Highlights Former Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has named his five greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Paul Scholes make his top five, as does Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

There was no place in his top five for Liverpool icon, Steven Gerrard.

The Premier League has enjoyed all manner of midfielders since its inception in 1992: the weird, the wonderful, the brilliant. Some, though, have been simply unforgettable for all the right reasons. From your N’Golo Kanté’s to your Gareth Barry’s – there has been no end to the talent that has tipped up on the shores of the top tier, has there?

Being a midfielder in England’s top tier is multi-faceted. You must be able to pick out a pinpoint pass, shoot from distance, all while being an astute defender. The beating heart of any side, no area of the pitch is more influential in deciding the outcome of games – and that’s exactly why picking out your favourites – or in this case, the top five – is very onerous.

Having to take all factors into account while not letting your club bias creep in is a task that is best left with the experts. That expert on this occasion is former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton, who enjoyed one Premier League success in 1994/95. Thanks to the one-cap England international’s 255 outings in the top tier, we’d say he’s qualified – definitely more than us, at least - to give his two cents on this very topic.

Sutton, while speaking on MailOnline’s ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ podcast, listed his top five midfielders in Premier League history – and, somehow, former Liverpool ace Steven Gerrard has failed to make the cut. But who did he opt for instead? Without further ado, let’s get stuck in!

1 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

“My number one would be Paul Scholes. I mean, what couldn't he do? And people talk about De Bruyne. I think Scholes was every bit as good as De Bruyne in terms of passing range, ability and awareness. “He was maybe stronger in the tackle than Kevin De Bruyne. But I mean, it's so difficult to choose. But if you look at Paul Scholes' numbers, I think 11 Premier Leagues, he won. De Bruyne is nowhere near that at this moment in time. He [Scholes] went back to Manchester United [after initially retiring] and won things as well. He was such a phenomenal player.”

Taking Sutton’s top podium spot is Manchester United icon Paul Scholes. The one-club Englishman, a player typically overlooked and never appreciated by England, was a brilliant footballer. One with a lot of talent and poise, the pale-faced midfielder had the ability to put a pass on a six pence. Don't move and Scholesy would find you. No problem.

The fact that he dictated play in the Old Trafford engine room for just shy of 20 years says it all – Scholes was class personified. His vision, precision, long-range ability, along with his astute understanding of the game, made him the perfect servant for Sir Alex Ferguson for a whopping 716 games.

Paul Scholes - Premier League Statistics Appearances 499 Goals 107 Assists 61 Yellow Cards 95 Red Cards 4 Titles 11 All statistics per Transfermarkt

2 Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

“At number two, Roy Keane. I just would have loved to have been in that Manchester United team in that dressing room. I was in awe of him [and of] that whole United team. He was the leader, he was the catalyst, he was the go-to man, the driving force, so he would be in it too.”

Not many could match Roy Keane’s fiery personality on the football pitch – and that almost became his superpower. Opponents feared him. The Irishman, who played for the Red Devils 478 times, often carried the weight of the team on his shoulders when they were in disarray and his no-nonsense attitude received the respect of those around him, hence why he played an instrumental part in the Old Trafford club’s dominance in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was – and still is - the club’s greatest ever captain. With seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the solitary Champions League medal under his belt, there is no disputing what sort of influence he has had on English football as a whole.

Roy Keane - Premier League Statistics Appearances 366 Goals 39 Assists 33 Yellow Cards 71 Red Cards 7 Titles 7 All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 Kevin De Bruyne

Chelsea, Manchester City

“The artist Kevin De Bruyne at three. What can't he do? He's got such unbelievable awareness. Eyes in the back of his head.”

‘Artist’ is the perfect description of the Belgian. Kevin De Bruyne makes skipping past players look easy, he makes passing through the thinnest of gaps look like second nature, he makes playing football look like a walk in a park. The perfect embodiment of the modern midfielder, the Manchester City maestro has totted up a whopping 103 assists in the Premier League – a tally that puts him third in the league’s all-time list. Just mind-boggling.

Many hold on to the nostalgic feel of midfielders from yesteryear and often scoff at shouts to involve De Bruyne in the conversation – and why not? The 32-year-old has five Champions Leagues on his CV and matched Thierry Henry’s long-standing record of a 20-assist campaign. Whether people like it or not, the former Wolfsburg man deserves his flowers.

Kevin De Bruyne - Premier League Statistics Appearances 244 Goals 65 Assists 106 Yellow Cards 17 Red Cards 0 Titles 5 All statistics per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 17/01/2024)

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) The 25 greatest midfielders of the Premier League era - ranked in order

4 Frank Lampard

West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City

“Frank Lampard at four, his numbers, the goals he scored. A lot of penalties. A lot of 30 yarders as well. Big goals as well, a big game player. So, he'd be my number four.”

Super Frank Lampard. A wonderfully talented midfielder known for his eye for goal and longevity as the beating heart of a Chelsea outfit that won three Premier Leagues, four FA Cup trophies and the solitary Champions League, which was won in 2011/12.

Alongside the likes of John Terry, the London-born ace was a regular fixture in west London and managed to rack up an outstanding 648 appearances for the Blues before heading up north to the Etihad Stadium, where he accrued just 38 appearances. Still standing tall as the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history, the West Ham United graduate had a timely knack of arriving in the box and bulging the net from far out – it was a sight to behold.

Frank Lampard - Premier League Statistics Appearances 611 Goals 177 Assists 112 Yellow Cards 95 Red Cards 59 Titles 3 All statistics per Transfermarkt

5 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

“Patrick Vieira at five. I mean just the way he lifted that Arsenal team, the greatest Arsenal team I've ever seen in my lifetime. He had everything; brilliant leadership, he was strong, he was robust. Lifted players around him, but he would be in at five.”

Wrapping things off with one of the most tenacious midfielders to ever grace English soil isn’t bad going, is it? The Arsenal icon enjoyed plenty of battles with the likes of Keane during his 307-game career in the top flight – and is ranked as the fourth-hardest footballer to ever play in the division thanks to his unwillingness to back down.

But that’s what made Patrick Vieira brilliant. Of course, he was a resolute defender while also creative with his passing going forward, but it was the intangible aspects of his game – two being his tenacity and desire to win – that put him in an echelon above many other midfielders of his generation.