Despite the fact that the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs were widely believed to employ the worst offense of the Mahomian era, they still managed to hoist yet another Lombardi trophy, creating the NFL's latest dynasty. With an impressive three Super Bowl championships through his first six seasons as a starting quarterback, there’s no doubt Patrick Mahomes has already entered the GOAT conversation alongside Tom Brady.

While the Patriots' legend certainly has the advantage at this point with seven rings, Mahomes and Brady will be discussed in the same sentence for years to come. It's nearly impossible to ignore the generational greatness we have been blessed with when it comes to number 15.

Not only are his standard stats such as passing yards, completion percentage, and TD:INT ratio off the charts, but Mahomes possesses the intangibles every NFL QB desires: A stone-cold, must-win mindset in clutch moments, as well as an incredibly high football IQ.

Have you ever found yourself annoyed at an NFL broadcaster for comparing nearly every other QB to Mahomes, or even calling a QB’s spectacular throw “a little Mahomey?” Well, though it might be a bit extreme, there is a reason for this: Mahomes is now the standard for QBs in the NFL. He is defining new ways to excel in the position and setting an incredible, almost unrealistic bar for other QBs in the league.

The 28-year-old's unprecedented run of success to start his career is something that should be studied. A lot about Mahomes is unbelievable, but we dove deep to find five Mahomes stats that are downright stupefying.

5 Mahomes doesn’t get blown out

Mahomes has started 114 games and has lost by more than one possession 4 times

A 89-25 overall record and 78.1% win percentage is already insane in and of itself, but to lose by more than eight points in just 3% of your games and 16% of your career losses is rather extraordinary. In comparison, Mahomes has won 46 of his 96 regular season starts by at least two possessions with an average margin of victory of 18 points per game.

Based on these statistics alone, an opposing NFL QB is roughly 16 times more likely to lose by nine or more points when facing Mahomes than they are to beat the Chiefs by the same margin.

If we were to break down all 46 of the dominant wins throughout his career, that would be one long table. Rather, here are the few and the proud that were able to stump the two-time MVP:

Only Teams To Beat Mahomes By 9+ Year Opponent Result 2020 Buccaneers (Super Bowl) 31-9 L 2021 Bills 38-20 L 2021 Titans 27-3 L 2023 Broncos 24-9 L

4 A career's worth of success in 6 seasons

Mahomes has never ended a season prior to the AFCCG

One might think Mahomes has played for nearly 20 years considering he's already third in QB playoff wins (15) and tied for third with three Super Bowl triumphs, trailing only Brady and Joe Montana in both categories. One of the wildest aspects to consider when analyzing Mahomes is the fact that he’s only 28 years old and has been a starter for just six seasons.

Playoff success aside, Mahomes is already the youngest QB to beat 31 teams, as no QB had historically accomplished the feat prior to turning 30. In Mahomes’ six seasons as a starter, the earliest his season has ended was in overtime of the AFC Championship game, and that was his first year as the starter in 2018.

Although six seasons isn’t the largest of sample sizes when analyzing a QB’s career, Mahomes has yet to have an “easy” path to the Super Bowl. This year alone, he had to take on Josh Allen and the Bills in Buffalo as well as the league MVP, Lamar Jackson, on the road with a Conference Championship on the line.

Not to mention 2022's run, when he took down Joe Burrow and the surging Cincinnati Bengals en route to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl with Mahomes under center.

These names—Allen, Jackson, Burrow—aren’t your everyday Joe Schmo, game manager QBs. These are generationally talented players that are capable of leading their respective teams to great things, but there is one common issue: they play in the same conference as Mahomes, who has become the AFC's boogeyman.

3 Mahomes knows how to keep things interesting

Chiefs’ QB began his career with 53 straight games decided by 8 points or fewer

You could say Mahomes knows how to put on a good show, eh? In all seriousness, this is uncanny for a league with as much volatility as the NFL. To put 53 straight one-possession games into perspective, the league record for a team prior to Mahomes taking over as K.C.'s starter was 46 consecutive games either winning or losing by one possession (2011-2014 Seattle Seahawks).

As Mahomes said himself during Capital One’s The Match back in June: “It’s just what I do. You never see me win a blowout, I just keep it real close until the end.”

This 53-game streak means it took Mahomes nearly three full seasons as a starter before losing a game by more than one possession. Coincidentally, the first game he lost by 9+ points was against Brady in Super Bowl 55.

Sure, Mahomes was a great draft prospect, but if you were to tell anyone he would begin his career with this kind of streak, you would have been called crazy. This is simply unheard of on an individual level.

2 He shows up when it matters most

Mahomes did something no QB has ever done during Super Bowl 58

In the last 30 years, no NFL quarterback has gone 8-for-8 passing or better with 27+ rushing yards in a single drive (regular season or postseason). Mahomes did it in OT of Super Bowl 58 to win the game, reminding people that he's as good a dual-threat signal caller as anyone.

Women lie, men lie, but numbers don't, and it’s no secret that Mahomes is one of, if not the most clutch player in the NFL. Not only did he lead a clutch drive to send Super Bowl 58 to overtime, but he put together arguably the most impressive series of his career to seal the deal and break the hearts of 49ers fans across the country.

The 13-play, game-winning drive took 7:19 off the clock as they marched down 75 yards. Mahomes himself finished the drive 8-for-8 passing with 42 yards through the air and 27 rushing yards, including a crucial 19-yard run on 4th-and-1. He capped off the drive with a game-winning TD pass to Mecole Hardman.

Arguably the craziest aspect of this statistic is that this has become the standard for Mahomes. We as viewers nearly expect this level of excellence from him despite the fact that no QB has accomplished this feat in 30 years. If this doesn’t showcase how special he is, what will?

1 The new comeback king

Since 2019, Mahomes is 5-1 in the playoffs when trailing by 10+ points at any point in the game

When the majority of teams and players might be considered down and out, especially in big games like the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes shines the brightest. While he has gone 5-1 in the playoffs after trailing by 10+ points, the rest of the league has gone 6-48. That's what you call a stark contrast.

In Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs trailed 10-0 after a second quarter Christian McCaffrey TD, then, slowly but surely, Mahomes got his guys back in the game with 154 second-half passing yards.

Not only does he regularly make spectacular comebacks in the postseason, this has been a regular occurrence for Mahomes throughout the regular season as well.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Mahomes held a 14-10 record when trailing by at least 10 points at some point in the game. While already holding the highest win percentage of all time among QBs (.771), this 58.3% win rate when trailing by 10+ ranks 41st out of 178 QBs (min. 1,500 attempts since 1970), and is equal to Burrow's overall winning percentage.

Now, with a long offseason to look forward to, Chiefs fans will just have to wait and see what number 15 has in store for next season. Just days after earning Super Bowl MVP, he is already listed as the favorite to take home the 2024 regular season MVP, at +600 odds on BetMGM.

Despite all Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished, this might just be the beginning of an all-time great legacy.

