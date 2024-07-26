Highlights Dontayvion Wicks emerges as a top receiver with elite ability despite stiff competition.

Marshawn Lloyd may outshine Josh Jacobs as the lead RB thanks to a unique skill set and high ceiling.

The Green Bay Packers are poised to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed with a top roster and dominant edge rushers.

After a Week 10 defeat in the 2023 regular season, the Green Bay Packers were sitting at 3-6, looking to be in the middle of a rebuilding season without much optimism about their postseason chances or their long-term future. Things instantly flipped after that, as the team ripped off victories in six of their final eight games to achieve a 9-8 record and the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs.

Jordan Love turned in an excellent season to continue the pattern of successful quarterback play for the franchise, and they were able to put a cherry on top of the campaign as the ball club put together an electric 48-32 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round that cemented them as one of the top teams in the league moving forward.

Now, the team is entering 2024 with plenty of anticipation.

With the additions of young talent, the signings of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency, and the continued development of their young core, there is reasonable belief that the team could be dangerous this season.

But not everything is as it seems. While Green Bay should be very good, how they do it might surprise many... Here are five bold predictions for a 2024 Packers season that is filled to the brim with potential.

1 Dontayvion Wicks Earns the WR1 Spot

Don't sleep on the 2nd-year pass catcher to claim the top role

Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2023 campaign, the Green Bay offense had a collection of pass catchers blossom in the offense and help elevate the aerial attack through the back half of the season. Leading the unit was second-rounder Jayden Reed, but the advanced stats indicate there was another rookie last season who might lead the group in 2024.

Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Advanced Stats (via PlayerProfiler) Stat Wicks Rank Yards Per Route Run 2.07 24 Yards Per Target 10.0 11 Yards Per Reception 14.9 25 True Catch Rate 92.9% 28 Target Separation 1.84 25 Win Rate vs Man 50.5% 4

Dontayvion Wicks is a smooth-operating receiver who can work inside and out with excellent pacing and body control, allowing him to create easy opportunities in the passing game. He started out a bit slow in his NFL career, but as the season progressed, he found his footing and started to establish himself as a key figure in the offense.

The Packers have multiple high-value contributors at the position. Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and even Bo Melton all showed flashes during the 2023 campaign.

While there may be a well-balanced spread regarding target share, Wicks has shown flashes of elite ability that should help him separate from the pack and become the top dog in one of the league's best rooms.

2 Marshawn Lloyd Takes Lead Role In Backfield

Green Bay made a splash signing at RB, but expect the rookie to make some noise

Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

When you pay a ball carrier $48 million over four years, the expectation is for him to be the lead back. Josh Jacobs has proven to be a very capable runner, but his production took a step back in 2023.

Part of that was due to the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line struggles, but there are legitimate concerns for the sixth-year back as he enters the season at 26 years old, a controversial age for the position.

Marshawn Lloyd has already started to make impressions this offseason as the USC rookie has shown receiving upside and explosiveness that stands out from the rest of the unit. When he's able to reel in catches, create big plays, and offer an excellent 5'9", 220-pound frame to grind out yardage between the tackles, there leaves very little need for others to get snaps.

Jacobs likely holds onto a notable role, as there is no need to create a bell-cow situation for a rookie back when multiple players can take carries and produce. However, Lloyd may be able to outperform the former All-Pro in 2024.

3 Packers Earn the NFC's No. 1 Seed

Green Bay has one of the top rosters in the league, and it should pay off in 2024

BetMGM currently has the Packers at +200 just to win their division. However, they aren't just contenders to win the NFC North, they're a team to watch out for to win the entire conference. Their odds are also not favorable as they are tied for the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in 2024. However, the team is poised to be one of the top ball clubs.

Over the back-half of the season, Green Bay was one of the best teams in the league. They were able to put together some dominant performances that proved themselves in the NFL hierarchy, including convincing victories over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs and impressive performances against the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the postseason.

Now, with established success, the 2024 season comes with expectations. But after addressing their roster's biggest needs (and there weren't many of them), there is plenty of reason for confidence surrounding this squad entering the regular season.

If they can build on some early success (unlike last year) and finish strong (like last year), it's tough to count the Packers out of the NFC's No. 1 seed conversation.

4 Edge Rushing Trio Combines For 25 sacks

Look for the defensive end room to create chaos for opposing QBs this season

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With Jeff Hafley in town as the new defensive coordinator, the Packers will be switching to a 4-3 defensive scheme. As a result, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, and the rest of the team's edge rushers will primarily line up at defensive end.

The top three players in this group are extremely impressive and will be a large part of the organization's success this year.

Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Stats (2023) EDGE Tackles Sacks Pressures Rashan Gary 48 9.0 30 Preston Smith 44 8.0 23 Lukas Van Ness 32 4.0 12

A four-sack increase shouldn't be too much to ask for, but the chance of these individual numbers rising could also detract from others at the position. The change in the scheme, in addition to working alongside an excellent defensive tackle group, should help make the job easier, but some play better in certain schemes, so could Gary possibly take a step back with a hand in the dirt?

Ultimately, the defense should be much improved this season. A much healthier secondary and an improved second level can help create opportunities for the defensive line, and this edge rushing group should benefit.

5 The Packers Make it to the Super Bowl

Look out NFL, a new contender has entered the chat

Credit: Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Super Bowl 59 will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, and the Packers have an excellent chance of representing the NFC there.

Other contenders, such as the San Francisco 49ers and Lions, certainly have a case built. However, a young team trending in the right direction with confidence and momentum is a fairly common trait among teams making it to the big game. It's about getting hot at the right time, just ask Eli Manning.

With Jordan Love in his second year as a starter and the team being going through the offseason with plenty of flexibility in addressing their biggest needs, the front office had an easier job than most when it came to filling out and strengthening their roster.

Now, as they get closer to kickoff, they check plenty of boxes to qualify as one of the best teams in the league.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.