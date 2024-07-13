Highlights Bobby Portis is an overlooked star due to his consistent play and fan-favorite status in Milwaukee.

Coby White, an electrifying scorer, thrived when given the opportunity in Chicago.

Dejounte Murray excelled despite being overshadowed by a bad fit situation with the Hawks.

We live in an exciting era of NBA basketball. The game has never seen so many skilled players who can play and defend multiple positions. Scoring is at an all-time high, and the incredible range from which some of these athletes are shooting the ball makes you shake your head in disbelief.

So, in a league with tremendous talent, it shouldn't be hard to believe there will be guys who will be overlooked and undervalued.

Imagine when you were a kid and wanted your high school crush to notice you. You probably did nice things for her and said flattering words, but still, you felt like one guy in a sea of possible prospects. It didn't feel like others were putting forth the effort you were, yet they got all the attention that you craved.

Similarly, several players are playing the best basketball of their careers in the NBA. Yet, they are in a losing market, aren't freakishly athletic, don’t have a flashy game, don’t have a signature shoe that the kids are crazy about, or sexy enough to get the attention of the mainstream media. It shows that one can be among the 400-plus best players in the world to do a thing and still be looked at as just another guy.

Some guys are being slept on by the mainstream media. They are playing incredible basketball, and GIVEMESPORT is here to shine some light in their direction. Here is a list of the five most underrated players of the 2023-24 NBA season, whose current achievements should be appreciated.

5 Bobby Portis

Fan Favorite in Milwaukee, overlooked by the rest of the league

Bobby Portis is a nine-year veteran in the league whose energy, effort, and fire have made him one of the league's most valuable sixth men throughout his career. His ability to score in the paint and stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, combined with his relentless rebounding, make him a versatile and impactful player.

The Chicago Bulls drafted him with the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. In the last year of his rookie deal, Portis was traded to the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 season.

The summer following the season, Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and has been with the team ever since. When watching Bucks games, viewers can't help but hear "Bobby, Bobby, Bobby" chants from the crowd. His tenacity and passion for the game have made him a fan favorite.

The 2023-24 season was an up-and-down one for Milwaukee. The team changed coaches mid-season while having one of the best records in the league because they were still underperforming. Throughout the year, as the Bucks struggled to establish an identity and navigated injuries to their stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard , the most consistent thing about their season was the energy that Portis brought to the team on a nightly basis.

Bobby Portis 2023-24 Stats PPG 13.8 RPG 7.4 FG% 50.8% 3P% 40.7%

Despite these challenges, Portis remained a beacon of consistency and effort, often stepping up when the team needed him most.

Portis played in all 82 games of the season and finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. In the NBA, your best ability is availability. Yet, reliability is often overlooked if you are on a team that fails to meet expectations.

4 Coby White

Once a backup guard, White is ready for the keys to the franchise

In the 2023-24 season, Coby White showed that he only needed an opportunity. White was drafted to the Chicago Bulls with the seventh pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Throughout his tenure with the Bulls, White has had a chance to learn and grow as he played backup to two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine and alongside Alex Caruso , who has made the NBA All-Defensive team the past two seasons.

With LaVine missing nearly 60 games last season, White started to show Chicago and the rest of the league just how talented a player he is. On March 4th, 2024, in a game against the Sacramento Kings , White scored a career-high 37 points while shooting 14 for 19 from the field, four of five from beyond the arc.

Coby White 2023-24 Stats PPG 19.1 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 3P% 37.6%

Despite his efforts of putting up 42 points (which don't count in the record books) in the Bulls Play-In Tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Bulls still failed to make the playoffs. Most would agree that if it had not been for the heroics of White throughout the season, the Bulls would not have been as competitive as they were to close out the season.

Sadly, as long as Chicago remains irrelevant, no one will care to see just how amazing this electric scorer is.

3 Dejounte Murray

Exceptional player who was stuck in a bad situation

Dejounte Murray is a savvy player who spent the past two seasons in a situation where it simply was not a good fit. Murray started his NBA career as the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs .

