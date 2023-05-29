The latest edition of the Monaco Grand Prix proved a slightly chaotic affair, with a late burst of rain throwing a considerable spanner in the works during the race.

The weekend had its usual dose of glitz and glamour, of course, whilst the action on track at times was sublime and, at others, ridiculous.

Plenty to digest from the past few days, then, so here are our takeaways from the weekend...

Stunning Saturday underlines why Monaco deserves spot on calendar

Saturday in Monaco is always special.

It obviously carries more significance than the other qualifying sessions over the season for one thing, but there is arguably no more thrilling a sight in motorsport than seeing 20 of the world's finest drivers on maximum attack around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

We've had some classic pole laps over the years in Monaco - think Ayrton Senna in 1988 or Michael Schumacher in 2012 (though ultimately the German couldn't start in P1 on that occasion.)

Fernando Alonso's 2023 effort would have been worthy of pole after denying Esteban Ocon, who had in turn denied Charles Leclerc, but Max Verstappen had other ideas as he roared through the final sector to overturn a two-tenth deficit and snatch pole away.

That session alone makes it clear why Monaco is still on the calendar.

Sergio Perez needs a perfect response in Spain

After finding the wall early in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, Sergio Perez had it all to do to even earn any points in Monaco.

He started at the back of the field and embarked on a trying race, with a few incidents along the way and the lottery of the rain failing to provide him with an opportunity to make ground.

Indeed, he finished well outside of the top ten whilst title rival and team-mate Max Verstappen took the win, and he now needs to respond by outscoring the Dutchman in Spain next weekend to try and get his title challenge back on track - easier said than done, however.

Mercedes happy enough with upgrades

The Silver Arrows cautioned before the weekend, and understandably so, that they would not be able to draw too many conclusions from their upgrades that were on the W14 over the course of the Monaco GP given how much of an outlier the event is in terms of track layout.

Even so, they sounded relatively content with their weekend's work with their new-look car, with Lewis Hamilton sounding positive enough about the changes and Toto Wolff saying, rather tongue in cheeck, that the car had been upgraded by the drivers from 'awful' to 'not good.'

Mercedes are not there yet in terms of challenging Red Bull but they feel as though they have a better baseline from which to build upon now and in Spain we'll get a better idea of seeing just where they are in terms of the pecking order now they've made some of their tweaks.

A nod to Esteban Ocon

Frenchman Ocon had the best weekend - becoming the first driver from France to get on the podium in the neighbouring principality since Olivier Panis who won the race in 1996.

Ocon and the Alpine came alive in qualifying and he was sat on provisional pole after producing a brilliant lap, though he'd eventually start the race in third place.

He kept it clean off of the line, though, and saw off a hard-charging Carlos Sainz, who had a nibble at the back of the Alpine at one point as they headed into the Nouvelle chicane.

Ocon then drove well during the wet part of the race, and fended off Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes towards the end of the GP - a fine drive and a thoroughly deserved P3.

Whether this is a sign of now consistent Alpine improvement remains to be seen, but Ocon certainly delivered this weekend with the tools available to him.

Fernando Alonso believes in the title fight

If we're to say Sergio Perez is in the title fight this season, we have to say that Fernando Alonso is as well, with him just twelve points off of the Mexican in the standings.

Of course, Max Verstappen is then a further 39 higher up the table and is the current benchmark, but speaking yesterday after the race the Spaniard would not rule himself out of the championship battle - though he knows it's obviously a tall order this season.

He referred to the 2010 and 2012 championships that he nearly won for Ferrari - years where Red Bull again had the strongest car - as examples of what could be done in terms of a challenge at least, and as long as he believes in it who is anyone to bet against him?