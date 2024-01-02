Throughout the long, storied history of boxing and over the last few decades in MMA, there have always been a few words that can absolutely trigger a strong emotion from fight fans. One of, if not the most moving of these trigger words may very well be: trilogy. There's simply nothing like it in all sports and the gladiators that are the participants in these series of fights have painted a beautiful canvas with their blood, sweat and tears.

Below you will find the five must-make trilogies for UFC fans to indulge in 2024. All of these fights don't only make sense for each fighter's legacy, but they would happen at the perfect time considering the rankings and/or the 2024 schedule.

5 Brandon Moreno v Alexandre Pantoja 3

Moreno: 21-7-2: 5 KOs, 11 SUBs | Pantoja: 27-5: 8 KOs, 10 SUBs

Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja have officially faced each other two times in the UFC. For a third fight to take place a couple of stars must first align. If Moreno, the former champ, can get back on track, these two fierce competitors could meet in the octagon by year’s end. This respectful, but competitive rivalry dates back to season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Unofficially, Moreno and Pantoja have faced each other three times in total, but their first clash came on the UFC's reality TV show where fights are recorded as only exhibition bouts that do not count on a fighter’s professional win/loss record. But man to man, Pantoja knows deep down that he has Moreno’s number in three total scraps.

Pantoja's last fight at UFC 296 versus Brandon Royval showed how much the Brazilian has improved since his stint on TUF back in 2016. It was a younger and less disciplined Pantoja. A common tactic of his opponents was to just survive his early onslaught for him then to fade and become much more beatable. In recent fights, Pantoja has proved his past self to be just that, and has continued to etch his name in the history books with dominant displays of technique in all facets of a UFC fight. Right now, the American Top Team fighter is clicking on all cylinders.

For Moreno to make this trilogy fight a reality, he must fight his way back into the win column as he has done so many times beforehand. The first Mexican-born UFC champion has shown a resilience that doesn’t go unnoticed. From being nearly wiped away from the UFC, to climbing back into a championship fight, to shocking the world against a monster in Deiveson Figueredo at UFC 263, Moreno is a really strong-minded human being that can accomplish whatever he sets his sights on.

If anyone can make the impossible seem possible, it’s Moreno. He can never be counted out. With the flyweight division’s top fighters on a seemingly cyclical carousel with countless rematches occuring, another fight between these familiar foes could come to fruition by year's end.

4 Justin Gaethje v Dustin Poirier 3

Gaethje: 25-4: 20 KOs, 1 SUB | Poirier: 29-8: 14 KOs, 8 SUBs

This potential trilogy fight pits two of the most violent fighters on this list against each other in the most violent rubber match the UFC can make. Everytime Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier put the hand wraps and four-ounce gloves on it’s guaranteed fireworks.Since Gaethje joined the UFC back in July 2017, he and Poirier have combined for 24 fights. Out of those 24 fights, only three of them reach the final horn, so needless to say, no one will argue about getting these two warriors locked in a cage again. Crazy enough, Poirier and Gaethje are seven and eight on the all-time UFC performance bonus list.

While there is one factor that could potentially delay this epic trilogy fight – like Gaethje’s title hopes – it makes sense from a schoolyard scorekeeping perspective that this fight is run back. Gaethje feels that a title shot is in his future, but lest he forgets, it was Poirier who took the risk in their last fight after having the bragging rights following his KO of Gaethje in 2017. Regardless of how much Gaethje is trying to will his next title shot into existence, the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, has hinted at moving up to welterweight to challenge for double-champ status against Leon Edwards.

A trilogy match between “The Diamond” and “The Highlight” makes so much sense as it will not only settle their score, but it will help clean up the lightweight rankings. Two other lightweights are vying for their shot as well. Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Armen Tsaryukan are neck and neck with Gaethje as well. Hopefully, Gaethje can find his way back to the negotiating table for a third chapter with Poirier.

3 Ronda Rousey v Miesha Tate 3

Rousey: 12-2: 3 KOs, 9 SUBs | Tate: 20-9: 4 KOs, 8 SUBs

The retirement of the greatest women’s UFC fighter of all-time, Amanda Nunes, has caused a shift at the top of the bantamweight division. Before the “Lioness” retired, she was just flat out destroying the competition, and even when she ran into some adversity against Julianna Pena, she was able to come back even stronger to win the rematch. With a killer like Nunes lying dormant, things just got a bit more interesting at 135-pounds.

