Key Takeaways The five lowest-rated NFL starting quarterbacks in Madden 25 are all under 28 years old.

Young QBs like Nix, Levis, and Young are rated poorly due to their nature as unproven entities.

QB ratings heavily impact play experience for gamers, affecting speed and accuracy.

Before Madden 25 was officially released, the video game franchise unveiled its ten highest-rated players at every position. The aforementioned rating reveal was met with the usual uproar from current NFL players and fans alike about why some ratings were incorrect.

But what about the worst-rated starters that exist within the Madden universe? While those individuals never get the mainstream coverage, they do exist within the game.

When played by the user, there's a substantial drop-off that spans from a speed, strength, or accuracy perspective. Many casual gamers don't want to play for the team that has the lowest-rated QBs in fear of being at a huge disadvantage in the game compared to their opponent.

Madden 25 features multiple teams with a starting quarterback that's below 74 overall. Here are the five lowest-rated starting signal callers in this year's game.

5 Lowest-Ranked Starting Quarterbacks in Madden 25 Player Team Rating Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings 70 Daniel Jones New York Giants 71 Bo Nix Denver Broncos 71 Will Levis Tennessee Titans 72 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 73

The list features two developing second-year prospects, a low-ceiling 24-year-old rookie, and two first-round busts from NFL drafts in the last decade. While the level of justification for these player ratings isn't far-fetched, how does the accuracy of it line up?

Related Madden '25 Reveals Top 10 QB Ratings: Who Doesn't Belong? The popular NFL video game has unveiled their ratings for the league's QBs. See who was graced with a generous rating this year.

1 Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 70 Rating

While Darnold flamed out as an NFL starter early in his career, he's probably rated a bit too low

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There's no denying that Sam Darnold never lived up to the expectations that were placed on him after going third overall to the New York Jets during the 2018 NFL Draft. He had just one season where he completed 60% of his passes, never tossed for 20 touchdowns, and always had a double-digit interception total.

Sam Darnold's New York Jets Career Season Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2018 57.7 2865 17 15 2019 61.9 3024 19 13 2020 59.6 2208 9 11

Following an abysmal 2021 stint with the Carolina Panthers as an early-season starter, Darnold has somewhat saved face as an NFL backup quarterback the past two years. In his last 186 regular-season pass attempts, Darnold has tossed for:

9 touchdown passes

4 interceptions

11 big-time throws

7 turnover-worthy plays

7.4 yards per attempt

59.8 completion percentage

This will be Darnold's second consecutive season as a 70 overall in Madden, but unlike Madden 24, he'll be a team's full-time starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear. His current rating mostly resembles that of a backup quarterback option, but it's probably a bit too low when you consider his natural tools and recent progression.

Darnold's rating is heavily impacted by his strength (60), awareness (72), break sack (72), medium throw accuracy (78), deep throw accuracy (79), and throw under pressure (79) ratings. If he can play ahead of the sticks and hone in on his ability as a play-action passer, he will surely have a better overall rating by season's end.

2 Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - 71 Rating

Injuries and recent poor play give fair credence to Jones' poor rating

With Daniel Jones coming off of a career-worst season and a recent ACL tear, it isn't shocking that he's one of the lowest-rated starting quarterbacks in Madden 25.

In 2023, Jones tossed more interceptions than touchdowns in six starts while averaging a career-low 5.7 yards per attempt. When the offensive line wasn't allowing him to run for his life, he didn't have the running game to help make his job easier on early downs.

Daniel Jones 2023 PFF Stats Offensive Grade Passing Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worty Plays 63.0 54.4 4 9

Awareness is a huge part of Madden and, as a multi-year starter, Jones has one of the worst awareness ratings in Madden 25, at a 67 overall. This, along with his strength rating (67), subdues Jones' overall standing.

He does feature 87 speed, 89 throw power, 88 short throw accuracy, 81 middle throw accuracy, and 80 deep throw accuracy. These attributes prove that Jones isn't fully unplayable, but he won't be the ceiling raiser that one may need to beat elite Madden competition.

3 Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) - 71 Rating

Nix is receiving the Madden rookie treatment as a mid-first round selection

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Although he was a first-round selection, Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. At 24-years-old, he wasn't deemed a high-upside NFL prospect with crazy athleticism or big-time arm strength.

Due to this, it makes sense that Nix is rated where he is when compared to the top-three quarterback selections from this year's draft.

Highest-Rated Rookie Quarterbacks in Madden 25 Player Team Rating Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 76 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 74 Drake Maye New England Patriots 74

The issue with Nix's low overall begins and ends with his 55 overall ball-carrier rating. While he has 75 overall ball-carrier vision, he accumulates a variety of low marks in:

Break Sack (56)

Break Tackle (52)

Juke Move (62)

Carrying (67)

When it came to mobility and pocket elusiveness, Nix was regarded as one of college football's very best. He even recorded 38 rushing scores and nearly 1,700 rushing yards during his five-year college career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Bo Nix averaged 5.0 yards per carry and scored 20 rushing touchdowns.

Considering the Broncos' quarterback has 84 speed and 87 acceleration, one would think his ball-carrier ratings would be much better than what they currently are. There's no denying Madden missed the mark here when providing the accurate makeup of this NFL player's skill set.

Users will still be able to utilize Nix's solid throw on the run (83), throw under pressure (82), short throw accuracy (84), and medium throw accuracy (82) to even out the other ratings. With a solid rookie campaign, Nix's low overall will surely improve.

4 WIll Levis (Tennessee Titans) - 72 Rating

Levis' untapped potential played a huge part in his low overall rating

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In his first nine NFL starts, Will Levis experienced the ups-and-downs that are prevalent in a quarterback's rookie season. He had three games of three or more big-time throws, but also passed for under 200 yards four times in the games he played from start to finish.

Will Levis PFF Rookie Stats Passing Grade Offensive Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays 61.6 63.7 16 14

Rating wise, Madden did capture his humongous throw power (94) as well as his underrated speed (80) and ball-carrier vision (82). However, the deficiencies that define Levis' 71 overall rating highlight some holes in his game:

75 Overall Medium Throw Accuracy

70 Overall Awareness

69 Strength

67 Break Sack

Levis was one of the league's middling medium level passers, registering a 54.6 PFF grade across 48 pass attempts. His gun-slinging mentality leads to a wide array of turnover-worthy plays as well, which makes the awareness rating understandable.

Levis also took 28 sacks in his nine starts, mainly due to his habit of looking for the big play, which contributes to his lack of pocket presence. His inability to elude rushers and break away from sacks is undeniable on film despite his frame.

The second-year pro's rating could be a bit worse, but the raw ability that is prevalent in his game makes the 72 overall rating doable for now.

5 Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) - 73 Rating

Young's woeful rookie campaign rightfully places him on the list

Behind a woeful offensive line and an underwhelming receiving corps, Bryce Young struggled to make things happen during his first 16 NFL starts.

Bryce Young PFF Rookie Stats Offensive Grade Passing Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays 56.0 52.6 18 22

On film, it was hard to ignore the lack of zip Young showcased on his throws and his small frame that struggled to peep over the line there to protect him. The 87 throw power that was given to him by Madden was pretty generous, but these other low-level ratings are understandable considering his slight frame and shaky performance:

Awareness (74)

Break tackle (69)

Strength (54)

Bryce still has the speed (87), change of direction (88), and short throw accuracy (87) to at least be a run-pass option threat in-game. He even has a break sack rating of 79, which may be a bit too high despite his elusive ability.

However, until his deep throw ability improves from a 79, it's hard to see Bryce being a reliable quarterback for casual Madden users.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.