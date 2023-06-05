Max Verstappen dominated from start to finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 53 points in the process.

After an initial challenge off of the startline from Carlos Sainz into turn one, Verstappen was untroubled throughout, and waltzed to a 40th career victory in F1, ahead of the two improved Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

What can we take away from the weekend just gone in Catalonia, then? Here are five things we've picked up...

Verstappen in championship command

Verstappen came into this weekend with a 39-point cushion over team-mate Sergio Perez, who is second in the championship.

The Mexican had a tough event in Monaco with him scoring no points and needed to have a strong weekend in Spain, but found himself out of qualifying at the Q2 stage and needing to work his way through to the front of the field.

He could only get as high as fourth, though, whilst Verstappen topped every single session across the weekend to set himself up for a dominant victory, and the Dutchman can now afford to see Perez win two races and for him to not score at all and he'll still be leading the way.

Mercedes enjoy improved fortunes

One of the key talking points moving into this weekend was around how the Mercedes upgrades might perform around a conventional circuit in the shape of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and it looks as though they passed with flying colours.

Merc are still off of the pace of Red Bull and know that other tracks may favour the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin in the fight to be best of the rest, but both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had great race pace to score a double podium for the team.

It was about the best result they could have hoped for this weekend just gone, and will give great confidence moving into the races ahead.

A word for Lance Stroll

There's naturally been a lot of fanfare this season about Fernando Alonso's performances for Aston Martin and rightly so - with several podiums scored by the Spaniard already.

Indeed, in comparison, team-mate Lance Stroll has been unable to really get close to Alonso for much of the season for one reason or another, but he reminded many of the talent he does have over the weekend with a good performance in Spain.

He diced it with Lewis Hamilton in the early stages, pulling off a nice move on the Briton, and brought the car home ahead of Fernando Alonso to score good points in sixth - which is about where the Aston was for this weekend.

Credit to the Canadian.

A weekend of two halves for McLaren

McLaren had a fine Saturday with Lando Norris nailing a lap to start the race in third and Oscar Piastri also inside the top ten for lights out.

However, a tap up against Lewis Hamilton's car early on in proceedings yesterday ruined the race for Norris with him needing a front wing change, whilst Piastri in the other McLaren also saw that the race pace just wasn't there for him to move forwards.

It was a GP that promised plenty for the team but they left coming away from it without scoring, which is naturally frustrating for them.

The car clearly likes cooler conditions to run in, and they will hope for some of that in Canada in a couple of weeks from now.

Circuit layout change proves a hit

For the first time in a decade and a half, the old layout of the circuit was used with the fiddly chicane at the end of the lap replaced by the fast double right hander leading up to the pit straight.

The drivers were excited about getting to grips with the tweak ahead of the weekend and all through the event they were singing its praises.

It adds another fast, flowing section to the circuit and fully demonstrates the speed and commitment each of the drivers have in their cars so it proved a real hit for all involved.