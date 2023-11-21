Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers have underwhelmed this season, currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6 record and struggling on both offense and defense.

Right before any NBA season starts, there are a number of teams projected to dominate in the league or do better compared to the previous campaign. The 2023-24 season is no different. But as usual, there are a number of teams that fail to live up to those expectations.

One month into the new campaign, there are already a number of teams that have been massive disappointments. While there is still plenty of basketball left, and they have every chance to turn things around, their first few games certainly haven’t been encouraging.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT takes a look below at the five most disappointing teams in the 2023-24 season after one month of NBA basketball.

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers broke out from the pack and made their first significant leap ever since LeBron James left the franchise in 2018. The addition of Donovan Mitchell to a promising core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen helped catapult the team to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, thanks to their 51-31 record and a first-place defensive rating.

The same can’t be said for the Cavaliers playing in the 2023-24 season, though, as things aren’t looking so promising this early into the 82-game campaign. At the time of writing, Cleveland is in eighth place in the East with a 7-6 record, below the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and New York Knicks. The team is also 13th in defensive rating, and 17th when it comes to offense.

With Mitchell’s looming free agency in the coming years, Cleveland’s window to win their second ring is closing fast. And with that level of talent across the roster, there’s really no reason for the Cavs to underwhelm this early in the season.

4 Chicago Bulls

For a team that has an insane level of offensive talent, the Chicago Bulls have definitely not performed to standard. For starters, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vučević all averaged 24.8, 24.5, and 17.6 points, respectively, last season. They are also surrounded by guys who can defend, such as Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Jevon Carter, among others.

But even with the offensive and defensive pieces being fulfilled, the Bulls have constantly failed to make any significant run during the regular season and playoffs. This current season is no different, as the team is 12th in the Eastern Conference one month into the new campaign.

NBA statistics – Chicago Bulls (since the 2018-19 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .268 104.8 113.2 Did not make playoffs 2019-20 .338 106.7 109.8 Did not make playoffs 2020-21 .431 111.1 112.0 Did not make playoffs 2021-22 .561 113.2 113.6 Lost Eastern Conference first-round 2022-23 .488 113.5 112.2 Did not make playoffs

It also doesn’t help that the Bulls’ held a players-only meeting after the team was blown out at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the very first game of the year. That level of dysfunction and chaos has led to LaVine being placed on the trading block somehow to improve Chicago’s postseason chances in the coming months. Whatever the case may be, the Bulls are certainly disappointing their fans with how they have been performing lately.

3 Detroit Pistons

Getting Monty Williams, the 2022 Coach of the Year, to guide a Detroit Pistons team with promising talent may seem like a good formula for success. Add a healthy Cade Cunningham and there shouldn’t be any reason for Motor City to languish right at the bottom of the league.

But after a month of NBA action, that formula isn’t working at all. The Pistons are dead last in the standings with a 2-13 record. The team is currently on a a 12-game losing streak. Injuries have ravaged the roster, with Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, and Killian Hayes currently out of action.

Cunningham, meanwhile, is playing well with averages of 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. The problem, though, is his supporting cast, as there’s a clear lack of outside shooting that’ll allow him to operate inside the paint. It seems that there’s a need for the Pistons’ chemistry to improve, as well as their injured guys to recover, before anything significant can happen.

2 Phoenix Suns

After the Phoenix Suns’ front office traded for Bradley Beal, there was an expectation that the Western Conference team would dominate the league due to the sheer offensive firepower they presented. With Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker in one lineup, there are a lot of reasons for opposing squads to be wary.

That should have been the case, but one month into the new season, the Suns clearly haven’t achieved that. Instead of dominating the Western Conference, Phoenix is seventh in the West with a 7-6 record. While their offense is among the top-10 in the league, their 20th-place defense isn’t doing the team any favors.

Injuries have also played a part in the Suns’ struggles early this season. So far, the Suns have yet to debut their new Big 3 due to the injuries to Beal and Booker.

Phoenix Suns - Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Josh Okogie Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic Jordan Goodwin Eric Gordon Yuta Watanabe Nassir Little Drew Eubanks Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Bol Bol Chimezie Metu Damion Lee

If the team wants to get out of the hole they’re currently in, they need to work as one and get their injured guys back as soon as possible. If not, Phoenix could sink further and continue to disappoint in the coming months.

1 Los Angeles Clippers

Among all the teams in the NBA, none have disappointed more than the Los Angeles Clippers. The team is currently 11th in the Western Conference with 5-7 record, just ahead of the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs.

The difference between those teams and the Clippers, though, is that they don’t have a collection of All-Star talent in their respective lineups. Los Angeles, meanwhile, boasts Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Even if that’s the case, Ty Lue hasn’t figured out how to make these stars work together and lead them to a string of victories. Instead, the team has lost this season to the Jazz, Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks, among others. This has led many fans to sour on the Clippers and think of them as the most disappointing team in the league so far.

While that may hold some truth, the Clippers and the other teams mentioned on this list still have a chance to turn things around. Stay tuned in the coming months to see how they’ll try to figure something out and get some wins on their records.

