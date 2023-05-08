The Miami Grand Prix has been and gone for another year with its usual mix of glitz and celebrities swarming the grid.

The race in Florida has only been on the calendar for a couple of seasons but it certainly feels as though it is one that has been talked about more than most in those years, with plenty of famous faces attending the grand prix again in 2023.

Amid all of the celebrities and presentations going on, however, there was a small matter of a motor race to be held and, as has been the case at the other four grand prix weekends so far this year, Red Bull were dominant.

Here are the key takeaways from Miami...

Verstappen delivers a champion's response

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Sergio Perez close the gap to six points in the Drivers' standings, attention turned to whether the Mexican could keep applying the pressure to his team-mate here in Miami.

Without doubt, neutrals are all hoping Checo can take the fight to Max so that we get a title battle this year but this weekend just gone has underlined the size of the task that the Mexican faces in trying to topple the double world champion.

Max was mighty for most of the weekend and had the measure of the whole field, and there was little surprise that he still took victory despite starting in P9 when Perez was on pole.

The Dutchman was in another league, and sent a real statement to his team-mate of the level that is going to be needed to win the crown this season.

Ferrari race pace goes begging

Charles Leclerc put on Twitter after the chequered flag that Ferrari 'have so much work to do on race pace' and it's hard to disagree in all truth.

Whilst the Mercedes cars moved forwards with George Russell finishing fourth and Lewis Hamilton in sixth, Ferrari saw Carlos Sainz drop places from his starting position and Leclerc started seventh and finished seventh.

The Ferrari has strong one-lap pace but it is struggling to keep that when it matters on Sunday, and they need to find a consistency with it regardless of which track we are at.

McLaren not out of the woods yet

McLaren had a better weekend in Baku but Miami was one to forget and Andrea Stella explained how that was down to the variation in tracks we've had over the last two weeks.

The MCL60 likes sections like in sector one in Baku but struggles with other sequences that flow a bit more, something the Miami circuit has a fair amount of.

The team at least know where the weaknesses of the car lie, which is positive, but it means that they are going to have fluctuations in performance week-to-week until they can solve them.

Alpine score with solid bounce back

Alpine responded in a positive manner after a tough weekend in Baku.

The last few weeks have been difficult for the team with the Australian Grand Prix delivering a double DNF in infamous style, and Baku hardly gave them much to write home about either.

CEO Laurent Rossi was in Miami and he has criticised the team's performance so far this season, so getting a double points finish this weekend could at least be the start of a positive response from them to his comments.

They're not yet at their stated aim at the start of the season of being the established fourth-best team and closer to third, but at least they've steadied the ship somewhat ahead of Imola.

Yuki Tsunoda shines on

Tsunoda's performances are going under the radar because he only has a couple of points to show for his efforts so far this season, but that does not tell anywhere near the whole story.

He has finished every race and no lower than in eleventh, as he did in Miami, with two top ten finishes recorded in Australia and Azerbaijan respectively.

The AlphaTauri isn't the quickest car on the grid but the Japanese driver is extracting everything from it, and is certainly leading the team in some style whilst Nyck de Vries in the other car continues to get up to speed.

Right now, Yuki is one of the best performers on the grid outside the obvious top two of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.