Highlights After losing key players, the Bills added talent through the draft and free agency to stay competitive.

Second-year player Dalton Kincaid is expected to become the Bills' top receiver after his impressive rookie performance.

Josh Allen is set to break rushing records again; though the team is predicted to miss playoffs.

It feels like as long as they have Josh Allen and a top-flight defense, the Buffalo Bills will always be contenders. Still, the team is beginning to face the consequences of failing to get past the Kansas City Chiefs year in and year out.

The team's players have started to get expensive, and Buffalo hasn't been able to keep all of their stars. This offseason, the Bills saw the departure of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Leonard Floyd.

To make up for that exodus, the team made some solid additions through free agency and the draft, including Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Mike Edwards, La'El Collins, and Cole Bishop.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they will be playing in the AFC East, which has suddenly become one of the toughest divisions in the league. Here are five bold predictions about how things could turn out for the Bills in 2024.

1 Dalton Kincaid Will Lead the Team in Receptions

The tight end shined as a rookie and should only get better

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs was a dominant force for the Bills over the last four seasons. The wide receiver caught at least 100 balls each of his four seasons in Buffalo but never saw less than 154 targets in any one. Now that Diggs is a member of the Houston Texans, there are plenty of targets to go around.

The Bills do still have talent at wide receiver. Khalil Shakir looked like a real find in the second half of 2023. The team also signed veterans Curtis Samuel and Marques Valdez-Scantling and drafted Keon Coleman. But the team's most effective receiver in the 2024 season will be second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Rookie Stats Category Statistics Rookie Tight End Rank Receptions 73 2nd Yards 673 2nd TDs 2 T-2nd

Kincaid, a second-round pick in 2023, swiftly emerged as one of Allen's favorite targets. On his 93 targets last year, Kincaid caught 73 passes for 673 yards and two touchdowns. If healthy, the talented second-year player will almost certainly top those numbers in 2024, especially when it comes to getting into the end zone.

2 Ed Oliver Finally Makes Good on His Massive Potential

The game-wrecking defensive tackle will be a Pro Bowler

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Many undersized defensive tackles have been called the next Aaron Donald. It is kind of unfair to place that tag on any player, as Donald was a generational type. Ed Oliver, one of the first players tagged with that comparison, certainly hasn't been bad for the Bills, but he also hasn't hit his ceiling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ed Oliver got after the passer in a big way in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he notched 52 quarterback hurries last season, including the playoffs, which was 4th-most among defensive linemen.

Oliver had his best season in 2023, setting career highs in sacks, with 9.5, tackles for loss, with 14, and QB hits, with 16. The defensive tackle also saw the field more on early downs, notching a career-high in combined tackles, with 51.

Early on in his career, the defensive tackle was used mostly on later downs, but last season was different, as he played 730 snaps, which accounted for 68% of the team's defensive plays. Now a veteran, Oliver will continue to see the field more and make his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

3 Josh Allen Will Rush for 20 Touchdowns

The Bills signal-caller tied the single-season QB record in 2023

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It fell a bit under the radar last season, but Josh Allen tied the single-season record for rushing touchdowns for a quarterback last year with 15, narrowly passing Cam Newton. Jalen Hurts also scored 15 rushing touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and he and Allen now hold the record.

Allen's season, especially on the ground, changed for the better once Joe Brady became the Bills' offensive coordinator in November. While Brady was in the booth, Allen scored 10 rushing touchdowns in seven games. He then added three more rushing scores in two playoff games.

Allen is a dynamic runner with the ball in his hands and has never rushed for less than six touchdowns in a season. Brady's use of his quarterback as not just a scrambler but also a goal-line back means that TDs should again come in bunches during the 2024 season.

Allen and Newton are the only QBs in NFL history with six seasons of 6+ rushing TDs, and the pair are also tied for the most seasons for a QB with 8+ rushing TDs, with four apiece. Allen's 53 rushing TDs in his first 94 NFL games are also the most for any QB in NFL history to start a career, or in any 94-game span ever.

4 James Cook Leads NFL in Rushing, Scores Less Than 5 TDs

The talented halfback will lose plenty of scoring opportunities to Allen

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen looked markedly better rushing the football once Brady took control of the offense, but he wasn't the only one. Brady also did a great job incorporating running back James Cook into the offense. In addition to his talent catching the ball, Cook also showed that he could be a workhorse back as well.

In the 10 games with Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator, Cook averaged 12 carries per game, though he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Cook got the ball much more under Brady, averaging 16.7 carries under the new offensive coordinator. He only scored two touchdowns across the entire year, however, as he ceded plenty of rushing touchdowns to Allen.

James Cook 2023 Statistics Category Under Ken Dorsey (10 Games) Under Joe Brady (7 Games) Carries/Game 12 16.7 Rushing Yards/Game 61.5 72.4 Rushing TDs 1 1

Cook finished the 2023 season with the fourth most rushing yards in the league, but did so on limited carries. If he is able to take on more totes in 2024, he has the talent to lead the league in rushing while catching plenty of balls as well. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on him to score very often, though: while he was 10th in the league, with 237 carries, Cook was 29th in red zone carries last year, with just 29.

5 The Bills Will Finish 9-8 And Miss the Playoffs

The team will have a winning record, but it won't be enough

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Through ten games last season, the Bills were 5-5, and many wondered about the direction of the franchise. The team would win five of its last six games to finish 11-6 before winning a playoff game as well. Still, there were signs that this Buffalo team might not be as good as it was in the past. And that was before it lost several key starters.

While the Bills got worse, the New York Jets got much better. Not only will Aaron Rodgers return, but New York added several new players without losing anyone important. The Miami Dolphins lost a number of key players but were able to replace those spots with veterans and draft picks. Buffalo, at this point, just doesn't have the kind of depth those other teams do.

The Bills will still be a good team in 2024, but there are only seven playoff spots in the AFC. With a depleted roster and new players to break in, Buffalo will finish with a 9-8 record, coming in third place in the AFC East and failing to make the postseason.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.