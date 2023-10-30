Highlights NFL coaches are very well-paid, with the highest paid guys making north of $15 million a year.

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, earns a $5 million annual salary despite his relatively young age and impressive record of 28-11.

Despite his team's struggles, Robert Saleh, head coach of the New York Jets, earns $5 million per season and has rallied his team to believe in themselves and perform well.

To be a head coach in the NFL is quite an accomplishment. After all, there are only 32 of them on the entire planet. The role comes with endless responsibilities, some praise, much negative commentary, and plenty more. It's a coveted position that comes with an equally coveted paycheck.

The amount of the reimbursement for services varies depending on several factors. Among them are tenure, experience, and past successes. For the most part, the list of the lowest paid head coaches makes sense, but there is one big surprise on this menu of guys in charge who roam the sidelines on Sundays. These are the five lowest paid head coaches in the NFL.

5 Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers - $5 Million

Matt LaFleur gets to look up at the stands and see some of the most loyal fans in the league every Sunday with the Green Bay Packers. However, LaFleur is pretty young by league standards. At just 43 years old, only 11 other head coaches are his junior.

Even in his relative youth, the head coach has already experienced more success than most in such a short run as the top dog. LaFleur's career to this point has seen him go 47-19 in his first four years on the job from 2019 to 2022.

What does LaFleur earn from the storied franchise's ownership? His paycheck comes out to a $5 million annual salary. We can expect LaFleur might be knocking on his boss' door to ask for a little bit of a raise come this offseason considering the massive rebuilding job that is ahead of him.

4 Robert Saleh, New York Jets - $5 Million

Despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury in the first game of the year, the New York Jets never capitulated in 2023. How did this Rodgers-less team manage to stay right in the thick of the AFC East race all year? Look no further than their leader, Robert Saleh.

Saleh is in the third year of a five-year deal that has him earning $5 million per season. The former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers has rallied his team, making them believe they are a whole lot more than just window dressing for Rodgers.

He improved the team's win total by three games in just his second year in 2022, and the vibe around the team is the most positive it has been in a very, very long time for the Jets. Saleh is most definitely trending in the right direction, and at $5 million, given the cost of living in the Big Apple, his price tag is very team-friendly.

3 Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals - $4.5 Million

Zac Taylor is the sixth-youngest head coach in the NFL. Age, experience, and tenure can play a factor in wages, and Taylor proves that out when it comes to his annual earnings. It either doesn't seem to bother him, or it's one of the motivating factors behind what he's done in Cincy.

Taylor currently makes $4.5 million per year. After his run as quarterbacks coach with the St. Louis Rams, during which he helped the team make the Super Bowl in 2018, the Bengals brass came calling. In 2021, in just his third year in the Queen City, Taylor coached his team up, and they responded by delivering the franchise's first playoff win since 1990.

That drought had stood as the longest mark in the four major sports. They even made it to the Super Bowl, eventually losing a tightly contested affair to the Rams, 23-20. Come contract negotiation time, Taylor can certainly bargain for a jump in salary, given his accolades.

2 Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys - $4 Million

This one should jump out at you. Mike McCarthy as one of the lowest-paid head coaches in the sport? It doesn't seem to add it up, especially on his paycheck. First off, the guy who signs McCarthy's checks is Jerry Jones, who has very deep pockets.

The Dallas Cowboys are worth an estimated $9.2 billion. McCarthy is not receiving the lion's share of that, by any means. It doesn't seem to make sense. McCarthy can't really blame anyone other than himself. He signed a five-year deal back in 2020 at this rate of compensation. With his resume, it seems reasonable that he could have garnered more.

After all, in his 17 years as a head coach in the NFL, he's collected a pretty impressive 160-99 record. Only four other active coaches have more wins to their credit. His .617 win percentage ranks him 3rd among actives. He's also commanded teams to nine playoff appearances, including a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

1 Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns - $3.5 Million

This one kind of makes sense. Kevin Stefanski is no household name, to be sure. When he became the organization's 18th head coach in 2020, he didn't have all that much to lay on the table when it came time to negotiating his salary. He had only been with one team, the Minnesota Vikings, as an offensive coordinator.

He's a veritable "baby" as far as head men in pro football go. He's also roaming the sidelines for the Browns, not a team historically known for opening up their wallets—unless it's for Deshaun Watson.

If the kid from Philadelphia, who has already led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2020, can compile some more quality victories against rivals like the Steelers, Bengals, and Ravens, he may have the arsenal to ask for a boost in salary fairly soon.

