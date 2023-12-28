Highlights Potential trade sellers in the NBA include the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz.

Immanuel Quickley, Jonathan Kuminga, and Austin Reaves could be prime assets for teams looking to make trades.

Bennedict Mathurin and Jaden Ivey are young players who may be available in trades and have potential for future development.

As the trade deadline approaches, teams are preparing for trade talks and several will likely part ways with their best players in an attempt to begin a rebuild. Many reasons can lead a team to conclude that its roster should be broken up, and the season isn’t worth trying to save.

The Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors have been widely viewed as potential rebuilding teams since last season, counting on two aging squads that aren't anywhere near contention. The Utah Jazz have also struggled this year and have been rumored to be shopping Lauri Markkanen for a very expensive price.

Many franchises around the league are monitoring the situation of these three teams, in hopes of getting a game-changing player to improve their chances at contending come the playoffs. While there may be discussions surrounding stars potentially getting depth, there are a number of players that rebuilding teams should be keen on acquiring to help shift towards a youth movement.

GIVEMESPORT evaluates the role players who are most likely to get moved ahead of the deadline and determines which teams could use them the most.

Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks

Potential landing spots: Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns

The New York Knicks have long been rumored to be on the hunt for another star. New York has successfully compiled enough draft picks to attach to Evan Fournier’s contract in a big trade, but they also could add Quickley to that equation, since he’s entering restricted free agency and the team is reportedly reluctant to offer him a contract in the region of $100 million.

Immanuel Quickley – Year-to-Year Stats Years Points Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2021-22 11.3 3.5 39.2 34.6 2022-23 14.9 3.4 44.8 37.0 2023-24 15.1 2.5 45.5 39.4

The Kentucky product is in his fourth year in the NBA and has already established himself as a great scorer coming off the bench. However, his minutes have fallen this season and a change of scenario with a bigger role might help Quickley unlock his full potential.

Recent reports indicate the Knicks aren’t actively shopping the combo guard, but every team has its price, and if New York truly does want to add another star to its arsenal, it may need to come to terms with parting ways with the sparkplug 24-year-old.

Jonathan Kuminga – Golden State Warriors

Potential landing spots: Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

It’s tough for a player starting his career to find a role in a contending squad. The Golden State Warriors have a foundation core that has collected championships like postcards through the past decade, with a very specific skill set.

This season, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren’t performing well enough to keep Stephen Curry’s fifth ring as a realistic goal. This might make the Warriors willing to entertain trade talks for some of the best names available.

Jonathan Kuminga –2023-24 Stats Category Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Starter 15.1 5.1 2.1 60.0 Bench 11.5 3.3 0.9 46.6

While Jonathan Kuminga has taken over in Green's absence, the former seventh-overall pick still has some flaws in his game. Right now, Golden State can't afford to wait for Kuminga's development, as Curry is still as elite as they come, but they'll need to take advantage of the closing window surrounding their core three players.

Of course, the Warriors ideally want to keep the young forward outside a deal, but it’s unlikely that he’s considered untouchable. Teams interested in selling their best player may find that Kuminga slots neatly into a rebuilding squad.

Austin Reaves – Los Angeles Lakers

Potential landing spots: Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers are perpetually looking to add star players to their core and, somehow, they usually find a way to do it.

Even though the unbelievable level of play that LeBron James has been displaying was enough to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Lakers are having a tough regular season in general, sitting in ninth place with a 16-15 record.

Those difficulties led to their involvement in new trade rumors, especially around the Bulls’ players and, more recently, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

Austin Reaves – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 70 72.9 In the Paint (Non-RA) 71 45.1 Mid-Range 57 47.4 Above the Break 3 128 38.3

Obviously, James and Anthony Davis won’t be mentioned in any trade discussions, which leaves Austin Reaves as their prime asset within the roster. After a rough start, the 25-year-old found his form coming off the bench and is turning into an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Nevertheless, if LA wants to go after a star, Reaves' value rise should be seen as an opportunity to capitalize on a deal. For the team that hypothetically receives him, it’s a chance to invest in a player with room for improvement and who’s locked on a very team-friendly contract.

Bennedict Mathurin – Indiana Pacers

Potential landing spots: Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs

Tyrese Haliburton’s leap towards superstardom has completely altered the Indiana Pacers’ timeline in the best way possible. They are suddenly an offensive juggernaut with real playoff aspirations and are reportedly in the market for an athletic wing to pair with their point guard.

For a team that lacks a second star, this means one thing: no one is safe — except Haliburton.

Right now, Indiana is competitive due to the generational offensive talent of its star guard, who also happens to be almost as unreliable on the other side of the ball. On a hot night, the Pacers can outscore virtually any team, but their defensive struggles can hardly limit their ceiling in a playoff series.

Bennedict Mathurin – Year-to-Year Stats Year Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2022-23 16.7 4.1 1.5 43.4 32.3 2023-24 13.4 3.7 2.0 43.9 36.6

Besides that, in the current NBA, almost every competitive team has a second All-Star, so it’s natural to predict that Indiana will go after someone who can perform at that level and be a complementary piece to Haliburton’s game.

As a sophomore, Bennedict Mathurin has shown enough to suggest what he could be in the future. He’s a fearless three-level scorer with All-Star potential, which is why the Pacers used their sixth overall pick to draft him last year.

The main problem is how diminished his role has gotten from last year, with fewer minutes, points, field goal attempts, rebounds and free throw attempts. Indiana isn’t likely to shop Mathurin, but they’re not treating him as cornerstone material, which is why some teams could try to nag him in a trade.

Jaden Ivey – Detroit Pistons

Potential landing spots: Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans

Let’s start by making one thing clear: the Detroit Pistons have to start buying soon. After making history in the most infamous way possible with the longest sequence of losses in league history, the damage is already irreversible.

They’re paying a huge amount of money for Monty Williams to coach a mostly dysfunctional roster, but with real individual talent, the potential in a core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren is undeniable.

What is also undeniable is that changes have to be made. This number of non-shooters might limit the team’s ceiling even if all of them reach their full potential. As well, benching such talented players can be a waste not only of talent but assets.

Jaden Ivey – Year-to-Year Stats Year Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2022-23 16.3 3.9 5.2 41.6 34.3 2023-24 12.4 3.2 3.1 45.2 29.4

Detroit needs to make moves that will make them more competitive, and no one besides Cunningham (and maybe Thompson) should be labeled untouchable, especially considering how carefully they should treat their future draft picks.

Hypothetically speaking, the Pistons could call the Chicago Bulls to ask about LaVine’s price, since he’s a proven scorer and complementary ball handler.

If that happens, they shouldn’t hesitate to throw Jaden Ivey in the deal, considering his struggles to play alongside Cunningham have even led him to be benched for some games. For a seller like the Bulls, they'll gain a high-upside guard with the ability to score at will. He'll need to develop his jump shot, but he could be a transformative piece for a rebuilding team.