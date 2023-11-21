Highlights Victor Wembanyama is living up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, dominating opposing teams and breaking records in the league.

Wembanyama has quickly adapted to the NBA and smoothly integrated himself into the San Antonio offense, proving he is as good as advertised.

He has achieved various impressive records, including being the third teenager to score at least 38 points in a game and the first Spurs rookie to score 20 points in a half. Wembanyama's potential has drawn comparisons to NBA legends like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

After a month into the NBA season, it’s safe to say that Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Over the past few weeks, the San Antonio Spurs rookie has blown everyone’s minds by using his size and skill to dominate opposing squads, as well as break records in the league.

Even before he was drafted, Wembanyama’s unique physical gifts and skills had been a major talking point. Even LeBron James called him an “alien” rather than a unicorn considering how great he moves for his size. While there were also people who doubted him and predicted that he would be a bust and would be bullied by stronger big men in the league, the French phenom shut them up with his play.

Victor Wembanyam - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 18.6 Rebounds 9.1 Assists 2.5 Blocks 2.6 Field goal % 42.4 3-point field goal % 26.9

Wembanyama didn’t even need a full season to show what he’s capable of. While other rookies are still adjusting to their teams and to the pro level of play, Wemby has quickly adapted and smoothly integrated himself into the San Antonio offense under head coach Gregg Popovich.

While the season is still long, Wembanyama has shown he is as good as advertised. And for those who still have questions about what he can do, then they should look no further than the records he has broken so far.

Below, GIVEMESPORT listed all the feats Wemby has achieved after a month of playing in the big leagues.

Third teenager to score at least 38 points in a game

To be counted among LeBron James and Kevin Durant is truly an honor for any rookie playing his first season in the NBA. As it stands, Wembanyama has now joined this prestigious company by becoming the third teenager to score at least 38 points in their first year in the league.

Back in 2008, Durant accomplished this feat during the last regular season game by scoring 42 points against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, James did the same thing when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory against the Washington Wizards by notching 38 points in 2004.

Wembanyama achieved this record when he posted 38 points in the Spurs’ win against a Phoenix Suns squad led by Durant himself. All things considered, this places the French star in the company of the two greatest to ever play in the NBA.

First Spurs rookie to score 20 points in a half

In that same contest against the Suns, Wembanyama did more than just lead San Antonio to a win against the Durant-led Phoenix team. He also made Spurs history by becoming the first rookie in franchise history to score 20 points in a half.

During the first quarter, Wemby connected on three of his five field goals and a single free throw for a total of seven points. He took it up a notch in the second quarter by making five field goals, including two three-pointers and a lone free throw to obtain 13 more points. By the end of the first half, Wemby’s 20 points had given the Spurs a 75-55 lead over the Suns, and a new record for the franchise.

Second Spurs rookie to score 100 or more points in first five games

There’s no doubt Hall of Fame center David Robinson is one of the best players to ever play for San Antonio. Along with Tim Duncan, the Admiral has lifted the franchise up on his shoulders during the 1990s and helped it become what it is today. For his part, Wembanyama is shaping up to be a worthy heir to the legacy Robinson built with the Spurs.

Wemby did just that by becoming the second rookie in franchise history to score 100 points during the first five NBA career games. What started out as a slow debut for the French star has progressed into a must-see show this time around.

By using his unique blend of size, ball handling, shooting, and defense, Wembanyama has replicated what Robinson has done during his first year in the NBA with this feat. If history has shown what a top Spurs rookie can do, as seen in the careers of Robinson and Duncan, there’s bound to be great things in store for Wemby.

First rookie with 100 points and 10 blocks in first five games since Shaquille O’Neal

While Robinson was a stellar rookie in his own right, Shaquille O’Neal was phenomenal during his rookie campaign with the Orlando Magic in 1992. Back then, the All-Star big man posted 100 points and 10 blocks in just his first five games in the league.

Over the years, that feat hasn’t been replicated by any rookie playing their first season. That is, until 2023, with Wembanyama starting his NBA career with the Spurs. Through the first five games, the French phenom posted 103 points and 11 blocks against the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. Again, this is notable because Wemby has the potential to be as dominant as Shaq was during his prime in the NBA.

Most points scored by a Spurs rookie in a game since Larry Kenon

In 1976, Larry Kenon dropped jaws everywhere when he led the Spurs to a win over the Suns by scoring 41 points. Forty-seven years later, Wembanya achieved a similar feat against the same team by scoring 38 points.

This achievement makes Wemby the only rookie to score that many points within the first five games since Kenon. While the 2023 No. 1 overall pick did that in his fifth game, the Spurs legend accomplished that record in his second contest for San Antonio. Nevertheless, it’s a feat worthy of recognition for the French rising star.

