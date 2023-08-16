Highlights Kevin De Bruyne's injury will leave a huge hole in Manchester City's starting lineup, requiring a replacement to step up in midfield.

Lucas Paqueta is viewed as the most likely candidate to fill De Bruyne's role, with his playmaking abilities and Premier League experience.

Other potential options include Dani Olmo, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Nicolo Barella.

Manchester City are set to be without their star man, Kevin De Bruyne, for a significant chunk of the 2023/24 season meaning the club have a huge space to fill in the starting lineup.

The Belgian suffered a hamstring issue during City's opening day fixture against Burnley, having just returned from a similar issue during the summer after being forced off in the first half of the club's Champions League final win in June.

Reports then came out that he would miss up to four months of action as he is set to undergo surgery in an attempt to correct the recurring hamstring issue.

Pep Guardiola now has a huge decision to make regarding who will fill the huge hole left in his regular starting midfield, as the 32-year-old has been a vital part to City's success over the past years, including last season's historic treble success.

There are a number of solutions potentially already at the club, with Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden being the obvious choices to try and fill in for the time being. It is expected, however, that Guardiola will dip into the transfer market to resolve the issue with his side already being slightly low on senior midfield numbers.

With that in mind, we take a look at five players Man City could look to bring in to hold down the fort while De Bruyne is on the sidelines and be the long-term successor to the king of the Etihad.

The Brazilian playmaker is viewed as the most likely player to come in and take on the same role De Bruyne has fulfilled for years. City have already had a bid knocked back by West Ham, although they are expected to return to the table with another bid shortly. He already has a year of experience in the Premier League which is always viewed as a bonus for prospective buyers.

Paqueta has a keen eye for a defence-splitting pass as can be seen by his match-winning assist for Jarrod Bowen's Europa Conference League final winner last season. While it took a few months to get up to speed and for David Moyes to find the right role for him, the 25-year-old grew in confidence and influence for the Hammers. His best years are still to come and a manager such as Guardiola could turn him into a world-class talent.

Dani Olmo

A hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup is fresh in the mind of fans, with Olmo running riot against the current Bundesliga champions. The Spaniard is used to playing in a possession-based system for his national side which would be helpful if he was to make the move to the Etihad. A €55 million release clause doesn't become active until next summer, per City Xtra, meaning the fee RB Leipzig would demand will be significantly higher.

Olmo is a versatile player who can play as an advanced central midfielder, as well as being more than capable of playing from the left-hand side, which would provide more cover for Jack Grealish also. His passing ability is similar to De Bruyne as he rarely gives the ball away, and he is also capable of carrying the ball. A part of De Bruyne's game that goes unnoticed a lot of the time is the defensive work he gets through for his team and that could be a point of contention in the case of Olmo.

With midfield players going for ridiculous transfer fees in recent times such as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice, it is going to take a lot for any club to convince Bayern Munich to part ways with their 20-year-old wonderkid. A fee in excess of £100 million would almost certainly be required to lure the German away from the Allianz Arena. There were links between City and Musiala last year according to the Manchester Evening News, however, showing the club are unsurprisingly fans of the youngster.

Expected to be one of the biggest stars of the next decade, the midfielder would bring a lot of qualities that De Bruyne also possesses. There are few players that can make up so much ground with the ball at their feet than the pair. With the Belgian still being at the club and no doubt still having a big part to play in the next couple of seasons, Musiala could learn how to mould his game on the City talisman.

Florian Wirtz

According to Goal, City were already keeping an eye on Wirtz as a potential Riyad Mahrez replacement following the Algerian's move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. This could make it become an even more sensible move with the German capable of playing in a central role as well as out wide. Development under Guardiola could see Wirtz become another Silva-type player that is able to fulfill multiple different roles depending on the opposition and players available at the time.

Again, a huge fee would be required to sign the Bayer Leverkusen man as he is a key part of Xabi Alonso's plans, but Premier League football could turn the player's head if a move is made. One thing the club would be wary of with Wirtz is the fact that he missed a number of months with a long-term injury, as he only returned part-way through last season.

Nicolo Barella

In a similar vein to Wirtz, the Italian was reportedly being weighed up to replace another City midfielder, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Had Silva exited the club, Barella was seen as the ideal replacement and that conclusion could be drawn with De Bruyne now being out of the equation. Convincing Italian players to leave Serie A can be a difficult one, but the lure of Guardiola and the Premier League would be hard for any player to turn down.

Having played in the Champions League final between City and Inter Milan recently, Barella had the chance to catch the eye of his potential new manager. His skill set is different to De Bruyne's but his ability to get both forward and back to help his side can not be understated. He is involved in almost anything positive Inter do going forward.