spots below Harden is Kyle Lowry. The Miami Heat guard has recorded a total of 6,846 assists in his 19-year career. Having played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, he's always been a reliable point guard.

Kyle Lowry Career Playmaking Stats Assists per game 6.2 Assist % 30.2 Usage % 21.1 Offensive Rating 115.2

His most successful years as a playmaker came when he was residing in Toronto. Considered by many to be a legend of the franchise, Lowry averaged 7.1 assists per game in his nine seasons there. Some may even say it was pivotal in the Raptors' championship run in 2019. Nevertheless, he isn't remembered for his ability to pass the ball.

Russell Westbrook

Total career assists: 9,274 - 9th all time

A triple-double machine, Russell Westbrook has shown off his elite court vision since his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he's taken a step back in his late-career arc, he's notched 9,274 assists, ranking him ninth all-time. The next player he'll have to leap in the rankings is Oscar Robertson, whose career total assists at 9,887 mark a long road ahead of Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook Career Playmaking Stats Assists per game 8.3 Assist % 41.5 Usage % 31.8 Offensive Rating 107.6

Throughout the later side of his career, Westbrook has become somewhat of a journeyman, playing for five different teams since 2019. While he's been somewhat of a shell of his former self, he can distribute the ball very well even in his limited minutes.

LeBron James

Total career assists: 10,575 - 4th all-time

Even though he's nearing 40 years old, LeBron James is still one of the top playmakers in the league. His assist numbers aren't quite as high as they once were when he first debuted with the Lakers, but that's due to the increased role of other floor generals on the team as he's gotten older.

Russell Westbrook Career Playmaking Stats Assists per game 7.3 Assist % 36.2 Usage % 31.6 Offensive Rating 116.1

This season, James is averaging 6.7 assists per game and has contributed to 34.0 percent of his team's assists. His usage rate is the lowest it's been since his sophomore season (29.7), but he makes his time with the ball count.

James is also steadily adding to his 10,575 career assists. He recently surpassed Phoenix Suns' legend Steve Nash to land fourth all-time in total assists but may struggle to overtake the remaining three players in the rankings. Two are retired, but one is still active and continues to prove he's as elite a playmaker as they come.

Chris Paul

Total career assists: 11,649 - 3rd all-time

Known as the venerable Point God, Chris Paul is undoubtedly the greatest playmaker currently still playing in the NBA. His high basketball IQ, coupled with his natural ability to pass the ball, has made him the primary ball handler on every team he's played on. Currently plying his craft with the Golden State Warriors, Paul has adapted nicely to his new role off the bench.

Chris Paul Career Playmaking Stats Assists per game 9.4 Assist % 44.9 Usage % 23.3 Offensive Rating 122.7

In 20 games with the Warriors, he's averaging 7.4 assists per game, leading a younger second unit to score more efficiently than its starters. Even if he's not scoring much, his presence as a veteran playmaker has helped Golden State from truly imploding.

With his 11,649 assists, he'll need to string together several more if he wants to surpass Jason Kidd for second place in all-time assists. The challenge after that would be to overtake John Stockton, but given Paul's age, that may be more of a pipe dream than anything.