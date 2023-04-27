F1 returns this weekend after several weeks away, with round four of the 2023 world championship taking place in Baku.

The Azerbaijani capital has regularly thrown up entertaining and chaotic races since its arrival on the calendar, with the circuit winding through the streets of the city and around the old citadel and castle.

Clearly, it's a race that offers much in the way of drama and it is one that, this year, will kickstart an intense run of races that sees the championship go from here, straight to Miami, and then around Europe all within a few weeks.

There's lots to look out for this weekend, meanwhile, and here are five talking points to keep your eye on over the course of the coming days...

How will the new Sprint format be received?

F1 has confirmed the changes that are set to come in for Sprint weekends, with the first of the season being held this weekend in Baku.

Saturday now sees a 'Sprint Shootout' qualifying replacing the practice session, with that to set the grid for the Sprint race later on in the day.

In a change to the format, the result of the Sprint will now not set the grid for Sunday's GP, with qualifying on Friday to now set that instead, in a more traditional feel.

The drivers sound positive about it, so let's see just how it pans out this weekend.

Can Sergio Perez ace Azerbaijan again?

Red Bull driver Perez has had a great run of form here in Baku over the years with several podium finishes and a win under his belt.

He'll be hoping that record can bring him another positive result this weekend, then, as he aims to close the gap to Max Verstappen in the standings after the Dutchman took victory in Melbourne last time out.

The neutrals will surely be hoping he can close the gap, too, with Red Bull looking so strong.

How will Alpine's upgrades fare?

Alpine are hopeful that their upgrades coming to Baku are going to help them close the gap to the fastest four teams.

In Melbourne, before the unlucky double retirement, they had good race pace and so it'll be interesting to see if they can carry that into this weekend and perhaps even improve on it.

Their stated aim at the start of the season was to be closer to the third-fastest team and to get regular podiums, so they'll hope that this weekend shows signs of them making that progress.

Where will Mercedes be?

Mercedes are working hard on their revamped car and, after they earned second place in Melbourne last time out with Lewis Hamilton, they'll be aiming to try and consolidate.

It's fascinating trying to weigh up just who is where in terms of the pecking order behind Red Bull and this weekend might give us some clearer answers.

Mercedes' showing in Melbourne suggested it might be they who are emerging as second quickest, but both Aston Martin and Ferrari are going to be itching to establish themselves as the main challengers to Red Bull.

Will Baku throw up more surprises?

Over the years we've seen team-mates crashing, blowouts costing wins, cars clashing behind the Safety Car and plenty of thrills and spills around the streets of Baku.

It's a race and event that has never disappointed in terms of the excitement it throws up and many will be expecting more of the same, especially with the extra sessions that 'mean something,' thanks to the new Sprint format.