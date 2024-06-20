Highlights Gervonta 'Tank' Davis could soon become a mainstream superstar.

He's already one of the faces of boxing because of his thunderous knockouts.

Bouts against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, and even Floyd Mayweather could elevate 'Tank's' stardom.

Gervonta Davis defeated Frank Martin by vicious eighth-round knockout at an event GIVEMESPORT attended Saturday inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 'Tank' Davis is already a boxing superstar, but there are certain fights he could take that would catapult him outside his sport, and further into the mainstream.

Tank's star started to rise when he was a protégé of Floyd Mayweather's. However, he left Mayweather Promotions in 2022, continues to link up with renowned boxing promoter Leonard Ellerbe, and has a number of assets that make him box office material: he can box, he has a helluva knockout punch, and he speaks to his audience through his ring-walks and his fashion choices.

It's not going to be long before Davis books himself even bigger fights, and they might start coming thick and fast. We walk through five fights Davis could take that would see him become a superstar in sport, and not just boxing.

Related Gervonta Davis Brutally Knocks Out Frank Martin Gervonta Davis has won his 30th professional boxing fight after brutally knocking out previously undefeated Frank Martin.

5. Vasiliy Lomachanko

This fight could happen as early as this year

There appears to be real momentum behind-the-scenes regarding a super-fight between Davis and Lomachenko, potentially for later this year, according to GIVEMESPORT's industry sources with knowledge of the situation.

Davis has his own promotional company called GTD Promotions but operates largely through Ellerbe, Mayweather's former right-hand-man and the boxing powerhouse Premier Boxing Champions. Lomachenko, meanwhile, competes under the Top Rank banner, which, like PBC, is one of the biggest fight promotions on the planet.

In previous years, fights that brought together athletes from rival companies were rare. However, the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch in 2020 produced a blueprint for Top Rank and PBC to work alongside one another to produce the sport's biggest and most iconic events of the year.

Of all the options available to Tank right now, this bout appears to be the likeliest to make in 2024.

4. Ryan Garcia Rematch

The first fight performed incredibly well at the box office

The 2023 mega fight between Davis and Ryan Garcia, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was one of the most successful fights in the modern era as it generated $22.8 million in ticket sales and 1.2 million purchases at the box office, per a GIVEMESPORT source with knowledge of the event's finances.

Though 'Tank' destroyed Garcia with a brutal shot to the body, Garcia has since rebounded with aplomb thanks to wins over Oscar Duarte and, most notably, Devin Haney. Though Garcia is with Golden Boy Promotions and, like the Lomachenko fight, would require two rival boxing organizations to work together, the fact Golden Boy President Eric Gomez and Tank promoter Ellerbe have already helped create a wildly successful first fight, it stands to logic that a second event could be as big, if not bigger.

There are, no doubt, obstacles to overcome due to Garcia's positive drugs test for the performance enhancer ostarine, which he has denied using. But a GIVEMESPORT source close to Davis told us that there could be testing in place for the fight, and that Garcia is an even bigger star now — so they welcome the challenge of doing it again at a higher weight.

Related Ryan Garcia Shows Gervonta Davis His Custom-Made Shirt After Fight Ryan Garcia was present for Gervonta Davis' latest fight, and he had a message for him printed on the front and back of his t-shirt.

3. Naoya Inoue

Inoue is ranked even higher than Davis on consensus pound-for-pound lists

As we go further through a list of opponents who could see Tank's stardom soar higher, we stray away from the fighter's traditional weight classes for pound-for-pound caliber opponents. One of those opponents is the four-weight world champion Naoya Inoue, who will soon leave the super bantamweight division for the featherweight weight class.

It is unclear how high Inoue can climb in the weight classes, as there will soon be a ceiling, yet if he is still finishing opponents at 126 pounds, and Tank remains at 135, then calls for a catchweight bout somewhere between those weights will only heighten.

2. Errol Spence Jr.

Spence stood across from Tank throughout fight week last week, as he repped Martin

Tank may face criticism if or when he does fight Inoue, for being a weight bully. Someone even bigger than he is, though, is Errol Spence Jr. The American boxer, who Terence Crawford routed in one of the best welterweight performances of all time last year, is on his way to super welterweight at 154 pounds.

But he may be past his best. Spence is linked with a fight in Q3 against Sebastian Fundora, but regardless of result, there is backstory to a fight with Tank as Spence promoted Frank Martin ahead of last weekend's showdown.

In the same vein that Oscar de la Hoya helped catapult the stardom of both Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Spence, too, could do the same for Davis, considering his own success on pay-per-view, as well as attracting large crowds through the gate at venues in Las Vegas, and his home state in Texas.

1. Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather and Davis have quarreled near-constantly on social media

Speaking of Mayweather, here he is. The former five-weight world champion boxer, who was a staple on the pound-for-pound list during his prizefighting days, and who set records as a pay-per-view sensation, has clear animosity toward his former protégé Davis. Tank, meanwhile, has no problem bad-mouthing Mayweather, either.

Yes, this would be a complete circus. But, hey, that's boxing for you. And it's not like this kind of thing hasn't threatened to happen before. You just need to look at Netflix and how the platform was set to promote a fight between 27-year-old Jake Paul and the 57-year-old Tyson. The age gap between Tank and Mayweather is narrower, but Tank is ridiculously more dangerous than Paul. I'm not for this kind of fight, but I never rule anything out in this crazy, mixed-up fight game.

There's also another factor to consider — GIVEMESPORT has heard rumblings of a Mayweather vs Pacquiaio rematch. It would not be an exhibition, but a legitimate fight that Mayweather is prepared to put his undefeated record on the line for. It would sell nowhere near as well as the first fight, but if Mayweather got the taste for those kinds of paydays, the backstory is there with Davis to generate hundreds of millions of dollars.

Related Floyd Mayweather Shares Full Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney Sparring Video Floyd Mayweather has finally shared the FULL Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney sparring video

Honorable Mentions

A crossover fight against a UFC star like Sean O'Malley is a wildcard

A fight involving Tank and Shakur Stevenson would typically be high on the list for fight fans to see, and though it would represent two supremely gifted lightweight boxers, it could be a rare dud for Davis as Stevenson has an anti-boxing fight style and has competed in stinkers in the recent past. The clamoring for that kind of fight has waned in the last year, with other fights more sellable to the masses.

Elsewhere, should Tank want to test himself at a higher weight, he could consider bouts involving the likes of Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, both of whom represent challenges at super lightweight and both have personalities that could boost the promotion for said contest.

The wildcard out of all of these events would be one against the UFC star Sean O'Malley. Combat sports have produced some extraordinarily lucrative shows pitting MMA fighters against boxers in the boxing ring, going as far back as Mayweather's 2017 contest against Conor McGregor, and then, more recently, Francis Ngannou's fights against Tyson Fury and then Anthony Joshua. An MMA fighter like O'Malley could continue that trend with a face of boxing like Tank.

Conclusion

Gervonta Davis is well on his way to become a face for sport, and not just boxing

Regardless of what route Tank goes down, one thing is clear — he has a lot of possible opponents who have name-value, or whom would add significantly to his legacy, and boost his stardom. The fact that Davis is already 30-0-0 with 28 wins by knockout, and looks set to compete in only big events, or big fights, will see his star continue to shine. It looks like Davis vs Lomachenko will happen later this year, and should he continue to seek out challenges like those, and win, he'll be well on his way to becoming a face for sport, and not just for boxing.