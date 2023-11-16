Highlights The NBA's depth has never been greater, with teams having 8-12 quality rotation players and plenty of young talent.

The league's global scouting effort has improved, leading to the discovery of more international players.

Despite the depth, teams still have roster holes and often make trades or sign players in mid-season free agency to address them.

The NBA has never been deeper than it is right now. Nearly every team has 8-12 quality rotation players and plenty of young talent stashed away that they can be excited about, as well. With the game growing exponentially across the globe, more and more talent has become available to the league, and it's showing in the depth of the current rosters.

Not only are there more quality basketball players sprouting up internationally, the global scouting effort has been identifying these overseas hoopers with more precision and frequency. The game isn't just growing out of the country, either, as more of the youth in America have taken a fixation with basketball from an earlier age. Prospects are being found, trained, and scouted younger and younger as time goes on and the NBA and basketball in general grow in popularity.

Despite the recent vast depth of the league, though, teams will always find themselves with holes in their rosters once the play has actually begun. Whether it be due to injury, draft prospects busting, veterans aging out, or any number of reason, it's incredibly rare for a team to be completely satisfied with the roster that they brought into the season as the year goes on. That's why many organizations wind up making trades ahead of the deadline or wait patiently to pick up scraps in the buyout market. With the depth of the league growing so quickly, though, there's more talent available now in the mid-season free agency pool as well, and there are quite a few this year that could make a difference for any team that signs them.

5 Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers has put together quite an incredible journeyman career for himself over the course of 11 seasons. For whatever reason, he could never quite convince a team to keep him around long-term, having signed five different one-year contracts and a 10-day deal.

Despite never being deemed a marquee member of his rosters, Rivers always seemed to rise to the top, outplaying the guards ahead of him time and time again. He's racked up 64 career playoff games for four different teams due to his steady playmaking, hard-nosed perimeter defense, and complementary scoring ability.

Austin Rivers - NBA Career Statistics Points 8.5 Rebounds 2.0 Assists 2.1 Field goal % 41.9 3-point field goal % 34.9

He was a key member of the Denver Nuggets organization just one year before they wound up winning the NBA title. Last season, he clawed his way into the Minnesota Timberwolves rotation and remained there for their brief postseason run.

Still only 31 years old, Rivers just needs a chance to force his way into another team's guard rotation.

4 Terence Davis

Terence Davis is the perfect example of a victim of the league's depth nowadays, especially in terms of the young talent available. As more prospects appear to be high-ceiling projects, teams are quicker to abandon their developmental pieces that don't pan out right away or don't carry star potential now. Davis is in the latter group.

Just 26 years old, he's proven to be a capable young player on the wings. A jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type, Davis can aptly defend on the perimeter, knock down open threes, and even create a play for himself on a whim if needed.

Unfortunately, Davis has never been able to carve out a consistent role for himself in his four seasons in the NBA. He's never averaged more than 17.6 minutes per game in a campaign. When he does get the opportunity to play extended minutes, though, he takes full advantage, with 19 outings of 20 or more points, including four 30-plus-point games.

While he'll probably never be a star in this league, he can instantly come in and provide viable depth to any team's wing rotation.

3 Will Barton

Will Barton struggled to make his way into two different NBA rotations last year, having spent time with both the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. The Wizards were in the midst of another rebuilding year and the Raptors were chock-full of viable wings, so neither team had much need for a veteran of Barton's ilk. With the limited playing time available to him last season, he couldn't build an offensive rhythm and had an inefficient year.

In 2022-23, he averaged just 6.8 points in 17.7 minutes per game, shooting just 38 percent from the field. But he's also just one full season removed from putting up 14.7 points and 3.9 assists a night with the Nuggets on 44/37/80 shooting marks.

Injuries have sped up the aging process for Barton, but he did showcase the physical athleticism necessary to be a positive contributor last season. He'll just need to be more effective in a smaller role, something he should be more than willing to accept after going unsigned in the offseason. Any contender looking to bolster their wing depth should take a chance on Barton and possibly add a three-level scorer who can also moonlight as a secondary playmaker.

2 JaMychal Green

JaMychal Green has been in a similar boat as Austin Rivers. Throughout his nine-year NBA career, he's only stuck around on the same a couple of times and for no more than three seasons in a single stint. Due to his highly coveted skillset as a three-point shooting big man who can also rebound and justifiably guard the paint, though, he's accumulated 56 playoff games in his tenure.

Last season, he filled in admirably for a Golden State Warriors squad that sorely lacked size. Playing as one of their primary backup big men, he averaged 14 minutes a night and put up 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc. He also appeared in seven postseason games for them.

Green has never had the size or defensive instincts to be a full-time starter, but his outside shooting keeps him a valuable asset for any team that needs more spacing and size on their roster. With three-point shooting at such a premium, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team pick him up mid-season to change the calculus of their floor gravity this year.

1 Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn is another perfect example of teams relinquishing their role players in order to make room for more promising prospects, even if those young guns aren't nearly as impactful or reliable yet. Somehow, teams in the NBA this year have decided that they don't have the space for Kendrick Nunn.

Perhaps Nunn's absence from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 with injury proved too costly to his reputation. Even though he had a solid season last year — particularly in the second half with the Washington Wizards — he remains a free agent. For Washington, he averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 assists in 14 minutes per game, having shot 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. Those are solid numbers for any backup guard in the league. Hopefully for him, some team will come calling soon looking to bolster the ball-handling on their roster.

