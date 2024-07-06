Highlights Despite rising through the ranks over the years, Fred VanVleet is still often overlooked when it comes to the best playmakers in the NBA.

Tyus Jones has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio over the last five years and is one of the most steady point guards in the NBA today.

Chet Holmgren has shown an ability to create shots for himself in his rookie season.

When thinking of great playmakers in the NBA, players who are offensive leaders on the court for their teams and have an uncanny ability to create easy baskets and mismatches for their teammates often come to mind first.

Additionally, playmakers help their team put points on the board by executing plays as an extension of the coach on the floor. They are visionaries who can sometimes be a step ahead of the defense. He is someone who is skillful with the rock and makes winning plays.

Furthermore, a playmaker has an excellent basketball IQ and puts his teammates in the best spots to be successful. He knows when to be aggressive with his shot and when to get others involved.

Another attribute to consider when thinking of great playmakers is their ability to complete pinpoint passes that set a teammate up for easy baskets. Playmakers can be players of any position. Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving all play different positions. Yet, each of them can examine the floor, read the defense, and know where each player will be on the court at any given time, even without looking in their direction.

So, to be clear, playmakers aren't just great dribblers who can handle the ball with both hands and dribble between their legs. It's much deeper than that. However, they can handle the ball efficiently, be an offensive threat without even shooting it, don't shy away from the big moments, are excellent finishers at the rim, and are effective communicators on the court.

Now that we have established what playmakers are, let's examine the five most underrated in the NBA.

5 Alex Caruso

Caruso doesn’t get enough credit for what he does on the floor

As praised by NBA great Kevin Durant, "He is a phenomenal player," sadly, a talented player like Alex Caruso is known more for his Ernie Johnson (from Inside the NBA) comparisons than his actual play on the court. He may be underrated because we only got a small sample size of his impact when he was on the Los Angeles Lakers championship team in 2020.

Caruso played winning basketball with the Lakers, often impacting the game with his tenacity and effort, both offensively and defensively. He also made great decisions with the basketball.

However, after shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc and being a pest on the defensive end with the Lakers, they were only willing to offer Caruso $21 million over three years, while Chicago offered $37 million over four years. So, he signed with the Bulls.

Alex Caruso Stats - 2023-24 Season PPG 10.1 APG 3.5 SPG 1.7 3P% 40.8%

While playing for the Chicago Bulls, Caruso has greatly improved his all-around game. He is a secondary playmaker who knows how to break the defense down but doesn’t always need the ball in his hands to be effective. In the 2022-23 season, Caruso made the All-NBA Defensive first team.

His impact doesn't always show up on the stat sheet in the form of points and assists, but believe me, his teammates and opposing teams recognize when the "Caru-Show” takes the floor.

Caruso has a positive plus/minus rating every season of his career, even when on the floor and on losing teams. He should provide the same kind of impact with the OKC Thunder next season.

4 Tobias Harris

He was considered overpaid, so he was underappreciated

When you are paying a guy $180 million over five years, it comes with great expectations. Tobias Harris was expected to be a second or third scoring option initially, but with a top-heavy roster for the Philadelphia 76ers the past few seasons, Harris took a step back, and his play didn't reflect the 30+ million dollars a year he was being paid.

Harris isn't the best scorer, defender, or rebounder on the floor. However, he is highly efficient and plays winning basketball. The 31-year-old has proven to be an asset to his team, not a liability. He is solid from three and excellent at spacing the floor.

Tobias Harris Stats - Philadelphia 76ers PPG 17.6 RPG 6.6 FG% 48.8% 3P% 36.9%

Furthermore, Harris is exceptional at attacking the rim and becoming a target on offense that puts defenders in their heels. His play freed up shooters on the floor, made the defenders stay at home on defense (guarding one-on-one), and gave the Sixers' two top stars the ability to go to work. He helped make the 76ers a problem for any team.

Now playing for the Detroit Pistons next season, his impact will bring them a dynamic they didn't have last season. He won't lead the team in scoring but will make winning plays that will make the game easier for Detroit's young talent.

