Despite earlier on this year looking like he was going to get an immediate UFC featherweight title rematch against Ilia Topuria, it is now looking like Alexander Volkanovski will be forced to sit on the sidelines and wait for Topuria to fight the man he has beaten an incredible three times, Max Holloway.

With the Topuria vs Holloway fight looking likely to take place in September later this year, it would mean that Volkanovski could face a hiatus of over a year outside the Octagon if he waits for the winner of Topuria vs Holloway, and does not fight someone else in the meantime. However, in typical Volk fashion, he is not looking to sit on the sidelines, and instead, is looking at staying active and has teased a move up to lightweight for an "exciting fight" whilst the featherweight division takes shape.

In an interview uploaded to Volkanovski's teammate, Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel, the Australian specifically mentioned Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier as names he would be interested in fighting if he was to take a fight at lightweight whilst waiting for Topuria and Holloway to fight.

With a potential move to lightweight in mind, GIVEMESPORT has put together a list of five fighters which Volkanovski could face next at 155lbs.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira's coach has claimed he wants to fight before the year ends

One of the options on the table for Volkanovski if he chooses to make the move up to lightweight could be a fight against former champion, Charles Oliveira. Volkanovski mentioned 'Do Bronx' as someone he would like to fight whilst waiting for the featherweight division to take shape and it would be a fantastic, exciting fight which every MMA fan would love to watch.

Oliveira's next move in the lightweight division is unknown as he is coming off a loss to the No.1 contender for the belt, Arman Tsarukyan, and he has beaten most of the other top lightweights in the division. The Brazilian holds wins over four of the top seven ranked fighters in the lightweight division.

With Volkanovski looking to stay active and Oliveira's next move being unclear, it would make sense to match the two together.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier looks set to continue fighting despite talk of retirement following UFC 302

It seemed like Dustin Poirier was ready to call it quits on his MMA career following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, however, 'The Diamond' seems to have done a U-turn on his career plans. Poirier was speaking heavily about retirement before UFC 302, and following the event, that talk grew, and it seemed like he had his mind made up. Retirement seemed a certainty for Poirier until last week when he went back and forth on X with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, and teased he wanted one more fight.

Like Oliveira, Poirier is another name which Volkanovski mentioned as a potential opponent if he moved up to lightweight. A fight between the two fan favourite veterans would be a tough watch for many, given the fact most people wouldn't want either man to lose, but the prospect of the fight itself is extremely exciting and the styles of 'The Diamond' and Volkanovski could clash very well and make for an extremely entertaining fight.

Conor McGregor

McGregor looks set to fight later this year following his toe injury

Despite Conor McGregor's scheduled fight at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler falling through due to the Irishman having a broken toe, 'The Notorious' seems adamant on a return to the Octagon before the end of 2024.

Following the falling through of McGregor vs Chandler, it seemed for a few days that Chandler was going to move onto other things and teased fights against current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and current BMF champion, Max Holloway. If Chandler does decide to move on this will mean that the UFC will have to look for a new opponent for the Irishman, and a fight against Volkanovski could be a perfect, competitive return fight for McGregor.

Despite Volkanovski seemingly being one of the nicest and most likable guys in MMA, McGregor hasn't had many good things to say about Volkanovski in the past and recently criticised him during a live stream appearance. The Australian would be a very difficult return fight for McGregor after over three years out of the Octagon but if he is serious about an Octagon return, 'The Notorious' will have to be able to go through guys as good as 'The Great.'

Michael Chandler

Chandler has teased moving on from Conor McGregor after over a year of waiting

As mentioned above, Michael Chandler has teased moving on from fighting Conor McGregor after waiting well over a year for the fight and it has still not happened. Chandler has specifically mentioned fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway as potential opponents if he does not fight McGregor next but one man which would make sense for him to fight next is Alexander Volkanovski.

Money wise, a fight against Volkanovski would not be anywhere near as appealing for Chandler. However, at this stage of his career, for his legacy, a win over Volk may be more significant than a win over the Irishman. As mentioned above with the likes of Oliveira and Poirier, the clash of styles between Volkanovski and Chandler would be fascinating to watch and, despite both guys being short, they are both very powerful and well-rounded, and it would make for a great fight.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje is coming off a brutal KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300

As for most fighters on this list, Justin Gaethje's next fight is also unclear. Gaethje took a risk at UFC 300 by accepting a fight against Max Holloway despite 'The Highlight' being in a position where he was on the verge of a lightweight title shot. The risk did not pay off for Gaethje and he got brutally knocked out with just one second to go in his fight against 'Blessed.'

Gaethje remains one of the best lightweights on the planet but with his next opponent being unclear, a fight against Volkanovski could be the next move for both men which makes perfect sense. Both men are brawlers and are extremely tough so this is guaranteed to be a good fight if it gets made. It also puts the Australian in a good position for another future shot at the lightweight title if he is victorious over Gaethje.