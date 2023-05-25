The streets of Monte-Carlo will once again reverberate to the sound of F1 engines this weekend as the world championship heads to Monaco.

It is arguably the most iconic motor race there is and once again provides the ultimate test of car control and precision driving at speed, as 20 of the world's finest drivers thread their way around the harbour just inches from the wall.

Indeed, one mistake can ruin an entire weekend of planning, and it is perhaps the one event where qualifying on Saturday and excelling in that is more important than what you do on the Sunday.

Sure, the race can sometimes, even often, be processional but it remains unmatched for glitz and glamour and the F1 calendar would look poorer without it on the schedule.

Here, then, we're taking a look at five key talking points before a wheel is turned in Monaco this weekend...

Will Sergio Perez rule the streets again?

Perez has established a real reputation for ruling street tracks, with many of his wins and finest drives coming at such circuits.

He won the grand prix and the sprint in Azerbaijan earlier this year and also won in Saudi Arabia, whilst victory came in Monaco last season as well for the Mexican.

He clearly likes the challenge that a street track throws up and he'll be aiming to excel once again this weekend, especially after team-mate Max Verstappen largely dominated in Miami last time out.

Can anyone halt Red Bull's dominance?

Red Bull have been dominant in every race this season and, largely, they have been up at the sharp end in qualifying as well.

On occasion this year, though, a mistake or reliability issue has meant one of the RB19s has started out of position and, if that happens this weekend, it could pave the way for one of the other teams to finally get on the top step.

Qualifying in Monaco is absolutely crucial and if we get a different car in P1 for lights out, we may well get a different car in P1 at the chequered flag as well.

How will Mercedes' upgrades change their performance?

Mercedes' long-awaited upgrades were slated in for Imola but, of course, the race last weekend was unfortunately cancelled after devastating floods hit the Emilia Romagna region.

The tweaked W14 hits the track for the first time in Monaco this weekend, then, and though it'll be more difficult than usual to ascertain their effect - given the unique nature of the circuit in Monte-Carlo - the Silver Arrows will still be looking for signs they are now on the right path with their car.

We won't get lots of definitive answers this weekend, but we might get some inklings of how things are going to look in the coming weeks for Merc.

Will Charles Leclerc's luck at home improve?

In junior categories and in F1, Leclerc has had next to no good fortune when it comes to his home race and, once again, as we head into the weekend many are wondering whether he'll enjoy a change of luck around the streets he grew up around.

Leclerc had a great chance of winning last year, but the race was botched by Ferrari and it paved the way for Perez and Red Bull to take the victory.

That, alongside a host of other issues to have hit Leclerc over the years mean that it's been far from a happy home hunting ground for him and so, heading into 2023's edition, he'll be hoping things can change.

Will rain shake things up?

There are contrasting reports around at the moment over the chances of rain hitting the track this weekend but it does at least seem possible that we could get some wet weather spicing things up in Monte-Carlo.

Driving in the wet, in an F1 car, in Monaco, is probably about as challenging as it can get for a racing driver and it's also hugely impressive to watch.

Naturally, wet weather can cause a fair few incidents in the principality come race day, meanwhile, and can open the door to all manner of results come the chequered flag.

The BBC's weather website currently states just a 10% chance of rain for race day, though, so it's perhaps best not to hold your breath.