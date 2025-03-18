The Vancouver Whitecaps are everyone's surprise of the 2025 MLS regular season so far, making a perfect start while also progressing to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. But the history of this league shows us that clubs who ultimately overachieve might not necessarily get off to a blistering start.

And there are several other teams who have shown plenty of potential to exceed expectations, even while showing more middling early results.

Here are the five most underrated teams in MLS based on the first month of the 2025 regular season.

5 Colorado Rapids

2-2-0, 8 points

The expected goals numbers would say that the Colorado Rapids are actually overrated, given that they've struggled to create chances at the same rates as their opponents. But context is necessary.

The Rapids are unbeaten in MLS despite having to balance league play with their Concacaf Champions Cup first-round series, a compelling two legs against Los Angeles FC that was decided on away goals.

They also have yet to trail in a match, a dynamic that can inflate xG numbers towards their opponents. There's the intriguing possibility that goalkeeper Zack Steffen has regained the elite level that once made him an appealing transfer target for Manchester City several seasons ago.

And the tandem of Rafa Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic at the No. 9 and No. 10 roles is sneaky good.

4 Austin FC

2-0-2, 6 points

Austin FC are clearly a work in progress in their first season under former FC Dallas boss Nico Estevez, but they've already proven themselves considerably better defensively. They've out-created their opponent in xG terms in all four of their matches so far, and they've shown the ability to win both while dominating the ball (59% possession in a 1-0 home win against Sporting Kansas City ) and while willfully ceding it (29% possession in a 1-0 win at LAFC).

There's still room to grow in terms of chance creation. But this may be the year 20-year-old Owen Wolff blossoms into a player ready to shoulder that burden for his team at the MLS level. He's already provided the primary assists on both Austin goals, and leads the team in progressive passes and progressive carries.

3 Chicago Fire

2-1-1, 7 points

Things got complicated toward the end of manager Gregg Berhalter's tenure with the United States Soccer men's national team, but that unpleasantness has somewhat obscured the fact that he's an excellent MLS manager and personnel evaluator.

Chicago Fire Goals Per Season Season Goals Goals per game 2020 33 1.44 2021 36 1.06 2022 39 1.15 2023 39 1.15 2024 40 1.18 2025 9 2.25

And even with above-average offseason roster turnover, the Fire are already significantly improved offensively, scoring nine times over the first four matches. Amazingly, that puts Chicago only 32 goals away from surpassing their highest goals total since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Kei Kamara and Gyasi Zardes both had career seasons under Berhalter during his six-year tenure as Columbus Crew SC manager. So far, it looks like Chicago's Hugo Cuypers could be on track to do the same.

2 Nashville SC

2-1-1, 7 points

In Ahmed Qasem, Nashville SC may have finally acquired the attacking help Hany Mukhtar and company needed. The 20-year-old former Elfsborg protégé was the best player on the field in his first MLS start, a 2-0 home win over the Portland Timbers two weeks ago, and followed that with another strong performance in Sunday's 3-1 upset victory at the Philadelphia Union .

Ahmed Qasem's Nashville SC Impact Status W D L GF GA xG xGA Starting 2 0 0 5 2 4.4 2.3 Bench/Out 0 1 1 0 2 1.7 2.4

Granted, some of that joy may have come exactly because opposing defenses spend so much time trying to contain Mukhtar. But that's the point; the Coyotes now have another player in the attack who can take attention away from the 2022 MLS MVP.

1 New York City FC

2-1-1, 7 points

Other than Columbus, perhaps no MLS side had its expectations revised downward before the season to a greater degree than New York City FC after agreeing to transfer seminal playmaker Santi Rodriguez to Botafogo.

NYCFC since Sept. 28, 2024 (regular season only) W L D GF GA 5 2 1 17 11

But so far, the 38-year-old Maxi Rodriguez is holding up quite well with his return to being a starting No. 10. And Alonso Martinez is showing no signs of slowing, scoring three times already after pouncing for 16 goals during his breakout 2024 campaign.

The Cityzens need reinforcements if they're going to contend for trophies. But their body of work so far suggests there was a more capable and talented supporting cast already in place than most of us thought.