Highlights The Celtics recorded the largest lead after one quarter in Finals history in Game 1, when they led the Mavericks by 17 points after the first period.

The Bulls hold the record for the largest margin of victory in the NBA Finals when they obliterated the Jazz by 42 points in Game 3 of their 1998 series.

Boston scored 148 points in Game 1 of the 1985 Finals, which is the most points scored ever in a Finals game.

The NBA Finals is the culmination of a long year-round journey where a champion is crowned. Every year, the best teams in the West and the East meet on the league's biggest stage to ultimately determine the best team of the season.

One has to think that NBA Finals games are typically competitive, considering the finalists are two of the best teams in the league. However, anything can happen in basketball and games can end up as lopsided affairs. That's exactly how the 2024 NBA Finals began.

To start off this year's series, the Boston Celtics started off hot, outscoring the Dallas Mavericks by 17 points in the first quarter, which was the largest lead after one quarter in Finals history.

Boston led by as much as 29 points in the first half, but the Mavericks made a furious run to make it a game in the third quarter. However, the Celtics were able to stave off their rally and win the game 107-89.

With the Celtics starting off the series with a blowout, that begs the question: What are the largest blowouts in NBA Finals history? Here are the five most lopsided contests in NBA Finals history.

1 1998 NBA Finals: Game 3 — 42 points

Michael Jordan's Bulls held the Jazz to only 54 points

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz faced off in the NBA Finals in both 1997 and 1998, with the Bulls taking the championship home in both years. In Game 3, the Bulls took a 2-1 series lead with a 96-54 victory. It was a game where neither team scored over 100 points, which saw the biggest win in the history of the championship series.

Led by Michael Jordan, the Bulls cruised to a massive victory, thanks to their defense. The Jazz played 12 players during the game and every single player had a plus-minus of -10 or lower. They shot very poorly from the field as well. Their 54 points scored as a team is the lowest number of points scored by a team in NBA playoff history.

Team Stats — 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Category Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls FG% 30.0% 48.7% 3P% 11.1% 36.4% Rebounds 38 50 Turnovers 26 17

The game was off to a close, low-scoring start with a slight 17-14 lead for the Bulls after the first quarter. From that point on, the Bulls went on a 79-40 run, leading to the largest victory. The Bulls forced plenty of turnovers as every starter came up with at least a steal and a block, except for Toni Kukoc who had four steals and no blocks.

It was a masterful display of defense and sharing the ball by the Bulls, who added 25 assists, which was a high mark for teams in the slower-paced era.

2 2008 NBA Finals: Game 6 — 39 points

Celtics won their only championship this century with a huge blowout victory

The 2008 NBA Finals was another installment in the historic rivalry between the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the 11th meeting between the two teams at that time, which was more meetings between those two franchises than the third franchise had total Finals appearances. It shows how dominant both the Lakers and Celtics have been throughout the history of the league.

In 2008, the Celtics were able to win their first title since 1986, ending their longest championship drought in franchise history. They won in very convincing fashion, marking the largest blowout in a closeout game in NBA Finals history. Boston won by 39 points with a final score of 131-92 in a contest where the Celtics starters obliterated the Lakers' starting lineup.

Starter Contributions — 2008 NBA Finals Game 6 Category Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Points 60 92 Rebounds 24 32 Assists 12 24 Turnovers 13 6 FG% 36.2% 47.0%

It was a close 24-20 contest after the first quarter, but the Celtics dominated in the second, as they took a 23-point lead into halftime. The Celtics scored 107 points in the final three quarters to claim the Larry O'Brien trophy for the 17th time in franchise history.

The NBA Finals victory for the Celtics marked the first championship for several future Hall of Famers in Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

3 2013 NBA Finals: Game 3 — 36 points

The Spurs dominated the Heat in every aspect after halftime

This NBA Finals series had an electric finish to it with an incredible three-pointer from Ray Allen in Game 6 to keep the Miami Heat alive in the series. However, a few games weren't even close, including Game 3, which was the third-largest blowout in NBA Finals history.

