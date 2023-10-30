Highlights The NBA All-Star game is seen as a prestigious achievement for players, and some players are motivated by the potential salary boosts and recognition it brings.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, and Paolo Banchero are all on track to make their first All-Star appearances this year.

These players have shown exceptional skills and potential, and their roles on their respective teams have increased, increasing the likelihood of their All-Star selection.

Even considering the recent lack of competition, the NBA All-Star game shall always remain a “badge of honor” for many players. Dozens of hoopers compete for the mid-season contest yearly, in hopes of adding the game to their resume.

The reasoning behind why players look to make the All-Star Game differs from one to another. Some players are provided salary boosts for All-Star selections, providing added incentive. For others, it’s simply a rite of passage that every other NBA stalwart experienced before them. For the rest, it’s just something cool to share with their friends and family.

Here are five NBA players on course to make their first All-Star appearance this year.

Jalen Brunson

For someone who just averaged 24 points and 6 assists on the season, not having even one priors All-Star Game selection comes as a bit of a surprise for Jalen Brunson. Those statistics went up to 28 points, 5.6 assists, and 5 rebounds over 11 playoff games, on 47% shooting from the field. Brunson’s skillset was on full display here, and was a key factor in the New York Knicks upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Through all of this, Brunson managed to make something clear, and ensured that everyone heard it too. This All-Star snub might have been his first, but it’s also probably his last.

Despite his relatively small stature, Brunson is one of the better backcourt rebounders out there. Combine this with his ability to score at all three levels, and proficient court vision, Brunson’s productivity extends all around. Any doubt about the point guard's adjustment from a former sixth man to a starter have been effectively silenced as well. Brunson has excelled in a leadership role for New York, even making up for Julius Randle’s annual late season inconsistency. This is likely to continue next season, where Brunson will enter with a summer of FIBA basketball under his belt. Barring any unforeseen changes, Brunson should be a lock for his All-Star debut, finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Mikal Bridges

One of the better two-way players league wide, Mikal Bridges has found himself vastly underrated for most of his career. Much of this can likely be attributed to playing on a Phoenix Suns roster already filled with talent. Bridges was relegated to a supporting role on most of these teams, simply present for defensive purposes. Yet another player on the wrong team, just waiting for his big break.

Bridges has since received his chance in Brooklyn, becoming the Nets leading scorer in just weeks upon his arrival. The wing averaged 26 points, a steal, and 4.5 rebounds over 27 games, and even secured Brooklyn a playoff berth. Definitely an unprecedented outcome for a Nets team expected to flounder in atrocity following Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s departures.

Bridges now combines forces with Nic Claxton and a disgruntled Ben Simmons, in hopes of rejuvenating an inexperienced Nets team. Brooklyn famously underwent quite the ordeal with their former stars, and Bridges brings about a welcome change in culture. A change in culture that will likely incorporate Bridges’ first All-Star game, which is probable to happen shortly.

Deandre Ayton

Another ex-Sun who suffered from the same predicament as Bridges, Deandre Ayton similarly found himself buried on an already full lineup. Expectations were high for the No. 1 overall draft pick, who was immediately branded as a physical frontcourt contributor. However, chances to truly prove yourself as a young player are typically hard to come by. Especially when your team has Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker already on board.

Ayton and Phoenix’s relationship appeared significantly strained, and it was no secret that an end was in sight, with the only snag being Ayton’s massive contract. That’s obviously no longer an issue, with Ayton being relocated to Portland, courtesy of the Damian Lillard trade. Ayton should flourish on the Trail Blazers, as a part of a young team with no serious expectations for the foreseeable future.

Deandre Ayton - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 18.0 Rebounds 10.0 Assists 1.7 Field goal % 58.9 3-point field goal % 29.2

The center shall grow alongside Blazers prospects Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, with Rob Williams III alongside in the frontcourt. Williams helps alleviate some of the defensive pressure from Ayton, who can finally focus on what he does best. The Bahamian big man's paint scoring and rebounding will presumably increase exponentially, with the increased role. Ayton will now establish more of a veteran presence for his new club, as opposed to his previous stopgap. All of this only raises the likelihood of Ayton receiving his first All-Star nod this upcoming season.

