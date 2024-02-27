Highlights Pressure is immense for NBA coaches based on meeting expectations, like Steve Nash's swift firing after disappointment.

Coach Darvin Ham faces intense scrutiny with the Lakers due to inconsistent decisions and their placement in the standings.

Joe Mazzulla's success with the Celtics has been met with doubts and high expectations for a championship run.

Coaching is a thankless job. It’s an oft-repeated phrase, especially in the fast-moving world of NBA basketball. This is universal across all 30 coaches in the league, but there are coaches whose jobs are undeniably more thankless than others.

There are various reasons for this and one thing holds true: expectations, and whether you can meet these within a certain period, is the number one factor that drives the pressure up for an NBA coach. A recent example of this is former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, who, after a promising 2020-2021 NBA Season, faltered the following year. The spark of promise pushed the pressure to a point where it was too much for everyone involved, and ultimately, it led to his firing.

In the world of coaching, no one wants to be a Steve Nash and everyone wants to be an Erik Spoelstra. Yet there is one thing that binds all of these mentors: immense pressure. Among all the coaches in the league, who are the ones who face the most scrutiny and are in danger of losing their roles if they fail to meet expectations by the end of the season?

Darvin Ham, Los Angeles Lakers

Record with Lakers: 74-67

The moment you choose to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, you’re automatically on the hot seat.

Pressure has been a part of Darvin Ham's life since the 2022-2023 season, but it’s undeniable the heat has been on a whole different level this year. From LeBron James’ annual slew of cryptic tweets to passive-aggressive messages sent by the players through the media, it’s been a tough few months for Ham.

The pressure’s been up for valid reasons. Coming from a strong showing in the previous year’s playoffs, fans expected the Lakers to come out at least outside of the Play-In tournament by the time the All-Star Break came by. Instead, the Lakers currently find themselves as the ninth seed, which would mean they’d need to win two games in the Play-In Tournament just to have a shot at becoming the eighth seed.

A big reason for the Lakers’s struggles has been Ham’s decision-making as a coach. From refusing to call timeouts when the other team is making a run to running questionable lineup choices, Ham’s been inconsistent at best when it comes to how he’s run the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Lineups Lineup Minutes Played Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reaves 231 114.0 118.7 -4.7 James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reddish 151 108.8 108.5 +0.3 James-Davis-Russell-Hacimura-Reaves 118 120.6 114.7 +5.8 James-Davis-Prince-Hachimura-Reaves 99 112.0 125.1 -13.2 Davis-Russell-Prince-Hachimura-Reaves 95 108.2 111.2 -3.0

The Lakers have been trending in the right direction ever since, but the pressure cooker is still on for Ham. He’ll likely keep his job at least until the end of the season and his future hangs in the balance depending on how his team performs when it matters the most.

Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons

Record with Pistons: 8-49

Monty Williams came into the Detroit Pistons with plenty of hope surrounding him and the team. The group had talent and potential; they just needed the right mentor to guide them toward winning habits. In the eyes of Detroit brass, Williams was that guy.

He’s been anything but that guy for Detroit. The Pistons’ season has been defined by a record-breaking losing streak along with plenty of instability around the organization. At the center of their struggles has been Williams, whose decision-making on who to play as well as lineups of choice has been puzzling, to say the least.

Instead of growth, the Pistons have regressed compared to where they were last season.

Detroit Pistons – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating 2022-2023 110.7 118.9 -8.2 2023-2024 111.8 120.7 -8.9

Williams has been anything but a bang-for-your-buck hire for Detroit. All hope isn’t necessarily lost as the Pistons still have the talent, led by Cade Cunningham, to try and build something for the future. Before the Pistons can even get to that future, they need Williams to perform at the present, and they need it as soon as possible.

Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks

Record with Bucks: 5-7

Doc Rivers has been the source of polarizing and passionate discourse since he took over as head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s discourse that’s happened not just because of the Rivers name; it’s directly proportional to how the experience has been with the Milwaukee Bucks thus far. Mixed, confusing, and at times extremely frustrating, this isn’t how the Bucks were expected to compete given their championship aspirations.

Milwaukee Bucks Stats Since Doc Rivers Arrived Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating 114.4 113.9 +0.5

The Bucks’ defense has marginally become better, but their offense has cratered. They’ve picked up some big wins versus the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they’ve also lost against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s easy to chalk this up to a learning process for Rivers, but for a team that needs to win now, the learning needs to pick up faster. It isn’t going to get easier for Milwaukee; they have the sixth most difficult schedule remaining in the leagues, with two games each versus the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Clippers hanging in the balance.

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns

Record with Suns: 34-24

Based solely on their timeline and the circumstances of how they were built, there’s no more win-now team than the Phoenix Suns. Such is the life of coaching Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but this is exactly what Frank Vogel signed up for when he replaced Monty Williams for the job.

It’s been a process, sometimes ugly, sometimes promising, for Vogel and his Suns. It was especially troubling during the Christmas Season when the Suns fell under .500 despite their Big Three finally starting to log some minutes together.

Phoenix Suns – Periodical Growth with Vogel Period Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating October - December 2023 118.6 (11th) 117.6 (25th) +1.0 (15th) January 2024 - Present 120.6 (7th) 115.2 (8th) +5.4 (7th)

It’s gotten better since then. From finding themselves in the middle of the pack, they’ve slowly crept up the upper echelon of the league. Their offense has picked up while their defense is slowly starting to take shape. The latter is particularly promising given Vogel’s reputation as a defensive coach.

Things may be looking up, but the pressure isn’t letting up any time soon for Vogel. As Phoenix continues to jockey for proper playoff positioning, the onus is on Vogel to put his team on the right track to make a deep run come playoff time.

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

Record with Celtics: 102-37

As early as last season, Joe Mazzulla already had his fair share of doubters.

He was replacing a well-performing head coach in Ime Udoka due to unforeseen circumstances and the results were initially mixed. The Celtics eventually picked things up by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, but even the end of that playoff series was met with plenty of raised eyebrows.

After a year of experience and an offseason for retooling the roster, Mazzulla and the Celtics have regrouped. From being a top team in the league, they’ve catapulted themselves to as close as you can get to an all-time level.

Boston Celtics – Year-to-Year Progression Season ORTG DRTG Net Rating 2022-2023 118.0 (2nd) 111.5 (3rd) +6.5 (1st) 2023-2024 122.2 (1st) 111.7 (3rd) +10.4 (1st)

It speaks a lot to a team’s success when their biggest issue is their best player’s MVP candidacy. That’s how good the Boston Celtics have been thus far.

It's essential to focus on the "Thus far" part of the sentence. Mazzulla may be enjoying plenty of success right now, but the real test will be playoff time. This Celtics team faces championship or bust expectations and for good reason. They’ve done all the right things to build an elite roster since 2017 to get to this point. The responsibility is on Mazzulla to be the architect of the Boston Celtics’ 18th championship.