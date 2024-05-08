Highlights Brazilian fighters shined at UFC 301 with a 10-2 record.

Caio Borralho and Michel Pereira, recent winners, could tackle tough opponents like Nassourdine Imavov and Marvin Vettori in their next fights.

Veteran Anthony Smith looks to secure another win against Aleksandar Rakic for a shot at title contention.

From rising contenders to a returning MMA legend, and with everything else sprinkled in-between, the UFC's first Brazil card of 2024 was a success.

A dedicated Brazilian fight fan-base has been behind their fighters since the UFC’s very first event over 30-years ago. Producing many elite champions along the way, Brazil is a tough road game for any non-Brazilian fighter. At UFC 301, 12 fighters from Brazil fought at the pay-per-view event, putting together a strong record of 10-2 in their fights. With big bouts looking for the event’s big winners, we take a look at who is next for the main card winners.

5 Caio Barralho next fight

MMA Record: 16-1 (5 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC Wins: 6, Best Win: Paul Craig

Starting his UFC career on Dana White’s Contenders Series in 2021, Caio Barralho is a talented fighter who, over the last three years, has turned into a problem for the UFC’s middleweight division. His ability to win on the ground or on the feet is what makes him such a threat and a possible future champion.

Getting a huge win over a veteran like Paul Craig was a great step up the rankings for the Brazilian prospect who is approaching the division’s top-10. There’s no easy fights for Borralho, but testing himself against Nassourdine Imavov would make a lot of sense. Imavov, who is 4-1-1 in his last six, would match Borralho in all areas as well as weed out which fighter is ready for a big name fight following another win.

4 Michel Pereira next fight

MMA Record: 31-11 (11 KOs, 9 SUBs), UFC Wins: 9, Best Win: Niko Price

The high-flying Brazilian Michel Pereira is an acrobatic fighter who consistently performs back-flips in the middle of a cage fight, and won his eighth consecutive UFC fight last weekend. While many will notice Pereira for his gymnastics ability, his fighting skills are becoming undeniable. With wins over tough opponents like Niko Price and Santiago Ponzinibbio along the way, and since his jump up to 185-pounds, Pereira has looked more dangerous than ever and is on the verge of being a top 10 opponent.

A great potential match-up could be a meeting between Pereira and the No.5-ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori, who had to withdraw from his April 6 fight against Brendan Allen for undisclosed reasons. A fall bout against Vettori would be a fun clash of contrasting styles. In most circumstances, Vettori, who’s fought many elite middleweights, should win the fight, but with Pereria’s confidence only growing with each win, this could be a competitive match.

3 Anthony Smith next fight

MMA Record: 38-17 (20 KOs, 15 SUBs), UFC Wins: 13, Best Win: Alexander Gustafsson

With his stoppage win over the younger Vitor Petrino, veteran Anthony Smith will have silenced any doubters. The Brazilian grabbed Smith in hopes of a takedown but Smith then lured him into a guillotine choke to secure a first-round finish at UFC 301.

Now, Smith is trying to string together two consecutive wins since 2021. A great fight to put the Denver native a step closer to title contention would be a rematch against Aleksandar Rakic who just lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300, but beat Smith back in 2020. It would be a great battle to see which light-heavyweight is ready to make a run at a title.

2 Jose Aldo next fight

MMA Record: 32-8 (17 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC Wins: 14, Best Win: Chad Mendes x 2

The “King of Rio” returned from retirement for one last UFC fight against a tough young challenger, Jonathan Martinez. Jose Aldo’s career is that of legends. The former UFC featherweight champion has fought the best the division had to offer while also competing in the lightweight and bantamweight. Aldo’s performance against Martinez was executed to perfection.

With a late round surge to seal the win and send the hometown crowd into a frenzy, what’s next for the great fighter remains unclear. It’s been stated that this was Aldo’s last fight on his UFC contract, and he has also shown an interest in boxing. A fight for Aldo could be a return to the ring against a familiar foe in Urijah Faber or Marlon Moraes, who have remained active in the sport since leaving the UFC.

1 Alexandre Pantoja next fight

MMA Record: 28-5 (8 KOs, 10 SUBs), UFC Wins: 12, Best Win: Brandon Moreno x 2

While the MMA community aren’t blown away with the title performances UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is putting on, his resume is on par with his fellow flyweight champions. Winner of six-straight fights, including a razor close decision over Steve Erceg in the UFC 301 main event, Pantoja is doing his job and holding onto the belt.

The injection of youth at the top of the division with rising star Muhammad Mokaev could prove to be Pontoja's next big threat. If the Brit can win in dominant fashion in his next fight this summer, a fall title fight between Pantoja and Mokaev is a real possibility.