Highlights Marc Gasol was arguably the most underrated player in the 2010s because of his ability to impact winning.

Zach Randolph demonstrated the value of physical play in dominating the low post.

Jamal Crawford established himself as one of the best sixth men in NBA history.

In a league with over 400 players on 30 rosters at any given time, there are bound to be undervalued and underrated players in the NBA . These players are often missed because they aren't the most athletic, highest-flying, or have a top-selling signature shoe. Moreover, they aren't noticed enough because they play for small market teams or spend much of their careers on losing squads.

Still, these underrated players possess the intangibles and the ability to be among the best players in the league at what they do.

Here are the five most underrated NBA players of the 2010s.

5 Zach Randolph

Physical player who dominated the boards and the low post

The first of five underrated NBA players in the 2010s is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward/center who was drafted 19th in the 2001 NBA Draft to the Portland Trail Blazers . After starting off slow in his first couple of seasons, Zach Randolph became the league's most improved player in the 2003-04 season, averaging 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Throughout Randolph's 17-year NBA career, he also played for the New York Knicks , the L.A. Clippers , the Memphis Grizzlies , and the Sacramento Kings .

Zach Randolph Career Stats GP 1,116 PPG 16.6 RPG 9.1 APG 1.8

​​​​​​Part of the reason Randolph has been underrated is the off-court issues he had early in his career that hurt his reputation. As a result, many believed that Zach was not a winner when, in reality, he simply didn't play for a good team. Also, the lefty was not a highflyer. Many have said his game was an old man's game, which was physical, had good footwork in the post, and was played with effort.

It wasn’t until Randolph’s second season with the Grizzlies, the 2010-11 season, that he led a team to the post-season. That year, he led Memphis to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they took the Oklahoma City Thunder , led by Kevin Durant , Russell Westbrook , and James Harden , to seven games.

The 2010-11 season was also Randolph’s one and only season to be selected to the All-NBA Team. Throughout his eight seasons with the Grizzlies, The big man averaged a double-double five times, was a two-time All-Star, and contributed as a large piece to a solid group of core players who led Memphis to the greatest period of regular and post-season success in the team's existence.

Randolph averaged double figures in the final 15 seasons of his NBA tenure before calling it quits in 2018.

4 Jamal Crawford

Arguably the greatest Sixth Man of all time

Jamal Crawford was a 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard from Michigan who was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the eighth overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft. However, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a draft-day deal.

Throughout his 19-year NBA career, Crawford was a journeyman who played for nine different teams and established himself as arguably the best sixth man of all time.

Though Crawford showed significant improvement as a player year after year in Chicago, the team never experienced success. He would play for five different coaches in four years before being traded to the New York Knicks .

While on the Knicks, Crawford improved as an all-around player, averaging over 20 points per game for the only time in his career. In the 2009-10 season, Crawford played for the Atlanta Hawks and won the first of his three Sixth Man of the Year awards. He averaged 18 points per game that season while shooting 38 percent from three.

Jamal Crawford Career Stats GP 1,327 Came off the bench 433 PPG 14.6 Career High Pts. 52

It was at the beginning of the 2010s decade that Crawford established himself as a valuable sixth man. He was one of the best ball handlers in league history, able to heat up quickly and bring a spark off the bench. However, throughout his career, he never played for a team that experienced true post-season success, which is a major reason he is underrated.

On April 9th, 2019, while playing for the Phoenix Suns , Crawford scored 51 points off the bench against the Dallas Mavericks . This set a record for the most points scored off the bench in NBA history. the three-time Sixth Man of the Year finally called it quits in the league after the 2019-20 season.

3 Andre Drummond

Post presence who dominated the boards

Andre Drummond is a 6-foot-11, 279-pound center out of UConn who was drafted as the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Detroit Pistons . Going to a blue-collar team known for its grit and grind mentality, Drummond fit in well on the Pistons squad. Throughout the seven seasons he played for Detroit, he became a two-time All-Star, four-time Rebounding Champion, and was named to the All-NBA Team in the 2015-16 season.

Drummond is underrated because his Pistons teams only made the post-season twice in those seven years, and both times, they were eliminated in the first round. In addition, he is not a threat beyond the post. The game has changed, and teams have adopted a style of play where all five guys on the floor are expected to handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter—none of which are Drummond's strong suits.

Andre Drummond Career Stats PPG 12.7 ORPG 4.2 DRPG 8.2 TRPG 12.4

​​​​​​However, the center has hung around the league for 12 seasons because he has what no coach can teach, and that's effort. Rebounding the ball takes effort, and in five of those seasons, Drummond averaged more rebounds than points. He is still in the league, about to play for his seventh team. He is a player who can give a team extra possessions on offense and hold the opposing team to one shot due to his amazing ability to pull down boards.

2 Rajon Rondo

Floor general with a high basketball I.Q.

Rajon Rondo was a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the 21st pick of the 2006 draft. Before playing for the Suns, Rondo was traded to the Boston Celtics , which would be an excellent pickup for the Celtics. Rajon spent nine of his 16-year career with Boston and played for eight different teams in the final seven years of his career. He played for the L.A. Lakers twice.

Rajon Rondo Career Stats GP 957 PPG 9.8 ASP 7.9 SPG 1.6

Though he never filled up the stat sheet with his scoring, Rondo made a significant impact as a floor general who could make the right plays on offense and read the defense like a book. While in Boston, Rondo became a four-time All-Star and led the league in assists twice (which he would achieve once more in the 2015-16 season with the Sacramento Kings).

In the 2009-10 season, Rondo started the decade by leading the league in steals, averaging 2.3 a game and making the All-NBA Defensive Team. He would eventually be named to that team four times throughout his career.

Throughout the decade, Rajon, as the floor general in the backcourt, helped guide the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans to the post-season. He was also instrumental in helping the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA title in the bubble in the 2019-20 season. Rajon spent his career as an extension of the coach on the floor and helping young teams learn how to become winners.

Most players have been underrated due to being on losing teams or in smaller markets. However, Rondo has proven that he is a winner whose impact is beyond a stat sheet but on the culture of the teams he has played for along his NBA journey.

1 Marc Gasol

Solid post player, defender, and playmaker

Marc Gasol was a 6-foot-11, 265-pound center who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2007 draft. However, his draft rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for his older brother, Pau Gasol .

The younger Gasol did not play in the NBA in the 2007-08 season but played in his native country of Spain. However, in his official rookie season in 2008-09, it was evident that the Grizzlies had a promising player on their hands. That season, he earned All-Rookie Second Team Honors and led the team in win shares (6.4). By his second season, he was second in voting as the league's Most Improved Player.

Marc Gasol Career Stats GP 810 PPG 14.0 RPG 7.4 APG 3.4

Throughout his eleven and a half years with Memphis, the Spaniard led the team to a lot of success. In the 2012-13 season, he won NBA Defensive Player of the Year and helped the team reach the best record in franchise history, 56-26 (W-L), and reach the Western Conference Finals.

In 2018-19, Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors , where he was the starting center and playmaker. He played an integral part in helping the Raptors win their only NBA title. He ended his 13th and final season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout his career, Gasol was also a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Player, and named to the NBA All-Defensive team in the 2012-13 season.

He wasn't a center who could stretch the floor until late in his career, shooting as high as 41 percent in his final season in the league.

He couldn't "jump out of the gym," but he put up decent numbers and was a true winner. Aside from a few highlight videos on YouTube, it is a shame that most won't understand just how good Marc Gasol was.