Highlights The UFC recently teased their return to the UK with UFC 304 in Manchester this summer.

Despite deleting their post, it's got fans excited and wondering who will feature on the historic pay-per-view card.

Both Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards will be itching to fight at the event - which looks set to take place in July.

UFC chief Dana White and the promotion teased that they'll be heading back to England this summer for UFC 304 - which is scheduled to take place in Manchester on the 27th of July.

The post was quickly deleted; however, White is clearly eager to return to the UK shores this year. Back in March, the 54-year-old revealed: "We have these fights going on that are like, "wait, we're going to do this where?" No. We're going to England. We're coming, and I got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I'm excited to get back there. Haven't been to England in a minute. I'm excited to get back there."

MMA's biggest promotion returned for their first UK pay-per-view in over six years at UFC 286 in 2023. Leon Edwards went on to defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in an epic trilogy bout at the O2. With stars including 'Rocky', Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Michael 'Venom' Page, UK Mixed Martial Arts is the greatest it's been for a while. Here, we take a look at five fights we want to see at UFC 304 this summer.

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

1 Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes II

There's some unfinished business between the pair

It's a no-brainer, really. This fight has to headline UFC 304, or even feature on the main card. The pair have some unfinished business in the Octagon after Aspinall suffered serious knee ligament damage when attempting a leg kick just 15 seconds into the first round in his first fight with Curtis Blaydes back in 2022 - handing the American the victory.

Following the bout, Blaydes was brutally knocked out by Sergei Pavlovich and, more recently, got back in the win column with a big win against rising star Jailton Almeida back in March at UFC 299. The 33-year-old then called for a rematch with the Brit, saying: “I believe me and Aspinall have got some unfinished business. I’d like to get that one next. That’s my next fight, Aspinall.”

The Brit returned after a year on the sidelines and secured sensational wins over Marcin Tybura and Pavlovich and looks destined to face the American next. When recently asked who his next opponent would be, Aspinall said: “Curtis Blaydes, of course. We were supposed to fight, we had a fight for 15 seconds, I injured my knee, and he has a win over me. So of course I want that fight first."

2 Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad II

Another rematch at UFC 304 that looks certain to happen

Leon Edwards looks certain to defend his welterweight strap against Belal Muhammad in Manchester. That's according to his coach Dave Lovell at least, who told talkSPORT: "I think it will be Belal [Muhammad] next. It’s not written in stone, but 99.9 per cent [of me] thinks it will be Belal."

'Rocky' hasn't fought since outpointing Colby Covington at UFC 296 back in December. Edwards and Muhammad fought in March 2021, but their bout ended in a no-contest after the American took an inadvertent eye poke in round two. Since then, the 35-year-old has won his last five fights and is coming off a decision win against Gilbert Burns.

While this fight may not appease many MMA fans, it's certainly one to make. Like Aspinall vs Blaydes, there's unfinished business between the welterweight stars and UFC 304 in Manchester is the perfect card for them to settle the score.

3 Stephen Thompson vs Michael 'Venom' Page

It's a fight that'll no doubt deliver fireworks

Michael 'Venom' Page recently made his highly-anticipated UFC debut. The former Bellator star looked destined to make the switch to MMA's biggest promotion and finally got his wish earlier this year. The 37-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland on his debut at UFC 299.

Page - who describes his discipline as a "hands down kickboxing style" - created from a "mishmash" of taekwondo, karate, and kung fu styles would be an excellent dance partner for UFC veteran Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

The American, who holds a professional record of 17-7-1, would have the perfect chance to get back into the win column against Page due to their similar styles and approach to a fight. 'Wonderboy' hasn't fought since his submission defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in December. With time not on his side, as he edges towards retirement, a blockbuster clash with 'Venom' in Manchester will no doubt have Thompson licking his lips.

4 Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

It could be the toughest test of 'Baddy's' career

Paddy Pimblett appears to be a man in demand after UFC 300. Renato Moicano and Bobby Green both made it clear that they would be ready to fight the Englishman in Manchester this summer. Speaking after his win over Jim Miller, Green said in his post-fight interview: "Paddy, how dare you, you slimy, sugary little snake, how dare you say my name? I'm coming after you. July, I'm coming to your backyard, with your people, to kick your ***."

While a fight with Moicano will no doubt get MMA fans off their seats, a showdown between Pimblett and Green seems a lot more realistic and one that will provide the Liverpool native with his toughest test yet in the UFC, potentially his whole career. The American's relentless pressure could cause a few problems for the Englishman, but it's still a fight we all want to see.

5 Mackenzie Dern vs Molly McCann

It'd be an epic striker vs grappler matchup

After suffering back-to-back defeats to Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko 'Meatball' Molly moved down a weight class and made her strawweight debut against Diana Belbita earlier this year. The Liverpool star went on to secure her first-ever submission win in February and looked better than ever.

What better way to test your grappling skills further than going toe-to-toe with Mackenzie Dern? An established top-10 contender in the division, it's the perfect fight for the Brazilian to get back in the win column after back-to-back defeats. A potential clash with McCann is the perfect striker vs grappler matchup and the quickest route the English star has to title contention.