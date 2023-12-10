Highlights Javaris Crittenton and Gilbert Arenas received 38- and 50-game suspensions for bringing firearms into the locker room.

Latrell Sprewell received the longest suspension in NBA history at the time for choking his coach.

Ron Artest rushed the crowd during the infamous "Malice at the Palace" in 2004, earning him an 86-game suspension.

NBA suspensions have been a major talking point in the 2023-24 season. Between Ja Morant's 25-game penalty for his social media antics and Draymond Green's five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold earlier this season, there hasn't been a drought of controversy in the league.

Getting suspended in the NBA can sometimes be a slap on the wrist — much like the case with Green. There are instances, however, when the league goes beyond the usual and hands a harsher and more severe punishment to a player.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look below at several of those incidents and the severity of the suspension the NBA handed them.

5 Javaris Crittenton

Suspended for 38 games

Javaris Crittenton didn’t have a lengthy career in the NBA, nor did he become popular among fans. In the two seasons he played, the six-foot-five shooting guard averaged a measly 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Despite his shortcomings, he did have one incident that defined his career. In 2009, during his time with the Washington Wizards, he got into a scrap with teammate Gilbert Arenas during a card game when Crittenton started losing to JaVale McGee. The incident quickly devolved and Crittenton and Arenas started talking about firearms.

Javaris Crittenton Career Statistics Points Per Game 5.3 Rebounds Per Game 2.4 Assists Per Game 1.8 Field Goal % 44.2 Three-Point Field Goal % 23.1%

Several days later, Crittenton had reportedly pointed a loaded gun at Arenas inside the locker room. This caused all their teammates to flee, leaving the two alone. According to Caron Butler, however, he convinced Crittenton to lower his gun after telling him he'd ruin his life and career.

Two days after the incident, NBA Commissioner David Stern issued Crittenton a 38-game suspension. The Wizards went on to release Crittenton after his suspension and never returned to the league.

In 2011, Crittenton was sentenced to 23 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter but was released in April 2023.

4 Gilbert Arenas

Suspended for 50 games

As harsh as Crittenton’s punishment was, Arenas had it worse.

During the aforementioned argument, Arenas decided to call Crittenton’s bluff to bring guns the next time they meet, as the latter promised to shoot him with one. A couple of days later, Arenas brought several firearms for Crittenton to use. Both players took one and pointed a loaded gun at each other, causing the locker room to swiftly empty.

Gilbert Arenas Career Statistics Points Per Game 20.7 Rebounds Per Game 3.9 Assists Per Game 5.3 Field Goal % 42.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.1

Thanks to his involvement, the NBA issued Arenas a 50-game suspension for bringing firearms to a locker room. But unlike his teammate, the All-Star point guard came back from the said suspension and played a couple more years in the league.

Read more: Ranking the best scoring performances in Golden State Warriors history

3 Latrell Sprewell

Suspended for 68 games

It’s a rare occasion when a player gets suspended because they physically harmed a member of the coaching staff. In the case of Latrell Sprewell, he did just that to the Golden State Warriors head coach at that time, P.J. Carlesimo.

During a practice session with the team in 1997, things got heated when Carlesimo yelled at Sprewell, telling him to "put a little mustard" on his passes. Sprewell didn't react well and insisted that Carlesimo stay away from him. When his coach approached him, Sprewell threatened to kill him and began choking him for almost 10 seconds before his teammates attempted to separate the two.

Latrell Sprewell Career Statistics Points Per Game 18.3 Rebounds Per Game 4.1 Assists Per Game 4.0 Field Goal % 42.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.7

This incident netted Sprewell a 68-game suspension, which almost kept him out of action for the duration of the 1997-98 season. He was then traded to the New York Knicks, which ended his time in Golden State on a bad note.

At the time, Sprewell's suspension was the longest in league history.

2 Metta Sandiford Artest FKA Ron Artest

Suspended for 86 games

Early in his career, Ron Artest had a reputation for being a credible defender who often got involved in altercations against opposing teams. That all changed in 2004 during an incident titled "Malice at the Palace" when the Indiana Pacers, the team Artest played for at that time, faced the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. What started as an intense game between the two teams worsened because of Artest’s antics in aggravating the opposite side. He did just that by lying down on the announcer’s table when, all of a sudden, a Pistons fan splashed beer all over him.

Ron Artest Career Statistics Points Per Game 13.2 Rebounds Per Game 4.5 Assists Per Game 2.7 Field Goal % 41.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.9

Artest then rushed into the crowd and grabbed a fan named Michael Ryan, who he thought was the one who threw the beer. The incident further devolved when teammates and other fans became involved in the brawl. The game promptly ended and police arrived to clear out the building.

After the incident, the NBA suspended nine players including Artest, who got 86 games, the longest in history. As well, Artest, Jermaine O'Neal, David Harrison, Anthony Johnson, and Stephen Jackson were charged with assault and battery. Seven fans were also charged.

1 OJ Mayo

Banned from the NBA for two years

In 2016, the NBA announced that OJ Mayo would be suspended for two years, or a total of 164 games. At first, details were sparse about the reason why the shooting guard was given a harsh punishment.

This punishment marked the second time that Mayo had been penalized by the league. In 2011, he received a 10-game suspension for taking performance-enhancing drugs.

OJ Mayo Career Statistics Points Per Game 13.8 Rebounds Per Game 3.1 Assists Per Game 2.9 Field Goal % 42.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 37.3

Not long after the NBA dismissed Mayo from the NBA, the league explained that the former Milwaukee Bucks player had once again violated the NBA’s Anti-Drug program. The violation called for a two-year suspension, but Mayo was given a chance to be reinstated after that period.