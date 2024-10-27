Key Takeaways Ilia Topuria walked away from the UFC 308 main event with a big victory - and now looks set to face an old rival.

Khamzat Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi to enhance his middleweight title claims.

Shara Magomedov secured a career-defining win and is now hunting a former champion.

You didn't need to look too long at the UFC 308 card to see match-ups that had the potential to deliver. And, on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, there was a true passing of the torch at the pound-for-pound level, a Knockout of the Year contender, and a Goliath who woke from slumber to remind his division that things now look set to get wild.

In the main event, the UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria retained his title with a thunderous finish over Max Holloway, who had never, in his whole career, been knocked out prior to exchanging blows with the Spaniard. In the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev kept his momentum going with a statement submission win over Robert Whittaker, snapping his jaw in violent fashion. And, to kick things off the pay-per-view part of the ESPN event, rising fan-favorite Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov sealed the greatest win of his entire career by knocking Armen Petrosyan out in awesome fashion.

As the UFC assesses the drama and digests the results, there are some intriguing match-ups that the UFC brass should consider making next.

UFC 308 main card results Weight class Winner Loser Method Round Featherweight Ilia Topuria (champion) Max Holloway Knockout with punches Third Middleweight Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker Submission by face crank First Light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev Aleksandar Rakic Unanimous decision Distance Featherweight Lerone Murphy Dan Ige Unanimous decision Distance Middleweight Shara Magomedov Armen Petrosyan Knockout with spinning back fists Second

Alex Pereira (c) vs Magomed Ankalaev

UFC light heavyweight championship fight

Alex Pereira is one of UFC's few, legitimate superstars as he's entered the promotion like a wrecking ball by guaranteeing spectacular clashes. His No.1 challenger is undeniably Magomed Ankalev, and has been for a while.

Ankalaev is on a 13-fight unbeaten run, and has been in the Octagon with Volkan Oezdemir, Anthony Smith, Jan Blachowicz, Johnny Walker, and now Aleksandar Rakic, who he out-pointed with ease Saturday at UFC 308.

Anklaev presents a unique challenge to Pereira, and has as good a chance as any to de-throne the dominant champion.

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight championship fight

Dricus du Plessis has run a gauntlet since entering the UFC in 2020, and remaining unbeaten ever since, despite fights against the upper echelon in the entire business — Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya.

Toppling Khamzat Chimaev could well be the signature win of du Plessis' career if he could pull it off. Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most intimidating fighters in all combat sports, with overwhelmingly powerful wrestling and submissions. On Saturday, at UFC 308, he snapped Whittaker's jaw to win in the very first round.

Du Plessis vs Chimaev could headline at big arenas around the world including South Africa, if White wanted a pay-per-view special in Africa, Las Vegas, throughout the wider US, and even Europe.

Max Holloway (c) vs Dan Ige

BMF title fight could headline UFC Hawaii

A UFC show in Hawaii would be something special and there is no greater time to do it, with two Hawaiian fighters in the main event.

Even though he lost to Ilia Topuria on Saturday, Holloway still has a lot to offer MMA, and could put the BMF belt on the line against another bad dude — Dan Ige, known for stepping in and taking on any fighter, no matter who, when, or where. Few are more deserving of the BMF title shot, in their home region, than Ige, who dropped a narrow but competitive loss to Lerone Murphy at the weekend.

It might not take much to convince White to take his show to the UFC, as he already told reporters:

“I want to go to Hawaii for Power Slap.”

White could host a Power Slap event in Hawaii on the Thursday of that fight week, and have a UFC pay-per-view ready to go for the Saturday, too. It was a set-up the UFC had in Abu Dhabi, with 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' taking pioneer slapper Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii to a draw in the main event of Power Slap 9. A rematch on the islands is perhaps warranted. And a UFC show there, too, is overdue.

Ilia Topuria (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight championship rematch

There aren't enough superlatives to describe what Ilia Topuria is accomplishing in the sport of MMA right now, as he's injecting a wild, charismatic, and incredibly-entertaining striking style to the elite-level of competition in the UFC. Topuria finishing Alexander Volkanovski and now, on Saturday, Max Holloway, in back-to-back bouts is among the very best two-fight runs in the sport's history.

UFC featherweight Cody Stamann said on X:

"Best boxer I’ve ever seen in MMA gloves."

What's more, Topuria may not have the activity that Alex Pereira possesses, but when it comes to Fighter of the Year honors, the quality of his wins — thumping two future Hall-of-Famers to smithereens — should see him scoop that status for himself.

Though there are good fights, or even a money fight, out there for Topuria — whether that's rising challenger Diego Lopes, or the prospect of Conor McGregor returning. However, Volkanovski has earned the right to a rematch, was in the Octagon to challenge Topuria, and UFC boss Dana White even seemed warm to letting Volk get whatever he wants, when speaking to reporters at the post-event press conference.

Israel Adesanya vs Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

UFC middleweight fight

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov is another possible superstar UFC has on its hands. The middleweight has already secured a Knockout of the Year contender after finishing Armen Petrosyan with back-to-back spinning back fists — a truly absurd video game-esque way to slay someone. Putting him in with Israel Adesanya seems like the best thing to do.

Can Adesanya beat a fast-rising contender back down the rankings, and guarantee himself another shot at the UFC championship himself? Or will 'Bullet' fly out of the gun and down another opponent? Only time will tell.