Quality centers are hard to come by in today’s league, but Ayton certainly has the tools to be one. The move northwest gives Ayton room to enact upon such potential, as he familiarizes himself with his new surroundings. The 7-footer will be a focal point of the offense, which will often times play through him. A huge advance from Phoenix, where Ayton was simply an afterthought more times than not. Ayton can now finally be himself on the court, and it’s likely to present him with one of the most pivotal accolades in all basketball.

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole’s 2022-23 year was a season deterred by distractions, primarily due to some infamous extracurricular occurrences. Poole was famously punched by teammate Draymond Green, in a pixilated video that still makes rounds to this day.

Poole struggled to fit in with the Golden State Warriors afterwards, and it was evident to say the least. Even when Poole would sub in, his shot selection appeared much more erratic and careless than before. A far cry from the player who was a crucial aspect in Golden State’s championship just a year before.

Nonetheless, the offensive knack that Poole possesses is hard to ignore. With the rock in his hands, he’s an effective driver who can get to the cup quick. When the paint is too clogged, the combo guard can create off the dribble, with a comparatively reliable outside shot. If Poole can just cut out the childish antics, he’s probably one of the better offensive players there is.

This is something Poole will have to figure out soon, now that his trade to Washington has been completed. Poole now joins a rather subpar Wizards squad, where he’ll get just as many possessions as he desires. The Wizards have planned to build their future around the guard, and he’ll mostly get whatever he wants from them. If taken advantage of, this should result in numerous opportunities for Poole, where he could maybe even average up to 30 points per game.

The lack of talent surrounding Poole makes his supposed increase in production somewhat easy to anticipate. Save for Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards arguably don’t have a single scorer present in their lineup. If he plays it right, the guard could easily put up numbers with the best of them. The unquestionable offensive expertise is there, it’s simply a question of Poole wants to act on it or not. If he does, there’s not too many other candidates for a first All-Star Game better than him.

Paolo Banchero

The reigning Rookie of The Year had a stellar start to his career last season, averaging 20 points and seven boards over 72 games. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all is perfect for Paolo Banchero just yet. The 20-year-old had previously displayed some issues with efficiency, with many of his high scoring outings coming off rather low field goal percentage. Nothing worth major concern, as the young prospect isn’t even 21 years old yet. However, it’s definitely something that Banchero needs to fix if he wishes to see his first All-Star selection.

At 6-foot-10, 255-pounds, Banchero is certainly an interesting player. Despite being the size of power forward or undersized five, the ROY’s skillset more closely resembles that of a guard. Banchero is a skilled isolation player, and gets to the rim with ease. Ball-handling skills are another plus for the forward, and they raise the possibility for some point-forward play in the future. If Banchero can continue to develop his passing ability, that is.

All shortcomings aside, it’s definitely a lot more positive than negative for the 2022 first overall pick. Banchero has already showcased a sizable sample of production, and the best is yet to come. The Orlando Magic do not feature much developed talent right now outside Banchero, and it only increases his role even more. Hence why an All-Star selection is definitely a realistic possibility for the sophomore forward.

If Banchero can simply learn to pick his spots and convert upon looks at the rim, his efficiently changes drastically. Similarly, if the forward can learn to utilize his dribble more precisely, it could work wonders. Banchero has also already developed the ability to get to the free throw line, where he averaged 7.4 attempts last season. Continuing to successfully draw fouls, and attack the paint will be beneficial to Banchero, and up his statistics even further.

The Magic have got themselves a good one here, and an All-Star debut is only a matter of “when”. However, if Banchero commits to the aforementioned changes, that All-Star jersey will hit NBA.com real soon.