The belt must continue to be fought fore or defended, and the UFC has a match between veteran Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva to take place at UFC 297 (January 20). This is where it starts to get interesting. With Nunes – responsible for both Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey’s retirement – now being out of the title picture, a potential gigantic trilogy fight could happen.

Though Rousey hasn’t seen MMA action since UFC 207, she has been staying in-shape while performing under the bright lights of the WWE. At just 36-years old, Rousey has accomplished so much already. From the Olympic bronze medal to the most consecutive title defense in women’s UFC history. A trilogy contest is very plausible and is almost too perfect.

After six years of being away from the game, Tate returned to the UFC in 2021 to go 2-2 in four fights. The appeal for Tate to fight Rousey is obvious; redeem a few losses, make a big payday and potentially be in-line to fight for the bantamweight title once again. We’ve seen crazier things happen in the UFC including Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200, and possibly the craziest of them all, Georges St. Pierre returning at UFC 217. The Rousey vs. Tate trilogy fight in 2024 would be one of the biggest events in MMA history. Rousey has two wins over Tate, both coming via way of submission.

2 Conor McGregor v Nate Diaz 3

McGregor: 22-6: 19 KOs, 1 SUB | Diaz: 21-13: 5 KOs, 12 SUBs

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz putting their rivalry to bed nearly eight years in the making would be a humongous fight in 2024. The two times we saw these two UFC superstars battle first came in 2016, where Diaz pulled off a simply stunning result. Though the UFC has changed in many ways since then, the record-setting events are still saved in our hard drives.

At UFC 196, McGregor and the UFC settled on Diaz as a late fill-in opponent to keep the Irisman’s momentum rolling following his 13-second knockout over José Aldo. To everyone’s surprise, Diaz shook up the world with a second-round submission, which was a breakthrough moment to mainstream fight fans. With the world watching, McGregor was able to bounce back against the Stockton native at UFC 202, winning a unanimous decision and keeping his two-division title hopes alive.

What we learned from those two ginormous fights was that McGregor foreshadowed his distaste for cutting massive amounts of weight. Years later he comfortably filled in at 170-pounds when he smashed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than a minute at UFC 246. More evidence supports the “Notorious” one’s decision to avoid weight-cutting when possible.

When he made his return to lightweight against Poirier in 2021, McGregor received the first knockout loss of his career. And in their trilogy fight he lost again by splitting his lower shin bone on Poirier’s elbow. Avoiding cutting weight to help the body heal has been a goal of the former champion. 170lb may be the home that we see him stay at for the remainder of his fighting career, which is another reason why this trilogy fight makes sense. Diaz himself has not cut down to 155-pounds since December 2015. The trilogy at welterweight is much more suitable for these two legends' current lifestyles and fans would just be happy to see the historic event.

1 Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira 3

Adesanya: 24-3: 16 KOs, 8 SUBs | Pereira: 9-2: 7 KOs

One of the greatest rivalries in combat sports history, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have been thrown together on multiple occasions and produced some scintillating encounters. Since 2016, Adesanya and Pereira have been connected. Both high-level kickboxers eventually transitioned into MMA to win one of the greatest trophies in combat sports; a UFC championship. It's an amazing story that could be turned into a movie one day.

Back when they both fought for GLORY Kickboxing, Pereira got the better of both battles winning one by decision and the second by knockout. Ironically, six years before making it to the UFC, both fighters started to compete in MMA while still competing in kickboxing along the way. When they finally did meet again at UFC 281, Adesanya wobbled Pereira at the very end of the first round. Surviving that early scare, Pereira was able to stay composed and finished “Stylebender” in the fifth round with a flurry of punches.

Their next meeting would be at UFC 287 where all the pressure was solely on Adesanya’s shoulders to not go down 0-4 against Pereira. “Stylebender” was smart by luring Pereira into the same position that their previous fight ended. Like a measured sniper, Adesanya was patient under fire and unleashed a booming counter right hand on Pereira’s jaw to score the 2023 knockout of the year. This win finally put Adesanya on the scoreboard against his longtime rival.

We are inching closer to this trilogy taking place as Alex Pereira wants to run it back but this time in his new division for his new UFC light-heavyweight belt. Adesanya remains unimpressed by Pereira’s attempts at getting him to return to 205-pounds. “Poaton” has Adesanya’s attention, but what might really get the New Zealander’s attention would be a hefty bag of money.