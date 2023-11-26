Highlights Zach LaVine's time with the Bulls seems to be coming to an end as he shows signs of disappointment with the team's performance and lack of playoff success.

The 2023-24 NBA season is well underway, and the landscape of the league has substantially changed as a result of trades, free agent signings, and new rookie talent. While many roster moves came during the offseason, teams have until Feb. 8 to tinker with their rosters and make the right trades to improve, retool, or lean fully into a rebuild. As usual, there will be overachieving teams and disappointing ones.

Those in the latter camp will likely try to move their best pieces in an attempt to begin a new era while maximizing their young talent and draft capital. The trade rumors have already begun and there are five players who may find themselves wearing different jerseys by the time the season ends.

Zach Lavine

Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls seems to be coming to an end. Over the past few games, he's displayed his disappointment with the team, which may hint at the end of his tenure there.

LaVine hasn't asked out of Chicago just yet, but there are telltale signs that he's a trade candidate. The Bulls currently hold a 5-11 record, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference. The team has already likely reached its peak with this squad, and playoff success doesn't seem to be in the cards.

Zach Lavine — Contract Details Current Age 28 Years Left 3 + Player Option Average Salary $43 million Current Percentage of League Cap 29.4

LaVine's production has been inconsistent at best, something he has illustrated more clearly this season. The 28-year-old scored 34 points against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 17 but followed it up with a 13-point performance against the Miami Heat. LaVine also stormed off the court after the team's victory.

It’s clear that LaVine’s motivation is suffering in Chicago, and he seems to have one foot out the door already. If the Bulls feel like it's the ideal time to begin a rebuild, then they should explore trading LaVine to maximize the possible return. Finding a trade partner shouldn't prove to be difficult either. The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers are all reportedly interested, but there could always be a team lurking in the shadows for an opportunity to snag the capable scorer.

As a score-first guard averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, LaVine can immediately impact a team searching for scoring depth. Even with a high salary, the Bulls will likely be able to find a team willing to shell out prospects and draft picks for LaVine.

Potential Asking Price:

Multiple First Round Picks

Potential cornerstone prospect

Salary filler

O.G. Anunoby

For the last few years, it seemed like O.G. Anunoby had been playing on borrowed time with the Toronto Raptors. The Canadian team has had its fair share of offers, but an astronomical asking price has led to him staying put.

Anunoby is one of the better 3-and-D players league-wide and is currently averaging 14.9 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field. The Raptors are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and their season hasn't exactly gone their way so far. Should they remain inconsistent and fail to fight for a playoff berth, it might spell the end for this current squad. Anunoby, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could be the first one to get traded.

O.G. Anunoby — Contract Details Current Age 26 Years Left 1 + Player Option Average Salary $18 million Current Percentage of League Cap 13.7

The 26-year-old boasts a skillset that nearly any team would want. Given his fairly reasonable contract, teams won't need to offload much salary filler to get a deal going. It's unclear whether Toronto's asking price has changed, but he'll still likely garner a lot of interest from other teams before the trade deadline swings around.

Potential Asking Price:

At least two first-round picks

Multiple young, promising depth pieces

DeMar DeRozan

LaVine might not be the only Chicago Bull on his way out. Demar Derozan, who's in the final year of his deal, is also a likely member of the team to get dealt before the deadline. With Chicago not currently capable of contending, the Bulls will likely be able to find a taker for the 34-year-old.

DeRozan is getting older, but his output has remained solid, and he's likely to draw interest from multiple teams needing a supplementary scorer. Some suitors include the Lakers, 76ers, and New York Knicks. It’s still early in the season, and more teams could be intrigued by the Bulls wing. Naturally, there are risks in trading for a 34-year-old with a large contract, but with an expiring contract, a team won't necessarily have to hemorrhage its future to acquire him.

DeMar DeRozan — Contract Details Current Age 34 Years Left 1 2023-24 Salary $28.6 million Current Percentage of League Cap 21.03

An effective scorer, DeRozan is currently averaging 21.3 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting. While he's not exactly known to be a good three-point shooter, he's knocking down 36.1 percent of his attempts this season. He was an All-Star in his first two campaigns with the Bulls, and even if he doesn't quite get the nod again this year, he could still be useful for many teams seeking extra firepower.

Potential Asking Price:

At least one first-round pick

Depth pieces

Veterans on expiring contracts

Malcolm Brogdon

As the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon was a prominent name mentioned during offseason trade discussions. Although he preferred to stay with the Boston Celtics, he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal.

Brogdon’s situation in Portland is a far cry from the circumstances in Boston. The Celtics have been in the midst of the championship race for several years, while the Blazers are starting from scratch. The 30-year-old is still in good form, but his presence could take significant touches away from their young guards in Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.

Malcolm Brogdon — Contract Details Current Age 31 Years Left 2 Average Salary $22.5 million Current Percentage of League Cap 16.5

If the Blazers do intend on trading Brogdon, they shouldn't have difficulty finding a suitor. He is currently averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game for Portland, shooting 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. Brogdon is sure to be a valuable addition to a team looking for some extra firepower off the bench or veteran expertise to help guide younger, inexperienced players.

Potential Asking Price

One first-round pick

Multiple second-round picks

Young, promising players

Pascal Siakam

There may not be a player whose name has been bounced around in trade discussions as much as Pascal Siakam. The forward has been with the Toronto Raptors for eight seasons and was an integral part of their 2019 championship. The team is a shell of what it used to be, and a rebuild could be on the horizon. Siakam has since grown into an All-Star and All-NBA talent and also made a name for himself as a quality defender.

Neither Siakam nor the Raptors are reportedly particularly keen on moving on. The former previously expressed his desire to stay in Toronto with rumors suggesting that he wouldn’t agree to an extension if traded. The Raptors seem to feel similarly, as they've struggled to convince stars to make their way north of the border. Their last true superstar, Kawhi Leonard, left after just one year to return home to California.

Pascal Siakam — Contract Details Current Age 29 Years Left 1 2023-24 Salary $37.9 million Current Percentage of League Cap 27.9

The Raptors have been stuck in no man's land for a few years and if they can't string together more wins, they'll be a fringe team once again. Siakam is currently in his prime and doesn't belong on a team struggling to piece 40 wins together. A Siakam trade is largely contingent on where the Raptors stand by the time the deadline approaches, but any team looking to pair its best player with a proven scorer and defender will try to sway him into staying long-term.

Potential Asking Price:

Multiple first-round picks

A potential young star

Multiple depth pieces

Salary filler