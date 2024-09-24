Even without having a win since January 2020 (UFC 246), Conor McGregor is still in the driver’s seat when it comes to popularity and the demand to see him compete. The two remaining fights on McGregor’s UFC contract have become quite the conversation in the fight world, but bigger speculation may lie ahead concerning whom the former two-division UFC champion will face once he fulfills his duties as a UFC fighter.

We saw the McGregor Promotions brand get introduced on the canvas of his mega-crossover fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017. Recently, the Irish star has made mention of this brand again and, with his part-ownership of the hottest combat sports organization, BKFC, we may be just two fights away from seeing the logo again. Let's take a look at possible match ups for McGregor after his two remaining fights with the UFC.

5 Chad Mendes

MMA record: 18-5, Boxing record: 1-1, Knockouts total: 9

Chad Mendes, a former top UFC featherweight, retired in 2018 from MMA, but has returned to fighting as a bare-knuckle boxer under BKFC, and a fight against ‘Notorious’ would do well for both men at this stage in their careers. BKFC has capitalized on Mendes’ name as he was involved in a handful of high-profile fights for the UFC. A fight against McGregor would bring with it a major bag.

On the flipside, because of McGregor’s inactivity over the last three years, fighting a familiar foe and someone he’d have a distinct advantage over in striking the department would be extremely enticing for the calculated businessman. Anything that McGregor touches turns to gold and a rematch against Mendes would do well on many fronts.

4 Jake Paul

Boxing record: 10-1, Knockouts: 7, Best win: Tyron Woodley

The biggest criticism of Jake Paul’s boxing resume has been that he is constantly taking on MMA legends well past their primes. A fight against McGregor would bring on much less vitriol from the public because the Irishman is a world-class striker still in his mid-30s.

When Mike Tyson was substituted for former UFC fighter, Mike Perry, Paul had less criticism from the public, because of the matchup being considered more fair. Even if McGregor is on the back nine of his fighting career, a clash with Paul would be a gigantic payday.

3 Canelo Alvarez

Boxing record: 62-2-2, Knockouts: 39, Best win: Gennady Golovkin

Right now, a Canelo Alvarez and McGregor fight in the boxing ring would be highly in favor of the undisputed Mexican champion for obvious reasons, but a fight in the BKFC ring would make this dream matchup between the combat kings way more interesting. Yes, Canelo would have the technical advantage on the offensive and defensive side of things, because of nearly 20-years of professional boxing experience, but McGregor shouldn’t be discounted just yet.

You see, years of punching with 12-ounce gloves can ingrain a certain level of confidence when winging punches at the opponent, but that level would lower with little to no padding on – just look at Paulie Malinaggi versus Artem Lobov:

McGregor is used to hitting and getting hit with nearly 67% less padding than Canelo is used to. It’s a dream fight, but Canelo-McGregor in BKFC could be stadium worthy.

2 Jeremy Stephens

MMA record: 29-21, Boxing record: 2-1-1, Knockouts total: 20

There is a great built-in narrative for a potential Jeremy Stephens and McGregor fight dating back to 2016 at UFC 205 in New York City when the soon-to-be two division champion was on top of the world. McGregor was headlining the milestone event and Stephens was fighting in the prelims, but when these two crossed paths at the pre-fight press conference, the witty Irishman dropped an unforgettable line:

Aside from the fun backstory, this fight is easier to make than many others with Stephens already being in the BKFC organization and coming off a strong performance just a few weeks ago. What keeps the rivalry alive was following his victory over Bobby Taylor, Stephens unleashed a great call out of McGregor, who, technically speaking, is his boss:

1 Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13, Boxing record: 1-1, Knockouts total: 5

The fight that the sports world has been waiting for nearly a decade to see, and the biggest fight that McGregor can win at this point in his career, has to be the trilogy match against longtime rival Nate Diaz. Whether it’s in boxing, bare-knuckle or MMA, it’s a massive fight that gives two fighting legends a fair chance at victory.

Diaz will have the confidence edge because he has remained much more active than McGregor. Diaz has never been known for one-punch power, so McGregor will have the big edge in that area, but the Stockton native has a granite chin. Like the Canelo fight, a Diaz-McGregor trilogy could sell out a stadium even without the UFC’s backing.