Murray, a 6-foot-5 180-pound point guard, spent six seasons with the Spurs, where he established himself as an NBA All-Star and Most Improved Player candidate in the 2021-22 season. That year, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists while leading the league with two steals a game.

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks , who already had an All-Star-caliber point guard in Trae Young , Murray would have to take a back seat to Young as the primary ball handler. Throughout his tenure with Atlanta, the team has underperformed, and the 27-year-old's great play has gone relatively unnoticed by league fans.

Dejounte Murray 2023-24 Stats GP 78 PPG 22.5 RPG 5.3 APG 6.4

​​​Last season, Murray had his highest statistical year in points. He continued to find ways to be a major contributor for the Hawks at the shooting guard position. Despite his best efforts, the team failed to achieve major success. He and Young were not the best backcourt fit.

Hopefully, we can see a resurgence of Murray's all-around game in the upcoming season with the New Orleans Pelicans , a sign of hope for his future success.

2 C.J. McCollum

All-Star performer but never an All-Star

CJ McCollum has been the New Orleans Pelican’s most consistent player over the past two seasons. Drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers as the 10th pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, McCollum spent nine years establishing himself as a viable number two option on a playoff-caliber team.

While there in "Rip City," he became the league’s Most Improved Player in the 2015-16 season. Throughout his stint in Portland, McCollum averaged 19 points a game, shooting nearly 40 percent from the three.

After being traded to the Pelicans in the 2021-22 season, there was excitement about McCollum being added to the team to play alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram . However, New Orleans didn't get to see the full benefit of that trade until this past season because of injuries that kept Williamson out of the 2021-22 season and missing most of the 2022-23 season. The veteran has also been asked to play the point guard position for the Pels, a position he is not the best suited for.

In the 2023-24 season, McCollum was instrumental in helping New Orleans achieve its best regular-season record since the 2008-09 season, with 49 wins and 33 losses. Despite this success, he is still undervalued in the eyes of the media due to the team's lackluster performance in the playoffs.

C.J. McCollum 2023-24 Stats PPG 20.0 RPG 4.3 APG 4.6 3P% 42.9%

With Dejounte Murray assuming point guard duties, McCollum can thrive in his natural role as a shooting guard next season. With the addition of talent and more defined roles for the stars on the team, McCollum can receive more exposure and appreciation for what he brings to the table.

1 Domantas Sabonis

The rebound champion, a triple-double machine but not an All-Star

Domantas Sabonis is the most underrated player in the NBA today. He was highly overlooked during the 2023-24 NBA season. This past season, Sabonis more than established himself as one of the premier big men in the league. The most notoriety he received all season long was when he averaged a triple-double against L.A. Lakers star Anthony Davis in March.

A little about Sabonis, he was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic as the 11th overall pick. Then, he was traded on draft night to the Oklahoma City Thunder . After playing one season with the squad, Sabonis and teammate Victor Oladipo were traded to the Indiana Pacers for a disgruntled Paul George .

After spending four and a half years in Indiana, the team underperformed despite Sabonis coming into his own as a double-machine. In those years, from 2017 through most of the 2021-22 season, Sabonis was a Most Improved Player finalist, Sixth Man of the Year finalist, and a two-time NBA All-Star.

Sabonis, now playing for the Sacramento Kings , has stepped up his game even more. He was a driving force in leading the 2022-23 Kings to their first playoff berth in 16 years. That season, he led the team in Win Shares (12.6) and the league in rebounding (12.3).

Unfortunately, in the 2023-24 season, the Kings took a slight step backward. As a result, Sabonis wasn't even considered for the NBA All-Star team despite averaging nearly a triple-double on the season.

Domantas Sabonis 2023-24 Stats GP 82 PPG 19.4 RPG 13.7 APG 8.2 FG% 59.4%

At season's end, the Kings finished with a 46-36 win-loss record, and the 28-year-old was voted to the All-NBA Third Team despite a lack of team success. He averaged career-highs in rebounds and assists this past season and even posted an amazing 58 double-doubles and 26 triple-doubles.

With a few roster tweaks this summer, such as adding DeMar DeRozan , maybe the Kings can see much more success throughout the season next year, and the world will take notice of just how incredible a player Sabonis really is.