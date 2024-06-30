Highlights Kris Dunn, Dennis Smith Jr., and Justin Holiday are perimeter options who can help strengthen a bench unit, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Goga Bitadze could be a solid reserve for teams who are in need of big man depth.

Doug McDermott could use a change of scenery after struggling last season.

The NBA signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before the 2023-24 season between the league and the NBPA that is in effect through the 2029-30 season, so for six more seasons. One of the biggest effects of the new CBA deal was restricting the teams that spend a lot of money. Teams over the second apron of the salary cap can only sign players to the veteran minimum, which can put limits on their depth.

One team that really struggled with finding impactful players on the veteran minimum this past season was the Phoenix Suns, who had a huge depth problem, especially in the playoffs when they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many teams are heading toward having top-tier talent in their starting lineup with a big drop-off in talent for their supporting cast. The Suns, Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, after adding Mikal Bridges in a trade, are just a few teams that will need to rely on getting value by signing solid players on the veteran minimum through free agency.

Free agency always brings a lot of unknowns, so nothing is guaranteed, but there are some players who will be free agents this offseason that should be high-value players likely at the veteran's minimum that could help bolster a contender's rotation. Here are five players that could potentially help a contender for the minimum.

1 Kris Dunn

Dunn revived his career in Utah

Kris Dunn will be a backup point guard option that could help strengthen a bench unit, especially if the team is lacking on the defensive side of the ball, where Dunn has thrived throughout his career. Dunn was drafted fifth overall by the Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA Draft with high expectations, but was traded to the Chicago Bulls the following offseason in a deal that landed the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler.

Dunn's time in Chicago started off well, but his production got worse every year. After the 2019-20 season with the Bulls, he only played a total of 18 games the following two seasons. Late in the 2022-23 season, he signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, playing extremely well and earning a second ten-day contract before signing a two-year deal with the team.

Dunn played 22 games with the Jazz in 2022-23, scoring 13.2 points and dishing out 5.6 assists in nearly 26 minutes per game. It was that stretch that revived his career and proved he could be a quality NBA player. This past season, he averaged fewer minutes and his numbers dropped across the board, but he still showed promise, especially on the defensive side of the court, where he averaged a steal per game.

Kris Dunn — Advanced stats vs. Average PG League Average (2023-24 season) Category Kris Dunn League Average AST% 27.1% 26.0% STL% 2.6% 1.8% BLK% 2.0% 1.1% TOV% 19.5% 12.8% USG% 13.6% 21.6%

Dunn's advanced statistics also helped show that he can be productive as a backup guard. He is effective on the defensive end with a high steal percentage and can stay in front of defenders well. Although his turnover percentage is higher than the league average, guards tend to have a higher turnover percentage, and with his low usage rate, it's not a make-or-break statistic. Dunn should be able to slide into any contender's system at backup point guard and provide valuable minutes while their starters sit.

2 Doug McDermott

McDermott could use a change of scenery after rough season

A team could land Doug McDermott on a steal of a contract at the veteran's minimum after he struggled to contribute much last season. His struggles last season will likely lead to him receiving a veteran's minimum deal. McDermott will be turning 33 next season as it will be his 11th season in the NBA, but a change of scenery could help him get back on his footing.

Doug McDermott Stats Category San Antonio Spurs (2023-24) Indiana Pacers (2023-24) Career Averages PPG 6.0 4.2 8.9 FG% 44.2% 40.6% 47.1% 3P% 43.9% 32.1% 41.0% 3PM 1.7 1.0 1.4

McDermott has always been a contributing player and solid role player, but after being traded back to the Indiana Pacers last season, he struggled heavily and ended up losing his spot in the rotation, as he only played in ten playoff games with an average of 6.4 minutes per game in those games. McDermott's best years in the NBA came when he played for the Pacers a few years ago, so he will look to get back to those contributions this upcoming season.

McDermott made a name for himself for his elite three-point shooting as he has eclipsed the 40 percent mark from the three-point line in seven of his ten NBA seasons. Although many of the other aspects of his game aren't as solid, his threat from three alone should get him a shot at playing for a contender. A contender lacking in shooting could use a player like McDermott for stretches in games, especially at a low price of the veteran's minimum.

