On Jan. 14, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard set the NBA world ablaze when he scored a pull-up three-pointer at the buzzer to net the overtime win against the Sacramento Kings. While this was his first as a Buck, Lillard has a long history of incredible clutch shots.

Lillard isn't alone in these types of heroics, however. Throughout the league's 77-year history, there have been a total of 826 buzzer-beaters. Of the 826, Lillard has contributed to just four of them, ranking him 12th all-time. The 11 superstars ahead of him are no slouches. Gilbert Arenas, John Stockton, Andre Iguodala, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett, and Vince Carter are just ahead of him.

But, who leads the rankings? GIVEMESPORT lists the five NBA players with the most buzzer-beaters in history.

5 Paul Pierce

Game Winners: 7

Coming in at No. 5 is one of the greatest players in Boston Celtics and NBA history. Paul Pierce, known colloquially as The Truth, established himself as a scoring machine throughout his career. Averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, he earned 10 All-Star selections, multiple All-NBA team nominations, and took home the NBA Finals MVP in 2008 when led the team to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the reasons for his success is undoubtedly his uncanny ability to hit game-winners. With a total of seven to his name, Pierce is one of the most clutch players in NBA history. The 10-time All-Star has some incredible stats, with over 10.3 percent of his shots coming in the clutch. Moreover, he has made a total of 1,999 shots in times when they have an elevated impact on win probability.

Paul Pierce – Career Clutch Shot Stats Season Type EFG % in Normal Time Shots Taken in Clutch Time EFG % in Clutch Time Regular Season 49.8 325 45.5 Playoffs 53.1 45 43.7

With seven game-winners, he has had some memorable moments. But, perhaps the most memorable game-winner he hit was in the 2015 Playoffs, where he sunk the hopes of the Atlanta Hawks with a fadeaway buzzer-beater.

4 Joe Johnson

Game Winners: 8

At No. 4 comes Joe Johnson, a career journeyman who has played for several teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and many more teams. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists throughout his career.

With eight game-winning buzzer-beaters, Johnson has a flair for making clutch shots. He has made a total of 1635 regular season clutch shots in his career, meaning 9.2 percent of his shots have come in clutch moments. He was also incredibly efficient in those moments, giving his team a respectable go-to option when they needed a bucket at the end of a game.

Joe Johnson – Career Clutch Shot Stats Season Type EFG % In Normal Time Shots Taken In Clutch Time EFG % In Clutch Time Regular Season 50.3 264 47.2 Playoffs 49.7 16 43.2

Given he has eight game-winners, it's tough to choose which one of them is the best. However, it's tough not to appreciate the game-winning jumper he hit in the regular season against an Oklahoma City Thunder team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2015.

3 Kobe Bryant

Game Winners: 8

Kobe Bryant, one of the most iconic players and prolific scorers of all time, comes in at No.3 with a total of 8 game winners. A lifelong Laker, Bryant has shown time and time again that he has the "clutch gene." He averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his career, all while helping the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

In terms of being clutch, Bryant has the stats to back it up. A top-five scorer on the all-time charts, it's no wonder he finds himself making it in this category as well. He made 2,447 clutch shots across 20 seasons, resulting in 9.3 percent of his shots coming in clutch time. Couple that with his well-documented knack for competitiveness, and he is undoubtedly the embodiment of a "game-winner."

Kobe Bryant – Career Clutch Shot Stats Season Type EFG % In Normal Time Shots Taken In Clutch Time EFG % In Clutch Time Regular Season 48.9 2,447 44.7 Playoffs 49.6 71 42.2

Although there are several buzzer-beaters to choose as his best, the most iconic one came in a double-overtime thriller against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004, when Bryant caught an inbound pass at the three-point line, turned at knocked down the jumper to win the Lakers the game.

2 LeBron James

Game Winners: 8

With a 21-year career and the title as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, it's unsurprising to see LeBron James on this list, especially this high. With career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists to go with four NBA titles and as many Finals MVP trophies, James is undoubtedly a player any team would want to close out their games.

Throughout his career, 9.6 percent of James' shots in the regular season have come in clutch moments, equating to 2,744 shots total. It's not enough to simply take the shots, though, one has to make them as well. James is no stranger to important moments, though, as he has an effective field goal percentage of 51.8 in clutch time.

LeBron James – Career Clutch Shots Stats Season Type EFG % In Normal Time Shots Taken In Clutch Time EFG % In Clutch Time Regular Season 55.4 2,744 51.8 Playoffs 54.2 594 52.1 All Stats As Of Jan.16, 2024

Given that his career is still very much in progress, picking one of his memorable buzzer-beaters seems premature. After all, he will likely have more in the future. Nevertheless, the one that stands out the most is undoubtedly his game-winner with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 Playoffs: a smooth floater that gave Cleveland the win.

1 Michael Jordan

Game Winners: 9

It shouldn't come as a big surprise that the man who tops this list is the same one who won six NBA Finals and as many Finals MVP awards. Michael Jordan had a competitive spirit, essential for someone who took winning as seriously as he did. As a result of his eagerness to be the best, he also sunk nine game-winning buzzer-beaters in his career.

In 15 seasons, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his career. While it's clear that Jordan had an aptitude for making tough shots in vital moments, the NBA only started counting clutch time stats as of the 1996-97 season, leaving many who hadn't gotten the chance to see him play live, to wonder just how clutch he was even in games that haven't been preserved for everyone to see in the future.

In the four seasons Jordan played after they introduced clutch stats, he made a total of 543 clutch shots during the regular season with a 46.0 effective field goal percentage. Of course, this includes his time with the Washington Wizards, when Jordan was far removed from his playoff success. Still, the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons resulted in two NBA titles for Jordan, with enough data to show how clutch he was in those stretches.

Michael Jordan – 1996-98 Clutch Shots Stats Season Type EFG % In Normal Time Shots Taken In Clutch Time EFG % In Clutch Time 1996-97 (Regular Season) 51.2 140 49.6 1996-97 (Playoffs) 45.8 60 54.2 1997-98 (Regular Season) 47.7 140 42.1 1997-98 (Playoffs) 48.8 73 40.4

Each of the nine buzzer-beaters Jordan made could be featured in highlight reels forever, but the most iconic one came in 1989, when he hit "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers to give the underdog Chicago Bulls a win in the playoffs.

