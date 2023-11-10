Highlights Kicker is one of the toughest jobs in football, because they play such a small but crucial part in some games, their importance can be greatly skewed.

When a kicker goes down mid-game, however, is when teams start to really appreciate what kickers do for them. There have been a few non-kickers to step up and make a field goal for their team in their time of need, though.

Most recently, Dare Ogunbowale, a running back for the Houston Texans, showcased his versatility by successfully making a field goal as an emergency kicker, contributing to a thrilling victory.

The NFL is riddled with remarkable versatility. Players are often defined by their ability to adapt to different roles and exhibit unexpected talents. Throughout its history, the league has witnessed countless surprise moments that transcend traditional player roles. There have been five amusing instances of non-kickers/punters seizing the opportunity to make field goals, showcasing their versatility and pitching in for their team wherever they need it, when they need it.

5 Dare Ogunbowale, Houston Texans (2023)

Dare Ogunbowale, the dynamic Houston Texans running back celebrated for his electrifying plays on special teams, was catapulted into the most unlikely of positions in Week 9—that of a kicker.

The unforeseen opportunity arose when Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had to exit the game due to a quad injury. Hailing from Milwaukee, Ogunbowale achieved a remarkable feat as the first NFL player not designated as a kicker or punter to successfully make a field goal since receiver Wes Welker accomplished it back in 2004. But more on him in a second.

With the game tied at 30-30 and only 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, the Texans faced a critical fourth-and-goal situation on Tampa Bay's 11-yard line. It was the worst possible position to be in for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans considering 11 yards is a lot to ask on fourth down and relying on an emergency kicker is far from ideal. But Ryans rolled the dice with Ogunbowale, and the running back rewarded his trust with a successful 29-yard kick and a cheeky smirk to boot.

This clutch kick not only snatched the lead for the Texans but also paved the way for a thrilling 39-37 victory. To add to the spectacle, Ogunbowale even took on kickoff duties in the latter part of the game, showcasing his versatility in a truly unforgettable performance. While Ogunbowale's last experience with field goals dated back to his high school days, his impressive performance as an emergency kicker in the pros showcased his unwavering confidence in his own athletic abilities, no matter the situation.

4 Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (2022)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid came in clutch during Week 1 of the 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals. The safety-turned-emergency kicker subbed in for starting kicker Harrison Butker after the latter was transported off the field in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. And wouldn't you know it, Reid was mic'd up for the whole performance.

Reid took charge of kickoff duties seven times during the victory, and except for two instances, all of them landed safely in the end zone for touchbacks. In any case, Reid was thrilled to step in, saying "I'm up until you tell me I'm down". He also attempted two PATs, successfully nailing the first one.

Reid and holder/punter Tommy Townsend even made sure to get their handshake right before they could go out on the field for a kick together. Butker later returned to the game to assume field goal kicking duties. However, with Butker not at full strength, Reid continued to take care of kickoffs for the remainder of the game.

3 Wes Welker, Miami Dolphins (2004)

Wes Welker was the epitome of versatility; he's renowned as one of the NFL's all-time great route runners at the receiver position. However, Welker's first points in the NFL came in an unexpected fashion during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, when he stepped in to nail a 29-yard field goal with nothing but a perplexed Bill Belichick on the opposing side.

On that remarkable day, Welker unleashed a whirlwind of impressive statistics that left fans in awe. His performance included three kickoffs, a resolute tackle following one of those kickoffs, a successful extra point, and a good-looking 29-yard field goal.

Yet, the excitement didn't stop there; Welker also showcased his electrifying return skills, amassing nearly 150 yards across 10 kickoff and punt returns. Welker also received comical recognition as the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week for his relief efforts.

2 Chris Miller, Atlanta Falcons (1989)

In 1989, the hapless Atlanta Falcons took on the eventual Super Bowl champions, the San Francisco 49ers, with the latter boasting legends like quarterback Joe Montana and receiver Jerry Rice. The 49ers were, undeniably, one of the era's dominant teams, and this game was no exception.

They showcased their prowess, securing a commanding 45-3 victory, a testament to their status as a football powerhouse. However, what truly set this game apart was an extraordinary and unconventional moment featuring Chris Miller, the Falcons' starting quarterback. The game was already out of hand, but Falcons kicker Paul McFadden had been injured prior to the field goal attempt, so Atlanta needed someone to step in.

Miller, who didn't even realize that McFadden had been hurt until the timeout right before the kick, was summoned for kicking duties. After the game, Miller would reveal that he hadn't kicked a field goal since he was a junior in high school. That was plain to see: while he did make the field goal, it was one of the uglier kicks the NFL has witnessed. Nevertheless, it helped Atlanta avoid the shutout and served as a small bright spot for the Falcons on an otherwise dark day.

1 John Anderson, Green Bay Packers (1979)

John Anderson found himself in an unexpected role during his time with the Green Bay Packers. In his second season, he needed to step in as a kicker when the regular kicker, Chester Marcol, suffered a leg injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rendering him unavailable for duty.

In a surprising turn of events, Anderson successfully kicked a 39-yard field goal, demonstrating his adaptability and versatility at a pivotal moment for the team. The linebacker, who was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and the Packers Hall of Fame, scribbled his name in the NFL record books as one of a very exclusive club of defensive players to have successfully kicked a field goal. Much less one that went nearly 40 yards. The Packers emerged victorious 21-10 on the day, and Anderson's field goal was a very notable part of that game.

