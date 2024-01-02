Highlights Gradey Dick has struggled with his shooting in his rookie season, averaging just 3.5 points on 29.4% shooting from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

Taylor Hendricks has had a difficult time settling into the Utah Jazz's style of play, shooting only 38.2% overall and 31.3% from three-point range.

Jarace Walker, selected eighth overall in the draft, has struggled to find playing time with the Indiana Pacers and has spent time in the G-League to develop his skills.

A new year has begun for the NBA, and while some rookies have gotten off to impressive starts to begin their careers, others have struggled to perform up to expectations.

In a league where the spotlight showers every player with either immediate praise or criticism, some rookies have found the transition to the professional realm more challenging than anticipated.

Whether it is lack of playing time, injuries, or struggling to perform up to NBA standards, it is clear that some rookies have been unable to make the impact they wished to make months after getting drafted by their team.

With the curtain having fallen upon 2023, here are five players who will look to put the year behind them while being better for the new year.

5 Gradey Dick

2023–24 statistics: 3.5 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 0.8 APG

Shooting has been quite off for Gradey Dick, picked 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors this past summer.

In 12.4 minutes on the court throughout 19 games, the former Kansas guard is averaging 3.5 points on a horrific 29.4 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc. It is a far cry from the shooting splits he had in his last year with the Jayhawks, making 44.2 percent of his shots, including an excellent 40.3 percent from deep.

Given his struggles, the Raptors sent him down to the G-League to regain some confidence, but that hasn't quite helped.

Gradey Dick – G-League Stats Category Stats Points 14.4 Rebounds 2.9 Assists 2.1 Field Goal % 32.0 Three-Point % 28.8

In seven games, he's averaging 14.4 points per game on 32.0 percent shooting and 28.8 percent from three. Granted, the Raptors 905 have been putrid as a whole, but Dick's stats down there haven't been all that inspiring.

There are still a lot of games left for Dick to get his numbers back up, especially as he's still a developing talent as an elite shooter. But it would have to be soon if he wants to see his playing time grow in the Raptors' rotation, which is significantly changing with the acquisition of RJ Barrett from the New York Knicks in exchange for OG Anunoby.

4 Taylor Hendricks

2023–24 statistics: 5.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.5 APG

Amidst a down year for the Utah Jazz after making some early noise last season despite missing the playoffs altogether, one of their young talents, Taylor Hendricks, has been unable to get settled into their style of play.

Only taking part in 11 contests as the ninth overall pick, Hendricks has put up 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. However, his shooting splits leave a lot to be desired, converting his shots on an underwhelming 38.2 percent overall and 31.3 percent from downtown.

Taylor Hendricks – G-League Stats Categories Stats Points 14.4 Rebounds 6.4 Blocks 1.7 Field Goal % 44.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.0

Standing at six-foot-nine, he presents a profile that allows him to stretch the floor, be creative with the shots he takes, and guard multiple positions on the court. He displayed this in his final collegiate year at UCF, averaging 15.1 points, seven rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

At this point, Hendricks is a work in progress. Having versatility and athleticism can only go so far for any player in the league, which is why he should task himself with being more efficient as a shooter with the playing time he gets. Whether that's with the Jazz or their G-League affiliate, he should still make the most of his opportunities.

3 Jarace Walker

2023–24 statistics: 3.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 1.2 APG

Selected eighth in this year's draft by the Washington Wizards before getting shipped off to the Indiana Pacers, Jarace Walker has yet to find his footing in the league. He has been in and out of their rotation, playing in just nine games for just 9.4 minutes of action.

His last major appearance was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 16, scoring five points on three shot attempts in over 24 minutes of play. This is given more explanation when Ben Sheppard, T.J. McConnell, Jordan Nwora, and Isaiah Jackson are involved in their depth chart at the guard spot.

Jarace Walker – 2023-24 G-League Stats Category Stats Points 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 Assists 3.0 Field Goal % 50.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 37.5

Despite this, Indiana has done well so far this season with star guard Tyrese Halliburton leading the way. They have the best offense in the league, having the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference while they work out their defensive issues (2nd-worst).

Walker may be a long-term project for the Pacers to give more focus to as he grows as a player mainly with their G-League affiliate, but it might be a concern to see their lottery pick not getting any playing time in their rotation.

2 Amen Thompson

2023–24 statistics: 5.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG

Selected by the Houston Rockets with the fourth pick, it was believed that Amen Thompson would have a significant role in their rotation with the skillset he has. However, it hasn't panned out that way for multiple reasons.

Four games into the season, Thompson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, keeping him sidelined for just over a month. In those games, Thompson averaged a paltry 6.3 points on 40.9 percent shooting and 18.2 percent from deep, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds, and dishing out 1.5 assists per game.

Thompson went on to return on Dec. 11 but lasted only 10 minutes before missing the following four games. He's played in every game since Dec. 20, but he hasn't been able to make a lasting impact.

Amen Thompson – G-League Stats Category Stats Points 21.5 Rebounds 10.5 Assists 7.5 Field Goal % 47.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.3

Since Dec. 20, he's averaged 15.3 minutes per game but only put up 5.0 points along the way on 46.7 percent shooting and 20.0 percent from deep. His most impressive game came against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 1, but he'll need to string more of those together if he wants to become a staple in the Rockets' rotation.

Despite this setback, the Rockets have done well in exceeding expectations as they find themselves in the middle of the standings within the Western Conference, which slightly put him down in the rotation when he returned.

However, channeling Thompson's potential as an effective wing player should be one of their priorities because it has not appeared in the short time he has had at this point of the season.

1 Scoot Henderson

2023–24 statistics: 12.4 PPG, 4.8 APG, 2.8 RPG

A player who went head-to-head with Victor Wembanyama in a memorable matchup in the leadup to the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson hasn't exactly lived up to the standards he set for himself during his first year with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 23 games, Henderson is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. Despite the average numbers, the most glaring issue in Henderson's game is his efficiency. He's shooting the ball at a 37.8 percent clip and is even worse from beyond the arc, where he converts just 28.9 percent of his attempts.

Scoot Henderson - G-League Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 Points 14.0 21.2 Rebounds 5.0 4.5 Assists 3.6 5.8 Field Goal % 43.6 48.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 17.4 47.1

Considering the Trail Blazers are in a rebuilding period after moving on from franchise star Damian Lillard by sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks before the season began, it makes sense for them to be 9-23 and near the bottom of the Western Conference.

However, it doesn't help that Henderson has yet to show the impact he was expected to make, and when he has, it hasn't been consistent enough.

He still has time to pick up the pace as he bounces back from an ankle injury, recently putting up back-to-back 20-point games against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. That being said, it's going to take better shooting nights and solid overall performances to insert himself back in the positive limelight.