Although the final score of 113-77 might reflect an absolute stomping by the San Antonio Spurs, this game had a close first half. The Heat tied up the game with less than a minute left in the second quarter before two late threes by the Spurs to go into halftime with a six-point lead. It wasn't until the second half that this game became a blow out.

Second Half Statistics — 2013 NBA Finals Game 3 Category San Antonio Spurs Miami Heat FG% 51.1% 36.8% 3P% 52.9% 36.4% Rebounds 29 19 Turnovers 5 10

In the second half, the Spurs outscored the Heat 63-33. It was a half that saw Danny Green hit three after three, making six of his seven three-point attempts in the second half. Every single Spurs starter had a plus-minus of plus-13 or higher in the second half alone, and every single player that played in the second half had a positive plus-minus.

It was utter destruction from the very experienced Spurs team, who had a budding superstar in Kawhi Leonard. Game 3 was a classic San Antonio game where their defense was phenomenal. They shared the ball throughout the night, racking up 29 assists and hit their three-pointers at a ridiculous rate, allowing them to run away with the game.

Though they lost the 2013 Finals, the Spurs would get their revenge the following year when they beat the same Heat team in five games.

4 1978 NBA Finals: Game 6 - 35 points

Elvin Hayes' dominant performance powered the Bullets past the SuperSonics

The 1978 NBA Finals was a matchup between the Seattle SuperSonics and Washington Bullets, both of whom have since rebranded their names and logos. The Bullets were down 3-2 in the series heading into Game 6 at home. Similar to other contests on this list, it was a very close game after the first quarter with the SuperSonics ahead 21-19.

From that point on, the Bullets took complete control, winning each quarter by 10 or more points. The Bullets dominated the glass, having three players with 12 or more rebounds. The starting lineups both struggled, with both units combining for less than 36 percent shooting. It was the Bullets' bench that carried them to their blowout victory.

Bench Contributions - 1978 NBA Finals Game 6 Category Seattle SuperSonics Washington Bullets Points 32 63 Rebounds 16 33 Assists 2 11 FG% 35.1% 47.9%

Elvin Hayes had a superstar performance, dropping 21 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Although he didn't shoot well from the field, his all-around performance and dominance on the defensive side of the ball was a key difference in the game.

The Bullets ultimately won Game 7, winning their first and only championship in franchise history.

5 1985 NBA Finals: Game 1 & 1961 NBA Finals: Game 1 - 34 points

Celtics dominated teams for many decades

There were two 34-point blowouts in the NBA Finals, both of which were by the Celtics. The difference was the games were from two separate decades against two different opponents.

The first occurrence was during the 1961 NBA Finals, where the Celtics matched up against the St. Louis Hawks. The pace of the game was incredibly fast, as there were a combined 226 shots taken in the game. Of the seven players on the Hawks who took at least seven shot attempts, five of them shot under 35 percent from the field, including multi-time MVP award winner Bob Pettit.

On the other hand, the Celtics had seven players score at least 12 points with much better efficiency. What was probably the biggest difference in the game was the elite rebounding abilities of Bill Russell, who snatched 34 of the Celtics' 85 rebounds as a team. The Hawks, in comparison, only had 54 total rebounds.

The second 34-point blowout in the championship round came in Game 1 of the 1985 Finals. It was one of the three NBA Finals matchups in the 1980s between the Lakers and Celtics. Unlike many of the other games on this list, the Celtics vaulted off to a fantastic start, where they scored 79 first half points and held a 30-point lead at halftime.

The Celtics got fantastic performances from their starters and sixth man, Scott Wedman, who had an incredible performance off the bench. He scored 26 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals in only 23 minutes played. Wedman is tied for the fourth most shots without a miss in a playoff game, going 11-for-11 from the field.

Top-Six Rotation Players Statistics — 1985 Finals Game 1 Category Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Points 73 122 Rebounds 25 36 Assists 20 28 FG% 44.9% 61.7%

It was a complete domination from the get-go by the Celtics and the game ended with a final score of 148-114. The 148 points scored by Boston is the most points scored in a Finals game. The Lakers, however, turned it around after Game 1 and ultimately won the series in six games.