From fighting in the streets of Miami on YouTube back in the day, to climbing to the top of the UFC with a headlining main event fight at Madison Square Garden, Jorge Masvidal has seen it all during his long fighting career. He is one of the poster boys for any fighter that has thought about hanging ‘em up, but then turned it around in what he called a career “resurrection”.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM we love to flesh out scenarios for possible trilogy fights or 2024 UFC title hopefuls, but for this particular list, the focus is on what potential opponent would make the most sense in terms of realistic matchmaking, for his legacy, and of course, financially speaking. Now that Masvidal has announced he is ‘unretired’, here is a list of five contests that could happen when he returns to action.

5 Leon Edwards

MMA record: 22-3: 7 KOs, 3 SUBs | UFC wins: 14 | Best win: Kamaru Usman x 2

The beef between the current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal dates back almost four years. Following the Florida native’s knockout win over Darren Till, we find ourselves backstage where Masvidal was soaking up his electric victory. During a post-fight interview between UFC analyst Laura Sanko and Masvidal, Edwards decided to say something in passing. It caught the ear of Masvidal, and the former street fighter did not take kindly to Edwards’ perceived disrespect. Masvidal immediately left the interview and began to search Edwards.

This is where the infamous “three-piece and a soda” line comes from, as Masvidal landed a few clean shots on Edwards' face during a backstage scuffle before proceeding to sprint away. Since that moment (March 2019), Edwards was just a contender at the time and called for Masvidal to fight him in a sanctioned fight repeatedly. Only controlling what he could, Edwards had to patiently fight his way through the rankings to become undeniable and win the title at UFC 278 (August 2022).

Read more: Nate Diaz hints at shock UFC 300 return in rematch fight

Ironically, Edwards is now in the driver's seat with the welterweight belt, but with UFC 300 around the corner, Masvidal could possibly step into a title fight, which isn’t outside the realm of plausibility. If we’re going strictly by merit, the former BMF champion is coming off of consecutive losses and fighting in an immediate title match against Edwards – even with their backstory – is a hard sell at this point.

4 Conor McGregor

MMA record: 22-6: 19 KOs, 1 SUB | UFC wins: 10 | Best win: José Aldo

Many may feel like Conor McGregor has just been a tease since his 2021 campaign, when we saw “Notorious” fight multiple times in one year for the first time since 2016. As the most wanted opponent in all of combat sports because of the tentpole-like nature of a McGregor event, the former double-champ is always in a position of leverage at the negotiating table. Fans online can accuse him of being complacent or scared, but when you’ve reeled in as much money as the Irishman has, cherry-picking the right fight is quintessential to staying relevant and desired by all.

With that being said, McGregor versus Masvidal makes perfect sense for both parties. The two fighters have been on a hiatus, both combatants are coming off losses, and finally, their name value alone could move a mountain at the drop of a hat. To have two premium fighters squaring off against each other would be a huge draw to bring in casual fans. Just spit-balling here, but if McGregor and Masvidal were to lock horns we could see pay-per-view numbers that crack the top-five of all-time (< 1.4 million buys). It makes absolute financial sense for the two businessmen and the UFC.

Will it actually come to fruition? Only McGregor knows, because, as mentioned earlier, he holds most of the cards. Since 2016, the former two-division world champ has shown a history of being difficult to work with when it comes to negotiating a fight agreement. It’s a long shot, but there has been a history of talks between these two popular fighters. Getting them to fight in 2024 seems closer than ever in what would be a wild lead-up.

3 Nate Diaz 2

MMA record: 21-13: 5 KOs, 12 SUBs | UFC wins: 16 | Best win: Conor McGregor

There is some unfinished business between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The original BMF title fight between Masvidal and Diaz took place at UFC 244 in front of a sold out Madison Square Garden. It was the culmination of Masvidal’s 2019 comeback and a massive financial success for the company. The two assassins came for blood and put on a show for the New York City crowd until some outside factors decided to interfere.