3 Chet Holmgren

We only have a small sample size of his impact

Now that Chet Holmgren has a full season in the books, it is obvious that the Oklahoma City Thunder has an impactful player-maker on both ends of the floor. He is a bit underrated because his rookie year was spent in the shadows of fellow rookie Victor Wembanyama and the emergence of his fellow teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was an MVP candidate this past season.

At 7-foot-2, Holmgren is a problem on defense by providing excellent rim protection and perimeter defense when away from the basket. On offense, Holmgren makes great reads with the ball, is an efficient ball handler, and is a wizard at creating shots for himself or easy baskets for his teammates. He was a major reason the Thunder had the number one seat going into the playoffs with a 57-25 (win-loss) record.

Chet Holmgren - Rookie Year Stats with Thunder PPG 16.5 RPG 7.9 BPG 2.3 FG% 53.0% 3P% 37.0%

Holmgren will only get more confident as the game continues to slow down for him, he gains more experience in the years to come, and the team plays meaningful games late in the playoffs.

2 Tyus Jones

Doesn’t make bad decisions with the basketball

Tyus Jones doesn’t have the type of numbers that pop out at you on a standard stat sheet. However, he is very underrated because he always makes winning plays, and no one really knows who he is.

Jones spent four years in Minnesota, coming off the bench for an irrelevant Timberwolves team. Then, after landing a backup point guard role for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones began to show how his efficient play and ability to protect the ball.

Now, Jones is literally and figuratively a wizard with the basketball, with the Washington Wizards. Jones is one of the "true point guards" left in the league who is a playmaker, pass-first extension of the coach on the floor, and just doesn't hardly turn the ball over.

Jones has a career 5.56:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He finished this past season with the Washington Wizards with a career-best 7.34:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and has led the league in that stat for five consecutive seasons. Jones always puts his team in the best position to be successful.

Tyus Jones - Assist-to-turnover ratio the last 5 seasons 2019-20 Memphis Grizzlies 5.18 : 1 2020-21 Memphis Grizzlies 5.39 : 1 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies 7.04 : 1 2022-23 Memphis Grizzlies 5.64 : 1 2023-24 Washington Wizards 7.34 : 1

When discussing what it takes to be a good point guard, Jones gave a textbook definition of how he views the role and what it takes to succeed in it.

"Being a point guard is taking calculated risks. "It's knowing time and score; it's knowing your personnel. It's knowing what the other team's defensive schemes are and what their personnel is. So, there's so much that goes into it." - Tyus Jones via USA Today Sports

1 Fred VanVleet

Overlooked and barely scouted, VanVleet has always been underrated

According to NBA Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Fred VanVleet is “… just so underappreciated, to me, by the league. I think he’s maybe the most underrated player in the game.

"He can do it all. Gotta give him credit for being as good as he is. A lockdown defender. He's a big shot-taker and maker." - Chauncey Billups

VanVleet isn't the tallest or most athletic player in the league, not even at the point guard position. Yet, he makes up for it with his excellent play on both ends of the floor.

VanVleet came into the league undrafted and worked on his game to improve every year. He was a large part of the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship team, where he showed up in big moments, making play after play throughout the playoffs and the NBA finals.

Even after becoming an NBA All-Star reserve in 2021, VanVleet is still undervalued for what he brings to the table.

Fred VanVleet - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 17.4 APG 8.1 3P% 38.7% 3PA 8.0

In the summer of 2023, VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets and became an integral part of the team’s rebuild. VanVleet is a capable player even without the basketball in his hands and can impact winning with his point production, passing, decision-making, and being the coach's right-hand man on the court.

VanVleet has been invaluable in showing the young talent in Houston what it means to play hard, give effort on both ends of the floor, be selfless, and play winning basketball. He shows how his play can complement a team without stunting the growth of the up-and-coming stars. Though underrated, VanVleet is a phenomenal overall player.