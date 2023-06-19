The Canadian Grand Prix offered plenty at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at the weekend, with Max Verstappen producing another fine performance to take victory - the 41st of his F1 career.

The Dutchman is now 69 points clear of Sergio Perez in the standings and is well on course to make it three world titles at the end of the year, with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton joining him on the podium.

Time, then, to look at five takeaways from this weekend's action, and we start with a couple of milestones for Verstappen and his Red Bull team respectively...

More accolades for Verstappen and co.

It was a really strong weekend once again for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, and a weekend that they will remember for some time given the significant milestones they both hit.

Verstappen is now level with Ayrton Senna in terms of race wins with 41 in F1, whilst Red Bull have hit 100 Grand Prix victories, something that only the very best teams in the history of the sport have achieved.

A fine moment for both, then, and there seems plenty more to come given their current level of dominance.

A very talented Canadian GP podium

Lewis Hamilton labelled the podium at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix 'iconic' and it is hard to find a better description of it than that.

Hamilton stood alongside Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen on the podium with eleven world titles between them, as the Briton finished third to Alonso's second and Verstappen's first.

It'd be great to see them fighting closely for victory in the future given the talent each of them has, but we're perhaps not at that moment just yet.

Sergio Perez's woes continue

Another tough weekend for Sergio Perez.

He was eliminated in Q2 once again and had to climb back up the field, with him only able to get as far as sixth place come the chequered flag.

As mentioned, he is now 69 points behind Max Verstappen in the title race, and he may well need to start worrying more about keeping hold of second in the table, with Fernando Alonso breathing down his neck.

Perez has vowed to return to form as soon as he can, but even if he does so at the next race it is still going to be hard for him to beat Verstappen right now.

Ferrari race strategy pays off

Ferrari had a bit of a shocking qualifying in Montréal with a tyre mix up knocking Charles Leclerc out of Q2, whilst Carlos Sainz impeded Pierre Gasly and received a three-place grid penalty.

They needed some smart strategy to recover in the race, then, and that is exactly what they got as the Scuderia ran their cars long, through the Safety Car period without stopping, to make positions.

Ferrari deserve credit when they get things right, just as they receive criticism for getting things wrong, and hopefully they can build on things in Austria.

Alex Albon shines to secure seventh

A word for Alex Albon.

The hope for Williams was that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve would suit their car and with upgrades on his FW45 there was hope they'd be in with a chance of a points finish.

He had his work cut out with the likes of Leclerc and Perez behind him on the grid but some clever strategy, and fine defending, meant come the end of the race Albon was crossing the line in P7.

A top result, and he continues to show why he's one of the best performers on the grid thus far in 2023.