3 Goga Bitadze

Bitadze showed his quality production when his role increased

Goga Bitadze has never had much of a chance to prove his worth, as the most minutes per game he has ever averaged was 15.4 this past season. Despite his limited playing time, he showed improvement across the board, and could be a valuable backup big man for a contending team. His play during starts compared to when he came off the bench was drastically different.

Goga Bitadze — Split Stats 2023-24 Season Category Starting Off Bench MPG 23.9 5.8 PPG 7.5 2.1 RPG 7.3 1.5 TS% 61.8% 67.6% ORtg 128 123 DRtg 108 107 +/- +3.6 -9.4

Bitadze wasn't given much chance when coming off the bench for the Orlando Magic, averaging less than six minutes per game when he did. His performances in his starts showed that he can be an effective backup big man for a contending team. He set career-highs in field goal percentage, rebounds per game, assists per game and steals per game last season.

The Magic's offensive rating and defensive rating while Bitadze was on the court were staggering as they had a very efficient offense while maintaining a stark defense.

The Magic were one of the league's best defensive teams, so it's not entirely on Bitadze, but it shows that they maintained that elite level while he was playing. His block percentage was 7.0 percent, which is nearly double the average for the center position in 2023-24 at 3.7 percent, showing he can clog the paint on the defensive end.

4 Dennis Smith Jr.

Smith has made a name for himself on the defensive end of the court

Much like Dunn, Dennis Smith Jr. did a fantastic job of reviving his career. Smith was drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, with high expectations. His first two seasons showed promise at both ends of the court, but his offensive production dropped significantly from his third season onward, as he failed to eclipse 42.0% from the field a single time until this last season.

This last year was Smith Jr.'s most balanced season on both offense and defense on a Brooklyn Nets team that struggled to win many games. His numbers across the board stack up well against some solid starting point guards around the NBA last season. He had an offensive rating of 110 and a defensive rating of 114 this past season, and finished the season with positive offensive and defensive win shares for the first time in his career.

Dennis Smith Jr. — per 36 statistics vs. Starting PGs (2023-24 season) Category Dennis Smith Jr. Fred VanVleet Mike Conley Jr. PPG 12.5 17.0 14.3 RPG 5.6 3.7 3.6 APG 6.9 7.9 7.4 SPG 2.3 1.4 1.4 TOV 2.3 1.7 1.7 FG% 43.5% 41.6% 45.7%

Obviously, Smith Jr. won't be contending for any starter spot this upcoming season, but he is an incredibly underrated free agent, who could help a contending team right away, especially on the defensive end. This past year, he set a career-high in field goal percentage and true shooting percentage as he continues to improve at the offensive end.

5 Justin Holiday

Holiday is coming off a good season on both ends of the court

Justin Holiday, the brother of the now two-time champion, Jrue Holiday, is coming off a great season with the Denver Nuggets where he was able to carve out a role in a young rotation. Holiday has always been a contributing role player throughout the duration of his career, playing for ten different NBA teams. He has been a true journeyman throughout his career, and could be set to join his 11th different team this upcoming season after proving he can still contribute.

As the season went on, and he settled into his role, he grew increasingly more comfortable, performing better and earning a rotation spot in the playoffs for a team that was coming off their first NBA championship the season prior. Holiday's contributions came at both ends of the floor, where he proved to still be a versatile defender despite being 34 years old.

Jrue Holiday — Split Statistics 2023-24 Season Category Before All-Star break After All-Star break PPG 3.8 4.3 FG% 44.6% 46.2% 3P% 39.4% 41.5% TS% 58.9% 60.8% +/- +2.5 +4.0

Holiday didn't make significant contributions to the Nuggets last season, but his performance while on the court was impactful, and he was a clear positive during his minutes. This upcoming season, he will be 35 and toward the tail-end of his career, but his ability to shoot over 40 percent from three in his limited attempts along with his versatility on the defensive end of the floor showed he can still be a positive contributor for a contender.