Though the fight was trending in favor of Masvidal, who looked absolutely on that night with everything he threw in Diaz’s direction, the New York State Athletic Commission got involved and stopped the fight prematurely due to a cut on Diaz’s eyebrow. We’re so used to seeing Diaz get bloody and continue to fight on but the commission wasn’t having it. Hysterically, the fight to determine the BMF champion was brought to a halt because of a cut. Hardcore Diaz fans have clamored for the two to run it back for years, but nothing seemed to line up correctly as Masvidal was catapulted into title fights following that scrap. But it makes a lot of sense right now to settle the score for once and for all.

With Diaz simply posting ‘300’ last week and with Masvidal posting ‘unretired’ this week, could this be one of the fights that’s used as a selling point for the UFC’s monumental UFC 300 card in April? It certainly could be. Headlining a card with these two legends is a bit of stretch, but to slot it underneath a title fight or two would be perfect card building on the UFC’s part.

2 Jake Paul

Boxing record: 8-1: 5 KOs | Best win: Tyron Woodley x 2

While big named former UFC champions such as Georges St. Pierre and Francis Ngannou have run into many obstacles following their departure from the UFC. According to SportsKeeda, Masvidal has honored his four-fight contract following his loss at UFC 287 to Gilbert Burns. So for Masvidal, stepping out of the cage and into a ring to fight YouTube boxer Jake Paul may not be as troublesome as it is for others. Or so we thought. During an interview with Ariel Helwani back in September, Masvidal said that he is still signed with the UFC. But, later in the interview, Masvidal said he “could see them letting [him] do some boxing matches”.

Though Dana White and Jake Paul have taken many shots at each other, White has shown the ability to work with someone he despises. Back in 2017, the UFC’s CEO was able to strike a deal with ShoTime while working with executive Stephen Espinoza, who White has a lot of disdain for. Though the two weren’t having drinks together, they saw the dollar signs for a Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor mega-fight. If White and Paul can find mutual ground, a Masvidal-Paul crossover fight would do big numbers and could ease any transgressions the two parties might have towards each other.

Read more: The UFC 2023 awards including best KO, fighter of the year

In terms of the right move for Masvidal, a fight against Paul would be perfect. Not only would he be on the receiving end of a hefty check, but boxing is less of a toll on his body at this point in his athletic career. Stylistically, he is equipped with jiu-jitsu and wrestling defense, but Gamebred’s bread and butter lies in his striking ability. With no worries about the ground attack, it would be interesting to see how Masvidal does against the evolving Jake Paul. The UFC also has a deal with Jake’s brother Logan’s sports drink, PRIME. Logan might be a key intermediary here to getting this fight signed.

1 Colby Covington 2

MMA record: 17-4: 4 KOs, 4 SUBs | UFC wins: 12 | best win: Jorge Masvidal

Colby “Chaos” Covington might be the last opponent the UFC has in mind for Masvidal especially following their in-cage rivalry that poured into the streets of Miami. Right now, Covington’s verbal attacks towards Leon Edwards during the UFC 296 fight-week press conference, have landed him in the public dog house. But, in a few months when the dust has settled a bit, a rematch between him and Masvidal would do big numbers.

UFC 272’s main event between Masvidal and Covington left a lot to be desired. Covington, of course, crossed the line in the lead up to their fight by taking shots at Masvidal’s family and personal life, yet in the fight, Masvidal's emotionally charged attack mixed with Covington’s clinch-heavy style lead to a less than entertaining fight. Following the fight, a frustrated Masvidal would track Covington to a restaurant where Masvidal landed punches on a defenseless Covington.

At first glance, the UFC may not want to touch this fight with a 50-foot pole, but then again, they knew what they were walking into with the McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov fight following the bus incident. In the name of business, hiring a few extra security guards or going as far as putting a wall in between them at a press conference could ultimately be the low-cost solution to one of the biggest possible fights that the UFC could make in 2024. No doubt about it, this type of opponent would motivate Masvidal to train to the best of his capability with a point to prove and an axe to grind. It’s risky business for the UFC, but for financial reasons, it would be off-the-charts.